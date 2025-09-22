



At the age of only 14 -GRKEM has already stacked his young career with international medals. Now the Turkish Wonderkind has been chased the biggest prize of all world title. The player born in Adana will represent TRKIYE at the ITTF Youth World Championships in Romania on November 23-30, which participates in both singles and team events. His goal: nothing less than gold. Already, who is already training at Adana Iltar Table Tennis Club led by his father and coach GKMen, has enjoyed a Breakout season. In February he worked together Kenan Kahraman to win the Under-15 Doubleskroon at the WTT youth candidate in Doha. This summer he gathered three medals at the European Youth Championships in the Czech Republic Silver in singles and team, bronze in Doubles and added another bronze at the European Youth Olympic Festival in North Macedonia. These results gave me confidence, told Anadolu Agency (AA). Winning medals in Europe felt great. We worked hard as a team and I am proud of what we have achieved. Now my Focus Romania, where I want to represent Trkiye in the best possible way and want to return gold. The teenager, who picked up a paddle for the first time at the age of 5, has perseverance for his rise. My advice to someone who starts is never to give up, he said. I had setbacks, but I always kept working, and that's why I'm here today. His father Gkmen already, also the head coach of Trkiyes Under-15 Boys National Team, said that GRKEM stands out if discipline stands out. We once divorce his father and son in the Arena, he said. That is one of the reasons for his success. With the support of the Federation and his club, I am convinced that hell brings a medal home from the world championships.

