



The eight-team ICC Ladies ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 is planned from September 30 to November 2, with India and Sri Lanka this time the four-year showpiece co-hosting. The World Cup of 2025 Ladies is the 13th edition of the 50-over cricket Tournament and will contain eight teams. Co-hosts India was the first team to announce their team, with Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the team. Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain. Alyssa Healy will lead defending champions Australia. Sophie Molineux, who has recovered from a knee injury, is also part of Australia's 15-person team. Nat Sciver-Brunt will be the 15-person team of 15 members Captain, while Heather Knight also returns after a tendon injury in her judge Hamstring had held her on the sidelines. Sophie Devine will be New -Zeelands Schipper at the World Cup. All-Rounder Flora Devonshire has received her Maiden Odi call-up for the white ferns. Here is a complete list of players in all squadrons for the ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025. Ladies ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Squads Australia World Cup World Cup 2025 Ladies Australia Ladies Cricket Team: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellysse Perry, Megan Schutterland, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel, Worabia, Worabia, Georgia, Worabia, Georgia, Georabia, Georgia, Georabia, Georabia, Georabia, Georabia, Georabia, Georgia, Georabia, Georgia, Georgia, Georgia. Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham. Bangladesh World Cup 2025 Squad Bangladesh Ladies Cricket -Team: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Rituer, Fahima Khatun, Rabea Khatun, Marufa Akr. Fararha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akher Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter England World Cup 2025 Squad England Ladies Cricket Team: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge India World Cup 2025 Squad India Ladies Cricket Team: Harmanptete Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa GHosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Shenh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema RAAWAT, PRIYA MISHRA, Minister Mani, Sayali Satghare NEW ZEELAND WORLD CUP 2025 SQUAD New -Zeeland Ladies Cricket -Team: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Pakistan World Cup 2025 Squad Pakistan Ladies Cricket Team: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Rianas, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatitime, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvet, Omaima Sohail, Ramene Shamim, Sadaf Shas, Sadia Iqbal, Sydana Arobbal. Sadar Amin, Sedra Nazaz, Syada Arob. Reserves: GLL Feroza, Najha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, UMM-E-Hany, Wania Akhtar South Africa World Cup 2025 Squad South Africa Ladies Cricket Team: Laura Wolvaart (C), Thank you Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marzanne Kapp, Tazmin Britten, we have Jafta, Nov.ing MBA, Anerie Bosch, Anneke Bosch. Reserves: Miane Smit Sri Lanka World Cup 2025 Squad Sri Lanka Ladies Cricket -Team: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjewani, Impesha Dulani Wthsala, Inoka Ranagai, Sugandika,,, Motaikaikai,,, Momodikai,, Momodikaikai, Dasanika,,, Dasanika, Dasanika, Dasanika,,, Dasanika, Dasanika, Dasanikaai Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. To book: Inoshi Fernando

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/icc-women-odi-cricket-world-cup-2025-teams-squads The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos