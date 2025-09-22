Sports
Full list of teams and players
The eight-team ICC Ladies ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 is planned from September 30 to November 2, with India and Sri Lanka this time the four-year showpiece co-hosting.
The World Cup of 2025 Ladies is the 13th edition of the 50-over cricket Tournament and will contain eight teams.
Co-hosts India was the first team to announce their team, with Harmanpreet Kaur to lead the team. Smriti Mandhana will be the vice-captain.
Alyssa Healy will lead defending champions Australia. Sophie Molineux, who has recovered from a knee injury, is also part of Australia's 15-person team.
Nat Sciver-Brunt will be the 15-person team of 15 members Captain, while Heather Knight also returns after a tendon injury in her judge Hamstring had held her on the sidelines.
Sophie Devine will be New -Zeelands Schipper at the World Cup. All-Rounder Flora Devonshire has received her Maiden Odi call-up for the white ferns.
Here is a complete list of players in all squadrons for the ICC Womens ODI World Cup 2025.
Ladies ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 Squads
Australia World Cup World Cup 2025 Ladies
Australia Ladies Cricket Team: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellysse Perry, Megan Schutterland, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel,, Bornabel, Worabia, Worabia, Georgia, Worabia, Georgia, Georabia, Georgia, Georabia, Georabia, Georabia, Georabia, Georabia, Georgia, Georabia, Georgia, Georgia, Georgia. Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham, Georgia Wareham.
Bangladesh World Cup 2025 Squad
Bangladesh Ladies Cricket -Team: Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Rituer, Fahima Khatun, Rabea Khatun, Marufa Akr. Fararha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akher Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter
England World Cup 2025 Squad
England Ladies Cricket Team: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge
India World Cup 2025 Squad
India Ladies Cricket Team: Harmanptete Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa GHosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Shenh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema RAAWAT, PRIYA MISHRA, Minister Mani, Sayali Satghare
NEW ZEELAND WORLD CUP 2025 SQUAD
New -Zeeland Ladies Cricket -Team: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea
Pakistan World Cup 2025 Squad
Pakistan Ladies Cricket Team: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Rianas, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatitime, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvet, Omaima Sohail, Ramene Shamim, Sadaf Shas, Sadia Iqbal, Sydana Arobbal. Sadar Amin, Sedra Nazaz, Syada Arob. Reserves: GLL Feroza, Najha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, UMM-E-Hany, Wania Akhtar
South Africa World Cup 2025 Squad
South Africa Ladies Cricket Team: Laura Wolvaart (C), Thank you Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marzanne Kapp, Tazmin Britten, we have Jafta, Nov.ing MBA, Anerie Bosch, Anneke Bosch. Reserves: Miane Smit
Sri Lanka World Cup 2025 Squad
Sri Lanka Ladies Cricket -Team: Chamari Athapaththu, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Anushka Sanjewani, Impesha Dulani Wthsala, Inoka Ranagai, Sugandika,,, Motaikaikai,,, Momodikai,, Momodikaikai, Dasanika,,, Dasanika, Dasanika, Dasanika,,, Dasanika, Dasanika, Dasanikaai Madara, Achini Kulasooriya. To book: Inoshi Fernando
|
Sources
2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/icc-women-odi-cricket-world-cup-2025-teams-squads
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to fight allergies this fall season
- The Trump administration should link autism to the use of tylenol during pregnancy: gunshots
- On the list of 22 world figures, Jokowi becomes a Bloomberg New Economy advisor
- Map: A 4.3-Akhnan earthquake strikes San Francisco Bay area
- “ The only way Pakistan can win against India is if the PCB and the chief of the Open Army '', explains Imran Khan
- View upcoming activities in Fountain Hills
- Why are there more spiders in your house this year? #Spiders #BBCNews
- Israel Ramps Up Offensive Gaza – France in order to recognize the Palestinian State
- Gueorguev discusses the American agreement on Tiktok with the Associated Press, NBC News and NY Times
- Why won't the Americas business leaders resist Trump?
- The United Kingdom says Israel should not retaliate against the Palestinian state.
- Alaska Nanooks Hockey announces single-game tickets and new mini-packages for 202526 season