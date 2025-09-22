Arranging 136 University football teams after week 4: Oklahoma in top 3, OK State from the Top 100

Do you want to share your predictions, analyzes or thoughts on Saturday Georgia-Alabama game? Get involved in our coverage [email protected].

Last Saturday was an opportunity for a new harvest of teams to make a statement, and boy, they did that.

With much of the top 10 of inactivity or playing an inferior opponent, the story of week 4 was the game of Texas Tech and Indiana, both of which go into the top 15 of this week's athletic 136.

Neither the Red Raiders nor the Hoosiers had played a team of notes, so they had largely not moved in these rankings. But on Saturday Texas Tech went up to Utah and the Utes in a 34-10 victory outdated. At night Indiana donated it to the top 10 Illinois in a Beatdown of 63-10.

Who will be Indiana this year? Maybe it's Indiana. Maybe it's Texas Tech. Maybe it's someone else, because it's only September, and we still have a long way to go. But two programs with questions for 2025 answered their first tests. Texas Techs BIG expenditure has so far been paid off. Indiana does not seem to lose weight quickly.

We have now started getting an idea for almost every team, and some large games will be on the menu in the coming weeks. I can't wait.

The big change here is that Oklahoma goes to No. 3 after beating Auburn. The Sooners now have two solid victories against Michigan and Auburn, and the first looks better after Michigan has won in Nebraska. OU sits here for a while, with an inactive week and knows State, for a confrontation with Texas.

LSU slides despite the fact that he does not play because the victories against Clemson and Florida continue to lose value, with both now 1-3.

Ohio State remains number 1, with the only victory against a team that is currently in my top 10. I was ready to move Miami to number 1, but the performance of the Hurricanes against Florida missed some shine to the end. It's very close.

Good news: Oregon and Penn State finally play each other this Saturday in Happy Valley. It is the first real test for both and an opportunity to return these rankings.

The aforementioned Texas Tech and Indiana are at the top of this section for two statement victories. Ole Miss 45-10 victory against Tulane also moves the rebels and Missouri climbs after beating South Carolina. (Again, Iowa State did not fall, it was just jumped by teams with impressive victories while the cyclones were inactive, although the close call against Arkansas State looks worse after the red wolves lost to Kennesaw State).

TCU goes up after beating SMU, while Michigan returns to the top 25 for that victory against Nebraskand USC jumps in the top 25 after a comfortable victory against Michigan State, the first remarkable opponent.

Utah and Illinois glide from the top 25 after their respective losses, Illinois even more because of that enormous defeat margin. Memphis climbs to No. 31 for his comeback victory against Arkansas to go to 4-0.

Byu stays on because it has not remarkably played anyone. Colorado at least has a wrist this week, but the cougars have a very loaded schedule. The same reasoning applies to Washington, which organizes the next state of Ohio.

Syracuse gets a boost to no. 36 for his victory at Clemson, who tumbles to No. 46. Baylor slides loss for the state of Arizona after a final second. Maryland gets up after a dominant victory in Wisconsin. Dukes win against NC State sees the Blue Devils jump over the Wolfpack.

Cals 34-0 loss in the state of San Diego was the most shocking result of the weekend. The bears slide but remain one place for Minnesota because of their head-to-head victory the week before. Ohio moves to No. 59 after an FCS victory, partly because West Virginias outburst loss in Kansas hit the mountain climbers behind the Bobcats because of their head-to-head results. Idle Pitt falls at West Virginia, because the losing of Brawl of the past week now looks worse.

UCF goes up after handling North Carolina with ease, and Northern Texas throws up after an extension of the army, which brought the average green to 4-0. The loss of Toledos against West -Michigan hit no. 71 and also pulled down West -Kennucky, because the Rockets defeated WKU.

Bill Belichicks North Carolina is from the top 75 after the loss of 34-9 for UCF. The Tar Heels have been blown up in their two games against Power 4 opponents, and this experiment can be richly washed as a disaster. Louisiana Tech is a solid 3-1 and until no. 89 after beating Southern Miss, while Troy jumps to no. 90 for beating Buffalo.

San Diego State rises after the Cal victory, but only until no. 96, lagging behind the state of Washington because of the donable loss of Aztecs for the cougars.

Mike Gundys Oklahoma State is now the lowest ranked Power 4 team, up to no. 111 after losing Tulsa, which lost in his previous outing to the state of New Mexico. The cowboys have looked lifeless.

West -Michigan rises before beating Toledo, just like Kennesaw State after beating the state of Arkansas. Louisianas shocking fall continues after losing 0-3 East Michigan. Ball State goes up a few places for a competitive loss for UConn. Acrons Blowout -victory against Duquesne moves the zippers up.

Sam Houston and Umass are the Winless teams in the mix for No. 136. The Bearkats are not lower because of their strength of schedule. Middle Tennessee and Umass have losses for FCS teams, and Nevada has a loss for Middle Tennessee.

