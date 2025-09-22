University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lion Field-Hockey Team (4-3, 0-1 B1G) played his third Overtime match of the year and lost 3-2 on penalty strokes in Lafayette (5-3) in a non-conference battle. The Nittany Lions received goals from Natalie Freeman and Morgan Snyder in the loss of close road on Sunday in Easton, Pa

The opening period started with Lafayette who quickly worked the ball Downfield. Lea Good took a shot that Nittany Lion Keeper Aby Deverka hit aside for her first rescue of the game, less than ninety seconds in the game. The leopards kept the pressure on Penn State and eventually took an early lead when Lena Thedrian van Atad used to give Lafayette a 1-0 lead at 6:23. Nittany Lion Natalie Freeman stepped out of Penn States on goal from Penn States, so LC keeper Raffi Fragomeni was forced into a rescue at the 4:02. Penn State picked up a corner with just over 3:00 in the period, but could not connect to the subsequent game. Lafayette immediately moves action to the Nittany Lion end of the field and pressed the Penn State Cage. The lion defense held on and Penn State was 1-0 after the opening period.

The teams fought evenly for the opening minutes of the second period and exchanged assets beyond 10:00. Penn State tied the match at 8:56 when Natalie Freeman scored, from a Brooke Weaver Assist, to tie the game on 1-1. The Nittany Lions picked up a penalty corner late in the second period. Ella Jennes-Schot was saved by Fragomeni at 1:02 and the game went to break on 1-1.

Lafayette opened the second half with a shot in the direction of the Leeuwenkooi that sailed at 12:15. Freeman answered with a shot four minutes later and forced Fragomeni in another Save. Penn State under pressure Lafayette under pressure in the coming minutes and forced a penalty corner and then a penalty stroke at 7:38. Sophomore Morgan Snyder hit the ball past Fragomeni on the free shot and Penn State led 2-1 halfway through the third. The goal of Snyders was the only score of the third period and the Nittany Lions led by the second three.

Penn State gave up a green card: 14 in the fourth period, giving Lafayette an early players' advantage. But a minute later the leopards gave their own green card to even have the parties. Nittany Lion Joji Purdy had a Scottish slip just wide at 12:51. The Nittany Lions forced a penalty corner at 9:58. Purdys shot off the set was blocked by the Lafayette defense and the game continued with the Nittany Lions with one to 9:00. Lafayette was hit at 7:49 with a green card. Olivia Marthins shot was saved by Fragomeni seconds later. Penn State took a penalty corner at the 4:00 marker, but could not connect to the game. With the game in the last minute, Lafayette moved to the Lion Circle and the Penn State defense blocked a leopard shot. The home team received a penalty corner: 43. The leopards connected on the piece with Lauren Kurek scoring on: 37 to bind the game to 2-2 and send action to the extension.

Penn State had the chance to win 4:00 in the extension, but Fragomeni made a nice rescue on Wevers Shot to keep the game 2-2. Lafayette went down after possession and forced a corner at 5:24. The lion defense kept the game and the action moved to the extra periods halfway. Lafayette was hit with a yellow card with just over 2:00 in the extension period. The first extra period ended with the score 2-2. Penn State retained a player benefit to start the second extension.

Weaving the first OT period and forced Fragomeni in a rescue only 1:04 in the second extra stanza. Freemans shot at the Scramble missed High and the leopards recovered the ball. Lafayette went down quickly and forced a penalty corner at 7:32. The lion defense blocked the subsequent shot and Deverka saved a quickly second shot to keep the Nittany Lions alive. Penn State moved to the Lafayette Circle and Freeman had blocked a shot by the LC defense. The Nittany Lions received a penalty corner at 5:05. Snyders -Schot was saved by Fragomeni and the game continued. Neither of the teams threatened in the last seconds in the last seconds and the match ended the second extension 2-2 and moved to penalty shots. The leopards took an early lead in the penalty session and rode that momentum to victory, 3-2 on penaltyshots.

Penn State surpassed Lafayette 16-9 and had a 7-5 lead in corners. Deverka had two saves for Penn State, while Fragomeni had nine to spark the leopards.

Penn State is now 4-3, 0-1 B1G. Lafayette improves to 5-3. The Nittany Lions return home to host Michigan State on Friday 26 September at 4 p.m., the game will be a Big Ten Network National Telecast. The lions then go to Syracuse on Sunday 28 September for a non-conference match-up from 1 p.m.

Spreading

Scoring: 1 2 3 4 OT1 OT2 PS Final

Penn State 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 (1) 2

Lafayette 1 0 0 1 0 0 2 (1) 3

Statistics: PSU LC

Shots 16 9

Corners 7 5

Summary score (Purpose/Assist) Time

1star: LC Lena Thedrian (Lea Good); 7:23

2ND: PSU Natalie Freeman (Brooke Weaver); 8:56

3RD: PSU Morgan Snyder (penalty); 7:38

4one: LC Lauren Kurek (non -supported); 0:37

PS: LC wins 2-0 (1 round left)

Goalkeepers: Min GA S

PSU: Make an avoidance 80:00 2 2 2

LC: Raffi Fragomeni 80:00 2 9