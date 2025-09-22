Playoff Projection of College Football: Miami, Oklahoma, LSU Lead

US LBM Coaches Poll: Indiana Hoosiers climb after victory over Illinois USA Today Sports Paul Myerberg breaks the latest US LBM Coaches survey and discusses the Indiana Hoosiers who climb the ranking. Sports pulse

This weekly Playoff projection of the Football College is based on the performance of the field and the power of the schedule, no polls for the preseason.

Miami, Oklahoma, LSU and Ohio State currently have the top four places and earn projected first round bye's.

The projected field includes teams such as Indiana, Texas Tech and Zuid -Florida that make the cut based on important victories.

When you come for a rubber stamp of Preservation of pollsYou are in the wrong place.

This can shock something, but what's happening on the field And who you played runs this playoff play -off from the College Football Weekly projection.

Not what a coach or a media poller thinks before the season, making the turbulent and weekly process of slots. Or in some cases, pure stupidity.

Went all the way over the ball. What happens on the field and against whom it happens.

So if you think Ohio State is the Nations No.1 team because it defeated no. 1 Texas in the first week of the season, look for a poll. If you did not already accept that Texas was not the best team in the nation to start the season, you probably belong to the group that believes that “their process is different from others.”

Road Warriors: College Football Week 4 winners, losers: Nebraska Mist Opportunities vs. Michigan

This week Football College Playoff 12

1. Miami: Two rivalry games, two big wins at home. And the dismantling of the taste of the Zuid -Florida week. I still want to see sticks playing outside the state of Florida, who will only happen in SMU on November 1 (that is not a printing error). Next: Bye week.

2. Opening: Sooners Have more than two teams (Michigan, Auburn) who won big matches on the road before or after playing OU, and proven their value. Next: Bye week.

3. LSU: Wints on Clemson and Florida reinforce the argument, even if both have achieved too little this season. Certainly a better schedule than a majority of the FBS teams. Next: on Ole Miss.

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

4. Ohio State: Texas looks like an eight-win team at the moment (subject to change). Learn more about Ohio State this week in a sneaky, tough match. Next: in Washington.

5. Georgia: Should we suddenly worry about a Georgia defense that has not played the deep ball well since 2023? Especially with you know who is coming to the city. Next: vs. Alabama.

Hoosier Hysteria: Best and worst university football week 4: Indiana locks people, coach on his phone

6. Florida State: Tommy Castellanos says that his knee injury is 'manageable'. This cannot happen again with another game-changing Quarterback (see: Jordan Travis). Next: in Virginia.

7. Indiana: You can question the truthfulness of Illinois Top 10 ranking. You cannot question the Hoosiers who hang 63. Then: in Iowa.

8. Texas Tech: A statement victory in a brutal environment in Utah with a back -up Quarterback. Are there any questions about the babies of a million dollars? Next: Bye week.

9. Penn State: You stand Penn State, do it better with non-conference planning (Nevada, FIU, Villanova) and stop nagging about playing nine Big Ten matches. Next: vs. Oregon.

10. Texas A&M: Aggies coach Mike Elko says this is a real program, and that “it is not fake.” The Gutty victory at Notre Dame was impressive, but now SEC Play starts. Next: vs. Auburn.

11. Oregon: Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Oregon State impact. Let's come back next Sunday. Next: at Penn State.

12. South Florida: Bull have done the heavy work (Wins vs. Boise State And in Florida) to project here. Still has to win the championship game of the American Conference to continue. Next: Bye week.

Project the play -off field of the University Football

First round games

South -Florida (12) in Georgia (5)

Oregon (11) in the state of Florida (6)

Texas A&M (10) in Indiana (7)

Penn State (9) at Texas Tech (8)

First round Byes: Miami, Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State.

Matt Hayes is the Senior National College Football Writer for USA Today Sports Network. Follow him on X @Mathayescfb.

(This story has been updated to change a video.)