Tennis -briefing: Iga Witek makes up for the Olympic disappointment of her father in Seoul

This week Italy defended their Billie Jean King Cup title, Team World won the Laver Cup and Iga Witek was entitled to a family in Seoul.

Rain is struggling in Seoul for Witek Rights a family wrong

A year after the Shanghai masters who were destroyed by rain and that they had to move inside, a similar situation took place in the Korea Open in Seoul last week.

There were rain showers all week, with double matches that already entered indoors on Tuesday. Cue the surrealistic sight of Grand Slam champions Kateina Siniakov and Barbora Krejkov who play for fans were on the floor, in a location that looked like a school sports hall.

Siniakov and Krejkov, who won two Singles Majors in addition to 10 in ladies and mixed Doubles, then also played their quarter -final match on Friday. The duo was also juggling with singles obligations, with their quarterfinals in that competition postponed to Saturday.

That left the Czech duo with the possibility to play a quarter finals and a semi -final in singles and a semi -final in double on the same day. Krejkov, who still manages a long -term problem, was against Iga against Witek, who did not play her first round game until Thursday because of the weather while Siniakov Faced with Suzan Lamsen from the Netherlands.



Iga After beating Ekaterina Alexandrova, Witek is celebrating to win the Korea open. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty images)

Witek baked one of her characteristic bagels in the opener and took the second set 6-3 in a simple victory, clearing Krejkov's schedule collision. But Siniakov defeated Lamens in straight sets, so Ekaterina Alexandrova had to be confronted before she went to the Doubleshof with her countryman. Siniakov lost to Alexandrova, also in straight sets, but she and Krejkov recovered to beat Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan in the semi -finals.

Siniakov and Krejkov ended an exhausting week on Sunday by winning the title of Doubles, and took the beat of Americas Caty McNally and Maya Joint of Australia 6-3, 7-6 (6).

In the meantime, Witek won her third title of the year in more dramatic way than weighed. She was the one on the receiving side of a first set of breadstick (a 6-1) who took place in the final against Russia Ekaterina Alexandrova, but eventually won a tight final 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Alexandrova won 11 more points than her opponent, but had to settle for the second best. The victory was especially relevant to Witek because her father Tomasz had not succeeded in winning a medal with the Polish rowing team at the 1988 Olympic Games.

Witek spoke on the field after the victory: I am happy that I could win here because of the family history. My father could not win the Olympic Games, but at least I won this tournament, so hopefully he will come here next year to enjoy everything.

Witeks Win closes the gap on Aryna Sabalenka in the race to be the end of the year. No. 1. In the points this year, Witeks 500 points that have been collected in Seoul means that it is on the road with 1,577 points and has the possibility to close that to 577 as Sabalenka as Sabalenka is not entered for the China Open, a WTA 1,000 event, an WTA 1,000 event, this week and the next.

Is cartoon tennis becoming a characteristic of tournaments?

One of Australian Open's own stories this year was the enormous success of AO -Oriminated. It has broadcast live matches, but with images directly from a Nintendo Wii game. This was a smart way to bypass the tournament that bypassed the free-to-air broadcasting restrictions through YouTube, while he was also attractive for younger viewers who enjoyed aesthetics. It also received a lot of attention, with viral moments caused by the jerky graphics such as players who flow back in the middle of a point, or dissolve in the field.

It looked like a glimpse into the tennis future, with a focus on community-based content (the YouTube chat that ran next to the images, was a big hit) that removes some of the obstacles that are inherent in the sport-freezed media landscape. Eight months later that seems to be the direction of traveling.

In this year, the organizers of US Open delivered something similar to the app of the tournaments, with more realistic but less fascinating graphics compared to the bobble -headed Australian counterpart.

When Last Cup last weekend, Tennis Australia, one of the organizations that set up the event, brought the technology to San Francisco. It was even part of the coverage of tennis channels of the event, available to look at the Tennis Canal app. A representative wrote to E -Mail Athletics That Laver Cup offers an opportunity to involve younger and digital native audience in new ways.

Machar Reid, Tennis Australias Director of Innovation, said in an interview in Melbourne Park in January in the meantime: there is something in it, about building a community to let people talk about what happened and to connect differently with the sport.

Will the French Open and Wimbledon follow next year?

Team events show their value again



Italy is celebrating with the Billie Jean King Cup in Shenzhen, China. (Zhe Ji/Getty images for Billie Jean King Cup)

The Asian Swing started last week, but they were team events that were central last week.

On the men's side we had one of the most exciting Laver Cups in eight -year history, in which Team World achieved a much needed victory, after we had lost five of the first seven editions.

During the ladies, the first Billie Jean King Cup final in Shenzen, China were largely successful, with Italy successfully defending their title after dramatic escapes in the quarterfinals and semi -finals.

In both they fought back from numerous extremely precarious situations, including a point and a game away from the defeat in the Semis, when Jasmine Paolini, after having lost the opening rubber, left Elina Svitolina with a set and 4-2 and was a game point. The Fightback was exciting, with Paolini, currently arranged at number 8 and offered another memory why she can never be written off.

Italy was in the end too strong for the United States in the final and both singles rubbers won in straight sets, whereby the draw therefore did not need a last double match. For the US it will wait for a first title since 2017.

This new September slot for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals (moved from November where the stage shared with the Davis Cup Finals) worked well, and in China the logistical sense should be for the Asian Swing that will take place seriously in the coming weeks.

Before this is the case, there are a few ATP tournaments that still continue from last week and do not end until Tuesday. At the Chengdu Open, Brandon Nakashima, Alejandro Tabilo, Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Shevchenko invented semi -final setup on Monday, while in the Hangzhou Open the last four consisted of Alexander Bublik, Wu Yibing and the Frans Paar Valentin Royer and Corentin Moutet.

Scot of the week

How can it not be silver-haired Carlos Alcarazs Feather-Soft Backhand Drop-Volley while he worked Casper Ruud together in the Doubles in the Laver Cup? The Spaniard received a standing ovation from his teammates after the shot bounced so close to the net that his opponents, Reilly Opelka and Alex Michelsen, left without a chance. Europe won the Sunday competition 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 with Alcaraz's moment the icing on the cake.

The winners of the week

ATP:

Team world def. Team Europe 15-9 to the Makes head In San Francisco.

WTA:

Italy def. the US 2-0 to the Billie Jean King Cup In Shenzhen, China.

Iga Witek (1) def. Barbora Krejkov (2) 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 to the Korea Open (500) in Seoul. It is the third title of the year.

In the course of the turnout

She Seidel For the first time, enter the top 100 after moving 10 places from no. 105 to no. 95.

Katerina Siniakova Rises 15 places to No. 62 after reaching the semi -final in Seoul.

Loose drink reaches a career height of No. 41 after the rising of eight places from no. 49.

Come up

ATP

Beijing: China open (500) with Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev.

Tokyo: Japan open (500) with Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Denis Shapovalov.



VK: Sky Sports; US: Tennis Canal Tennis TV

WTA

Beijing: China open (1000) Pas with Iga and Zheng Qinwen, Amanda Anisimova, Naomi Osaka.



VK: Sky Sports; US: Tennis Channel

(Top photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty images)