Richmond, va. (September 22, 2025) Hofstra DefenderRichardson's PushMonmouth -goalkeeperCharlie Bowmanand Monmouth DefenderFlorence van DoornDeserved caa field hockey weekly award winners for the week ending on September 21star. Attacking player of the week

Kesia Richardson, Hofstra

Junior | Defender | Marlow. England / Great Marlow School Richardson played an important role in Hofstras 2-1 victory over UC Davis, with two goals for pride. In the first quarter, the English defender received the ball from the Penaltyhoek and saw her shot bend to open the score in the game. Halfway through the second corner in the final game winner and pounds, Richardson focused on a loose ball. Defensive player of the week

Charlie Bowman, Monmouth

Sophomore | Goalkeeper | Hillsborough, Noord -IERLAND / WALLACE Bowman stood on her head in the goal for Monmouth and helped the No. 18 Hawks to earn a 4-2 victory over no. 17 Rutgers. With three Saves in the match, the Junior Shot Stopper MONMOUTH helped win its third game against a BIG Ten program and first against the Scarlet Knights since 2014. Rookie of the week

Florence van Doorn, Monmouth

Freshman | Defender | Zoetermeer, Netherlands / Erasmus College Zoetermeer Van Doorn helped anchoring a backline that earned Monmouth's first ranked victory of the season. In the 4-2 result against No. 17 Rutgers, the first-year defender MONMOUTH helped to extend an early 2-0 lead in the first half by limiting the Scarlet Knights to the three first half. Van Doorn and the Hawks Backline Limited Rutgers up to only five shots on goal at the end of the game. 2025 CAA Field Hockey Weekly Award winners Attacking player of the week

September 1:Anna Moors, Monmouth

September 8:Claire Campen, Monmouth

September 15:Pili Lemoine, Drexel

September 22:Kesia Richardson, Hofstra

Defensive player of the week

September 1:Arabella Loveridge, Northeast

September 8:Tessa Scheenstra, Towson

September 15:Anna Moors, Monmouth

September 22:Charlie Bowman, Monmouth Rookie of the week

September 1:Hollister Lights, Hofstra

September 8:Hamer, Drexel / White van Dijk, Hofstra

September 15:Hollister Lights, Hofstra

