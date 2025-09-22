Sports
Borderlands 4 'Cricket Jumping' let players say huge chunks of the folder gearbox Dev: “I have realized this”
Borderlands 4 players have discovered a way to skip huge chunks from the map in a technique called Cricket jump, but a developer at Gearbox has warned that action should be taken to patch it out when it starts to cause problems.
As demonstrated by Streamer Bahroo, Borderlands 4 players can continue over the map by using a malfunction on the prospects Ripper Drill site. To do this, you are standing on the top of the exercise, pay attention in the direction you want to travel, with your back to the direction you want to travel, beat out of the game and then shoot. With your character you call through the air, which, in combination with Borderlands 4S Glide power, can pass important parts of the card.
As noted in a post on social media, Cricket will play a crucial role in Borderlands 4 Speedrunning. But will it take? Creative director Graeme Timmins responded to social media to say that I got this in mind.
But it sounds like jumping cricket here is to stay, at least for the time being.
My only worries are streaming problems or if this introduces instability, Timmins continued. Not on the way to ruin people, but it can't have to cause technical problems. For the time being you are not going to do anything until proven problems arise.
Graeme Timmins (@prodigyxl) September 20, 2025
Timmins continued to tackle a complaint from One Borderlands 4 player in the lack of updates for the console version of the game compared to the PC version, which has seen two Post-Launch-Patches.
Consolet tests and certification is more involved than expand PC -Builds, Timmins explained. It just takes longer with the first parties to ensure that we send good quality patches. It is coming and we do everything we can to make it happen quickly.
Borderlands 4 Console players would like a patch to tackle some striking technical problems. Last week the technical experts are at Digital foundry confirmed a gradual deterioration of frame rate with continuous playing time, even on PlayStation 5 Pro and Xbox Series X.
As revealed in A new video published to YouTubeDigital Foundry found that performance after about 30 minutes to an hour started to dive, which called it “too intrusive about the overall experience, too regular interruption”. Even after a completely fresh boot, the game is still sensitive to frame rate drops.
Gearbox development leader Randy Pitchford has recognized the problem on social media and promises incoming improvements. As a solution, Pitchford suggested that console players stopped Borderlands 4 and restart. Digital Foundrys Tom Morgan confirmed that this is recovering the performance, but criticized the situation and said that resetting the game should not be an expected solution for players every hour.
In the meantime, the PC version is still on a mixed steam reviewing, with the most negative comments about PC performance. Digital Foundry has said First analysis of Borderlands 4 on PC shows considerable stutter problems and have advised to run the game on his Badass -graphic institution, What suggests that there are indeed problems entitled Unreal Engine 5.
Gearbox has said that tackling PC performance is a top priority for the studio. In the meantime, the studio pointed out a Borderlands 4 Nvidia optimization guide SteamPlayers advise how they can optimize their graphic settings for better performance and framer on PC with the NVIDIA app, although users report mixed results.
Borderlands 4: All vault hunter skills trees arranged
Gearbox has also given advice to PC gamers For me, reads as an attempt to prevent players from making knee shock reactions to the performance of the game as soon as they have changed their institutions: Keep in mind that when you change your graphic settings, your shaders have to re -compilate. Keep playing at least 15 minutes to see how the performance of your PC has changed.
If you delve into Borderlands 4, do not go without updated hours Shift codes list. We also have one Huge interactive card ready to go and a badass Borderlands 4 Planner Tool Thanks to our buttons at Maxroll. Plus view the choices of our expert players for Which character to choose (Nobody agreed).
Wesley is director, news at IGN. Find it on twitter on @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].
