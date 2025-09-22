



Minneapolis, mine. Drake Women's Tennis started his autumn schedule in the Twin Cities in the Gopher Invitational during the weekend. The Bulldogs saw progress from start to finish in Minneapolis for a solid start of their year. Striking second -year Shiori Takeda Was the only bright spot in Singles on the first day with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 victory over St. Thomas' Lily Olson. Her victory over Olson started a 3-0 weekend in Singles promotion. Takeda immediately bounced back for another singles victory on day two above Lasya Mylavarapu from Noord -Iowa. Takeda's Day Two Triumph was one of the four for the Bulldogs when Drake placed an unhealthy record, including victories by Elizabete Klavinska (4-6, 6-1, 10-6 about Alyssa Giupponi from North Dakota), May Dodik (6-4, 6-4 about Caroline Lindahl of St. Thomas), and Jordane Dookie (6-4, 7-5 about Anders Vander Stichele by St. Thomas). Takeda and Klavinska then both earned singles victories on day three. Takeda brought up Joelle Fiallo Samplete (7-6, 6-0) while Klavinska Ingrid Forsberg of St. Thomas defeated in court sets (6-3, 6-4). The bulldogs mixed and corresponded to their line -up during the double action at the Gopher Invitational. Dookie and Dodik worked together for a 6-4 victory over the Duo of Uni of Yangjiaxin Li and Kanyanut Susdaard on the first day. Drake's Bunch earned a few double extraction on day two when Dodik collaborated with Klavinska for a victory through forfeiture, and Takeda and Dookie defeated South Dakota's Keta Shavishvili and Natalia Alves de Lima with a 6-2 margin. “We had a very strong weekend of competitions and I am very happy with how our team is progressing,” Drake Head Coach Calvin -number said. “Everyone stepped up and competed with a lot of toughness and grit. These kinds of competitions are very valuable for our development, and this experience we have gained will continue to help us grow while we will withdraw the rest of our autumn schedule.” Drake will travel to normal, ill. Next weekend for the Redbird Invitational from 26-28 September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://godrakebulldogs.com/news/2025/9/22/womens-tennis-kicks-off-fall-slate-at-gopher-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos