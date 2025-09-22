Patriot League announces Veldhockey Players of the Week presented by Credit Union 1 (9.22.25)

Bethlehem, Pa. Lafayette collected three of the Five Patriot League Field Hockey Weekly Awards when the League Office announced on Monday Honors, presented by Credit Union 1. American received two weekly awards.

The American junior Jordan Reicher was voted Patriot League Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week after scoring two goals in two games, including the game winner in the Eagles 2-0 win at Boston University.

The graduated student Agustina Roffo from Eagles claimed Patriot League Field Hockey Midfender of the Week. She scored double overtime, game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Providence.

Lafayette Junior Lena Thedrian was voted Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for the first time this season after scoring one goal and help limiting No. 16 Penn State to 11 shots and seven corners in a 3-2 victory in a shootout.

Luipards senior goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni conquered Patriot League goalkeeper of the week recognition after making nine saves in a 3-2 shootout victory against no. 16 Penn State. She also concluded competition rival Lehigh, 2-0, Friday.

Lafayette first-year student Lauren Kurek was named the Patriot League Field Hockey Rookie of the week after scoring the game-type goal in the Leopards 3-2 Shootout victory in the 16th ranking Nittany Lions.

The US senior goalkeeper Pauline Gineste, first -year defender Lotti Sume, Boston University Senior attacker Caroline Obrien, Buckknell senior defender Kira Leclercq and senior midfielder Nicky Punt and Lafayette Junior Stella Malinowski received honorable mentions last week.

The Patriot League Field hockey players of the week are selected in a vote by competition head coaches, who are not eligible to vote for their student athletes.

2025 Patriot League Field Hockey classification (from September 22)

School Plin PL PCT. Generally General pCt. Lafayette 1-0 1,000 5-3 .625 Bucknell 1-0 1,000 3-3 .500 American 1-0 1,000 3-4 .429 Holy cross 0-0 .000 2-4 .333 Boston University 0-1 .000 3-4 .429 Cook 0-1 .000 3-4 .429 Lehigh 0-1 .000 1-6 .143

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Week

Jordan Reicher, American, Jr., Forward, Redwood City, Calif./saint Francis

*Reicher scored two goals in two games, including the game-winning goal in the Eagles 2-0 victory at Boston University, to help the American 2-0 last week.

*The Junior Forward scored the game-type goal against Providence in the third quarter to help forcing overtime in a final 2-1 victory.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey -Midfielder of the Week

Agustina Roffo, American, Gr., Midfielder, Buenos Aires, Argentina/Holmberg Schula-Aleman College of Quilmes

*Roffo scored goals in Americans win against Boston University (2-0) and Providence (2-1, 2o) to help the Eagles 2-0 last week.

*The resident of Argentina scored the playing goal in double overtime hours against the brothers. She also scored the second goal in Aus victory on BU on Friday.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week

Lena Thedrian, Lafayette, Jr., defender, Hamburg, Germany/Rudolf Steiner School Hamburg-Wandbek

*Thedrian registered an assist and led a Leopards defense that limited Lehigh to five shots and three corners in a 3-0 win on Friday.

*The Junior Defender scored one goal and helped no. 16 Penn State to limit 11 shots on goal and seven corners in a 3-2 shootout victory.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey goalkeeper of the week

Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., Keeper, Mountain Lakes, NJ/Mountain Lakes

*Fragomeni made nine saves, including three in the second overtime, before they stopped four of the five shootout attempts in Lafayettes with 3-2 victories at no. 16 Penn State.

*She recorded a shutout and ended with two Saves, in Lafayettes 3-0 League opening victory against rival Lehigh on Friday.

Patriot League Credit Union 1 Field Hockey Rookie of the Week

Lauren Kurek, Lafayette, Fr., Forward, Collegeville, Pa./villa Maria

*Against No. 16 Penn State, Kurek Lafayettes scored second goal to send the match to overtime in a final 3-2 shootout victory.

*The first -year student leads the leopards with seven points on three goals and one assist.

Honorable mentions

Pauline Gineste, American, Sr., Keeper, Charlottesville, Va./The Covenant School

*Gineste placed a .909 savings percentage and 0.67 goals against average (GAA) in victories against Boston University (2-0) and Providence (2-1, 2o). She corresponded to her career high with eight saves against the terriers.

Lotti Sume, American, Fr., Defender, Hamburg, Germany/Gymnasium Oberalster

*Sume played every minute in Americans wins over Boston University (2-0) and Providence (2-1, 2o). She helped the play -winning goal against the Terriers and helped the Brothers to keep five shots and three on goal.

Caroline Obrien, Boston University, Sr., Forward, Devon, Pa./villa Maria Academy

*Obrien scored three goals in the 3-0 victory of the Terriers against Bryant on Sunday. The senior attacker is bound by the League lead in points (14) and is second in goals (5).

Kira Leclercq, Buckknell, Sr., Defender, Berlin, Germany/ Vicco Van Bülow Gymnasium Stahnsdorf

*Leclercq scored two goals in Buckknells 5-0 win over Colgate. She led a bison defense that limited the Raiders to six shots, and only four on goal.

Nicky Punt, Buckknell, Sr., Midfielder, Rotterdam, Nederland/Erasmian Gymnasium

*Punt registered three assists in Buckknells 5-0 win over Colgate on Friday. Her 21 career assists are for the eighth place in the history of the bison program.

Stella Malinowski, Lafayette, Jr., Forward, Vancouver, BC/Little Flower Academy

*Malinowski scored one goal in Lafayettes with a 3-0 win against Lehigh on Friday and then scored the first shootout goal in the Leopards 3-2 (2-1) victory at no. 16 Penn State.

Attacking player of the week

9.1 Morgan Willis, Colgate, Jr., F

9.8 Lea Good, Lafayette, Jr., F

9.15 Caroline Obrien, Boston University, Sr., F

9.22 Jordan Reicher, American, Jr., F

Midfielder of the week

9.1 Agustina Roffo, American, Gr., M

9.8 Saskia Williams, Holy Cross, Jr., M

9.15 Kiki MES, Lehigh, Sr., M

9.22 Agustina Roffo, American, Gr., M

Defensive player of the week

9.1 Sarah Steinman, American, Jr., D

9.8 Leclerq, Buckknell, R., D

9.15 – Leclercca, Buckknell, Sr., D

9.22 Lena Thedrian, Lafayette, Jr., D

Goalkeeper of the Week

9.1 Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., GK

9.8 Claire van Kempen, Colgate, Sr., GK

9.15 Sophie Ortyl, Boston University, Jr., GK

9.22 Raffi Fragomeni, Lafayette, Sr., GK

Rookie of the week

9.1 Ninhe Botman, American, Fr., F

9.8 Rachel Tours, Boston University, Fr., D

9.15 Delfi Coulo, Boston University, Fr., F

9.22 Lauren Kurek, Lafayette, Fr., F

