Carlos Alcaraz learns fate in Tokyo | ATP Tour





Tokyo Alcaraz teaches Tokyo to draw fate The ATP 500 event will be held from 24 to 30 September September 22, 2025 Getty images Carlos Alcaraz makes his debut in Tokyo.

By Sam Jacot Carlos Alcaraz is confronted with Sebastian Baez during his debut on the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships, after the draw on Monday. The Spaniard competes for the first time at the ATP 500 Hard-Court event and is sown to meet eighth seed Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals and Casper Ruud van Norway in the semi-final. Alcaraz, who will take a 2-0 Lexus ATP Head2head series that led to his meeting with Baez, returned to number 1 in the PIF ATP ranking list earlier this month when he defeated Jannik Sinner in the US Open final to conquer his sixth major. Ruud, a titlist in Madrid this year, is confronted with the Japanese wildcard Shintaro Mochizuki in the first round, while Tiafoe plays a qualification. The American Tiafoe reached the final in Tokyo in 2022. Also in the upper half, seventh seed Denis Shapovalov, a double semi-finalist in Tokyo, opens against the German Daniel Altmaier. The Canadian competes for the first time since his marriage Mirjam Bjorlund Earlier this month. Second Seed Taylor Fritz won the trophy in Japan in 2022. The American plays the Canadian Gabriel Diallo in the first round and was able to meet fifth seed Tomas Machac in the quarterfinals. The Czech Machac starts against a qualification. Third Seed Holger Rune, a potential semi-final opponent for Fritz, meets former next genes of the following genes of Pif champion Hamad Medjedovic in the first round. Rune could play Alex Michelsen in the second round and the sixth seed Ugo Humbert in the quarterfinals. Last year's finalist starts Humbert against Jenson Brooksby. The ATP 500 event will be held from 24 to 30 September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/tokyo-2025-draw-preview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos