SEC Football makes rivalry allocations for nine-game schedule

These annual opponent assignments have been established for the next four years and will then be evaluated again. The SecondS annual rivalry is determined, at least for the next four years. The SEC will go to a conference schedule of nine games from next season. Each team in the conference is assigned three annual opponents, while the other six opponents will rotate. Much of the SECS top rivalry will be stored by the annual opponent assignments, but some rivalry, such as, such as Alabama-LSU, will not be maintained on an annual basis. Path to play –off: Register for our newsletter from the University Football The USA Today Network confirmed the annual opponents of each schools with a person familiar with the situation that was publicly released for anonymity for the schedule for not publicly. Here are every SEC School football year old opponents: Alabama: ChestnutMississippi State, Tennessee Arkansa: LSU, Missouri, Texas Chestnut: Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt Florida: Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina Georgia: Auburn, Florida, South Carolina Kentucky: Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee LSU: Arkansa, Ole MissTexas A&M Mississippi: LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma Mississippi State: Alabama, Be Miss, Vanderbil Missouri: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M Oklahola: Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas South Carolina: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky Tennessee: Alabama, Kentucky, Vanderbilt Texas: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A & M Texas A&M: LSU, Missouri, Texas Vanderbilt: Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee The preservation of prominent rivalry, as well as geography, was a priority in the allocation of annual opponents. The Iron Bowl and Egg Bowl will be played during the rivalry week in the last week of the regular season. The SEC will roll out its entire conference schedule for the next four years on Tuesday. The annual assignments will undergo an evaluation after the first four years of the SEC scheme of nine competitions and can be changed after that four-year period. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The rivalry assignments are a third of the conference schedule. Each SEC school plays its non-rivalizing assignments twice in a period of four years. Although a lot of focus will be on the various strengths of the collections of three annual opponents assigned to each school, the SEC schemes have evaluated and evaluated competitive fairness by considering the full nine-game assignments. Together with Alabama-LSU his rivalry that will no longer be maintained on an annual basis, his Florida-Benennessee, a rivalry that peaked in the nineties, as well as Florida-LSU. Those series are played on a varied year within this four -year planning block, with the home site flipping. While Alabama-LSU, Florida-Benennessee and Florida-LSU stood out when remarkable rivalry fell from the annual Docket, Auburn-Georgia and LSUOLE Miss were one of the long-term secondary rivalry stored by these assignments. In addition to the SEC scheme of nine games, each school has to plans at least one non-conference game against an opponent of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 or Notre Dame, for at least 10 games against competition at power level. The SEC will participate in the Big Ten and Big 12 in playing nine conference games. The ACC announced on Monday that it is also planning to add a ninth conference match, in addition to a power four non -conference requirement. The Big 12 and Big ten do not require their membership to play a non -conference opponent from a Power League. Blake ToppmeyerIs the senior national columnist of the National College Football football of the USA Today. E -mail him on[email protected]and follow him on x@Btoppmeyer.

