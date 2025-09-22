Fantasy Hockey Ultimate goalie Guide, Part 2: Wild Cards and Reliable Starters

Since goal congregation is one of the most difficult positions to project, we wanted to be super detailed with these seasons goalie guide. Last week we looked at goalkeepers who experienced a glow in 2024-25, together with Rebound candidates for this season. Now let's dig in a number of wildcards and quietly reliable starting goalkeepers.

Random cards

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

After saving 25.8 goals above, a figure expected in fourth place in 2023-24 in the competition injuries derailed Demkos 2024-25. It took him time to recover and return from a delayed start of the season; Just when it seemed as if he had hit his pass, he was sidelined again. That makes his next season really difficult to project. Demko is healthy and ready to go this year, but will he stay that way? Will the canucks with a solid 1B in Kevin Lankinen illuminate his workload to keep him fresher for the play -offs? And which caliber of playing will he bring to the Blue Paint after he received only 23 repetitions last year? These questions add uncertainty to an already volatile position. So how should you navigate that? The skill is worth trust, a little later in the design; Make sure you have a solid No. 2 goalkeeper (perhaps someone who is at least used as a 1A) to complete your fold.

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers

Speaking of the volatility in the net there, Stuart Skinner is a goalkeeper who has reached back-to-back Stanley Cup final. His seasons are also usually filled with ups and downs. Of course he found his foot when it made it the most last year, when the oilers needed him to take over for an wounded Calvin Pickard. But again, he lost his net to Pickard in the first place. The fact that he is on the oilers and counts behind a very good defense for something; He will win victories. Skinners a high-risk, high-rise choice voter.

John Gibson, Detroit Red Wings

Gibson is finally out of Limbo and has the chance to show that he still has the pork chops to be a number 1. This will be an interesting test for him. Has his game rejected the trend because of an impossible workload in Anaheim, or is he just far beyond his prime? Expect the opportunity in Detroit, after he had picked up the pace behind the ducks last year. Gibson earned a gsax of 11.7 in 29 games last year, while earning a .911 savings percentage. The problem? He was injured. He does not join a defensive position, so there are some real question marks. Consider Gibson a no. 2 option that is worth setting late, no real no. 1 until he proves it otherwise.

Spencer Knight, Chicago Blackhawks

Knight hit his pass last year, between Florida and Chicago. He started strongly behind a sturdy Panthers team. Then he was traded to one complete Different environment than rule Stanley Cup champions to a reconstruction Blackhawks team that was a disaster in their own zone. Despite such a shocking change in the environment, Knight really responded well to the move; He earned seven quality start in 14 performances in Chicago. Expect another year of growth from Knight, who will probably surpass his career-high 38 performances at NHL level in one season. But don't expect perfection. In general, there are growth pains when a goalkeeper accepts a heavier workload, especially behind a defensively challenged team. But if your competition points points for rescue, he can be a solid consideration.

Honorable mention: Arthur Silov, Jet Greaves

Reliable

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Managers who bought Gustavssons shares after 2022-23 were seriously disappointed by his performance of 2023-24. But last season he recovered and showed his capacities as a starting keeper. In 58 games, his most difficult NHL workload of the regular season, he earned a .914 savings percentage and GSAX of 10.9. It was extra impressive, considering how many important injuries the team sustained for the blue paint; Kirill Kaprizov missed half of the year, Joel Eriksson Ek lost time and there was a rotation of absence on the blue line. So imagine that Gustavsson takes on a notch, behind a notoriously healthy defensive team that should actually Be healthy this season.

Karel Vejmelka, Utah Mammoth

Vejmelka appeared if the starting goalkeeper Utah needed last year. His impact was greater than just a .904 savings percentage and 20.8 goals that have been saved above. When the mammoth leaned on him, he stepped up night after night. So although his figures on an annual basis are far from perfect, last season last season showed what he can do behind this emerging team. Utah will again lean on Vejmelka again this year, especially now that Connor Ingram will not be in the mix. If last year it is an indication of what is coming, he would have to bring quality game between the pipes to give an increasing Utah team the support they need in the blue paint.

Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators

One of the biggest questions in Ottawa last year was what Ullmark would look like outside of Boston, without Jeremy Swayman sharing the workload in the net. While injuries shortened his season to just 44 games, he turned out to be the task when he was healthy with a 15.6 GSAX EN .909 save percentage. The figures were as sparkling as his Bruins era, but they were still very solid. It will help Ullmark if the senators continue to build their defensive structure to support him. If Ottawa can start converting his chances and offer more scoring, Ullmark can also achieve more victories.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens

Montembeault did not really play behind a competition, so he does not collect the victories or has the best traditional statistics. He doesn't get much hype either because he doesn't play a flashy style either. Yet a look under the hood points to a solid game, especially in the past three seasons. Last spring, that game helped a surprising play -off run in Montreal; In 62 games, Montembeault expected 29.6 goals above. His game on the piece was perhaps the most impressive that 17 quality starts in 20 performances that contribute to a Gsax of 18.9. The Canadiens had a very strong low season, so there is reason to think that their goalkeeper will be in an even better position to succeed. If Montembeault can be produced last year, he should be a solid workhorse option.

Honorable mentions: Adin Hill, Joey Daccord

(Photo of Filip Gustavsson: Steph Chambers / Getty images)