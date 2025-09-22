



Vietnamese athletics wants to win 12-14 gold medals at the 33rd Zeegames. Photo: Nam Tran / Tuoi Tre

The 33rd Zeegames take place from 9 to 20 December 2025 in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla, Thailand.

The Vietnamese sports delegation wants to win between 80 and 100 gold medals.

According to Vietnam's sports authority, Vietnam will send one of the biggest delegations ever to the 33rd sea games, with more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, medical staff, experts and officials who are expected to participate.

The delegation will compete in 45 out of 66 sports and disciplines on the games.

The Vietnamese Sports Teams are divided Into Three Groups, With the Main Group Targeting Gold Medals, Swimming, Shooting, Archery, Wrestling, Taekwondo, Karate, Weightlifting, Fencing, Canoeing, Gymnos, Boxing, Boxing Volleyball, Handball, Ptanque, 3×3 Basketball, Golf, Sepak Takraw, Cycling, and Schaken, among others.

On September 17, Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet, director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, inspected the preparations for athletes who participated in international sporting events in 2025 in the National Sports Training Center in Hanoi.

Almost 800 coaches and athletes from 23 teams train intensely on the 33rd sea games and the Asian games of 2026.

The leadership of the centers confirmed that all teams receive the right nutrition and nutritional supplements, but many still lack recovery doctors.

Head coach of the athletics team, Nguyen Manh Hieu, asked for upgrades to the athletics stadium because of deterioration and called for improvements in the strength training space and the addition of medical staff to support the recovery of athletes in the midst of increasing training taxes.

The teams of Karate, Wushu, Sepak Takraw and Taekwondo have also asked more medical staff for health care and athlete's recovery.

The Judo team coach asked for massage machines and ice equipment to help athletes after training sessions.

Viet promised to buy ice machines immediately to support athlete's recovery.

He agreed to plans to send important teams for training camps in his own country and abroad at suitable locations before the 33rd Sea games.

The Vietnamese Sports Hospital was asked to assign medical staff to help with the care and repair of athlete.

All dietary supplements used by athletes must be carefully checked to prevent doping problems.

During the 32nd Sea games in 2023, Vietnamese athletics won 12 gold medals from 47 events, but lost the top position in Southeast Asia to Thailand, which earned 16 gold medals.

The target was 1416 gold medals but was not reached.

Nguyen Thi Oanh (561), Vietnams hopes in athletics in the 33rd sea games. Photo: Nam Tran / Tuoi Tre

On the 31st sea games in 2022 in the home floor, the Vietnamese athletics won 22 gold medals and was first arranged, while Thailand earned 12 gold.

During the 30th Sea games in 2019 in the Philippines, Vietnam was also in Atletics in Southeast -Asia with 16 gold medals, before Thailands 12.

Vietnamese athletics objective for the 33rd Zeegames is to win 1214 gold medals.

Coach Nguyen Manh Hieu said that from 1 to 23 October the 400m team of the Womens in France will train under coach Nguyen Thi Bac.

The men 400m, 800m, 1500 m and high jump will train from mid -October to mid -November in Nanning, China.

With the 33rd Zeegames in Thailand, the rivalry between Vietnamese and Thai athletics is expected to become fierer than ever, making the event particularly challenging for Vietnams -atletics and sport in general this year.

According to new international athletics instructions from September 2025, female athletes must undergo a one-off SRY-Ghentest to confirm biological sex, using a blood sample or a cheek bar.

All female Vietnamese athletics athletes that compete on the 33rd sea games are required to take this test.