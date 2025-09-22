Sports
Vietnam almost preparations for 33rd sea games
The 33rd Zeegames take place from 9 to 20 December 2025 in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla, Thailand.
The Vietnamese sports delegation wants to win between 80 and 100 gold medals.
According to Vietnam's sports authority, Vietnam will send one of the biggest delegations ever to the 33rd sea games, with more than 1,000 athletes, coaches, medical staff, experts and officials who are expected to participate.
The delegation will compete in 45 out of 66 sports and disciplines on the games.
The Vietnamese Sports Teams are divided Into Three Groups, With the Main Group Targeting Gold Medals, Swimming, Shooting, Archery, Wrestling, Taekwondo, Karate, Weightlifting, Fencing, Canoeing, Gymnos, Boxing, Boxing Volleyball, Handball, Ptanque, 3×3 Basketball, Golf, Sepak Takraw, Cycling, and Schaken, among others.
On September 17, Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet, director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, inspected the preparations for athletes who participated in international sporting events in 2025 in the National Sports Training Center in Hanoi.
Almost 800 coaches and athletes from 23 teams train intensely on the 33rd sea games and the Asian games of 2026.
The leadership of the centers confirmed that all teams receive the right nutrition and nutritional supplements, but many still lack recovery doctors.
Head coach of the athletics team, Nguyen Manh Hieu, asked for upgrades to the athletics stadium because of deterioration and called for improvements in the strength training space and the addition of medical staff to support the recovery of athletes in the midst of increasing training taxes.
The teams of Karate, Wushu, Sepak Takraw and Taekwondo have also asked more medical staff for health care and athlete's recovery.
The Judo team coach asked for massage machines and ice equipment to help athletes after training sessions.
Viet promised to buy ice machines immediately to support athlete's recovery.
He agreed to plans to send important teams for training camps in his own country and abroad at suitable locations before the 33rd Sea games.
The Vietnamese Sports Hospital was asked to assign medical staff to help with the care and repair of athlete.
All dietary supplements used by athletes must be carefully checked to prevent doping problems.
Athletics wants to win 1214 gold medals at 33rd Zeegames
During the 32nd Sea games in 2023, Vietnamese athletics won 12 gold medals from 47 events, but lost the top position in Southeast Asia to Thailand, which earned 16 gold medals.
The target was 1416 gold medals but was not reached.
On the 31st sea games in 2022 in the home floor, the Vietnamese athletics won 22 gold medals and was first arranged, while Thailand earned 12 gold.
During the 30th Sea games in 2019 in the Philippines, Vietnam was also in Atletics in Southeast -Asia with 16 gold medals, before Thailands 12.
Vietnamese athletics objective for the 33rd Zeegames is to win 1214 gold medals.
Coach Nguyen Manh Hieu said that from 1 to 23 October the 400m team of the Womens in France will train under coach Nguyen Thi Bac.
The men 400m, 800m, 1500 m and high jump will train from mid -October to mid -November in Nanning, China.
With the 33rd Zeegames in Thailand, the rivalry between Vietnamese and Thai athletics is expected to become fierer than ever, making the event particularly challenging for Vietnams -atletics and sport in general this year.
According to new international athletics instructions from September 2025, female athletes must undergo a one-off SRY-Ghentest to confirm biological sex, using a blood sample or a cheek bar.
All female Vietnamese athletics athletes that compete on the 33rd sea games are required to take this test.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.tuoitre.vn/vietnam-rushes-preparations-for-33rd-sea-games-103250922165705558.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The film of BBC and news agencies is called Israel by foreign journalists in Gaza | BBC News
- Trump and Erdogan ask questions in the oval office before the discussions – live updates
- The US economy reached GDP growth of 3.8% in the second quarter: trade department
- Georgia Football Appasabiilty Report lists Earnest Greene as a doubtful matchup against Alabama
- Chinas New Climate Target of a disappointing brand, disappointing | Climate crisis news
- Trump demands an investigation into the alleged sabotage triple in the United Nations
- Ring Road faces another “road dam”
- 11 years of brand in reinforced economic India: PM Modi
- The theatrical action of the head of the Kpu Ri is a solo genk
- Pak vs Ban Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 T20 Match
- Trump: Ukrainian can carry Russian land
- CDC sees an increase in cases of “nightmare bacteria” – NBC Chicago