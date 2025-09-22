Zheng returns from injury; In the same section as Mboko, Tauson

The draw for the China Open, the ninth WTA 1000 event of 2025 is out. Iga Swiatek, fresh of her third title of the year in Seoul, is the number 1 seed, while title defender Coco Gauff is number 2. Another important storyline will be the return to action by the hometown Zheng Qinwen, who plays her first tournament since the correct elbow operation undergone in July.

Zheng, the number 7 seed, has not participated since her first round Exit in Wimbledon to Katerina Siniakova. She will open against either Suzan Lamens, a quarter -finalist last week in Seoul, or fellow countryman Wang Yafan. Her section of the trek will not be easier from there: the 22-year-old is expected to face no. 26 seed Linda Noskova in the third round. Potential opponents of the fourth round are no. 10 seed Clara Tauson, Montreal Champion and no. 21 Seed Victoria Mboko and Siniakova.

The 32 placed players all have the first round Byes. Swiatek will start against Yulia Putintseva or Wild Card Yuan Yue, while Gauff is confronted with Kamilla Rakhimova or Lucia Bronzetti.

Two former large champions are non -caused threats in the draw, because they also return from injuries. Barbora Krejcikova takes on Anna Blinkova in her opener, with the winner to play Seoul -Finalist and no. 9 Seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. In the meantime, Bianca Andreescu returns for the first time in action since she wounded her ankle in Montreal a month ago. The Canadian faces Magda Linette, with no. 24 Seed Veronika Kudermetova awaiting the winner.

Australian Open champion Madison Keys joined the American open champion Aryna Sabalenka on the sidelines and took off from the tournament on Monday due to an injury.

Projected matchups for fourth round

[1] Every Swiateek vs. [16] Emma Navarro

[12] Naomi Osaka vs. [5] Jessica Pegula

[4] Mirra Andreeva vs. [14] Daria Kasatkina

[10] Clara Tauson vs. [7] Zheng Qinwen

[6] Jasmine Paolini vs. [11] Elina Svitolina

[13] Karolina Muchova vs. [3] Amanda Anisimova

[8] Elena Rybakina vs. [9] Ekaterina Alexandrova

[15] Belinda Bencic vs. [2] Coco Gauff

This is how the trek will break every quarter:

First quarter

Swiatek is expected to face no. 28 Seed Anna Kalinskaya in the third round, no. 16 Seed Emma Navarro in the fourth round and no. 5 Seed Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals. De Paal is one of the three former champions in the draw and offers to reclaim the title she previously won in 2023. The player she defeated in the final of that year, no. 19 Seed Liudmila Samsonova, is another potential last 16 opponent.

Pegula's section is one of the most intriguing in the draw. She is expected to meet no. 30 seed Emma Raducanu, who will make her tournament debut, in the third round; She currently has a 2-1 head-to-head lead on the Brit, including 2-0 on hard courts. The one who emerges from that battle can the 2019 champion Naomi Osaka, the no. 12 seed or no. 23 Seed Marta Kostyuk in the last 16. Osaka has been re -offered and reaches the Montreal Final and US Open Semifinals to switch back to the top 20.

First round matches to watch: Ann Li vs. Camila Osorio, Rebecca Sramkova vs. Elena-Gabriela Russian

Second quarter

After winning back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, Mirra Andreeva put her top 5 status together by putting together a 31-8 record this year via Roland Garros. Since then, the results of the 18-year-old have been Stiller: she has been 7-5 since Roland Garros and only 2-2 since Wimbledon. The no. 4 Seed in Beijing, where she was a quarter -finalist last year, and will open Andreeva for Wild Card Zhu Lin or a qualification. She will have to navigate in a section with a large number of no. 29 Seed Dayana Yastremska in a potential third round.

In the last 16, Andreeva was able to deal with no. 14 Seed Daria Kasatkina or her regular double partner, no. 17 Seed Diana Shnaider-Nog Two players who need a deep run at the end of the season, given their respective season records of 19-21 and 24-21. Shnaider could be confronted with a difficult opener against rapidly emerging 19-year-old Maya Joint, who made her first career WTA 500 semi-final in Seoul last week. The Australian teenager opens against a qualification.

Zheng has a mixed record against the young talents in her section. She is 2-0 against Noskova, but still has to beat Tauson in two meetings-one in juniors and once in pros. In the meantime, Mboko joins Raducanu as a player who makes her debut in Beijing as a seed. Last year this time was ranked 19-year-old Canadian no. 356; Now she is a WTA 1000 champion at the point of the Top 20. Mboko will offer to achieve her first victory since he cancel the Montreal trophy against Siniakova or Anastasia Potapova.

First round competitions to watch: Jessica Bouzas Maleiro vs. Jaqueline Cristian, Zeynep Sonmez vs. [WC] Wei Sijia, Katerina Siniakova vs. Anastasia Potapova, Suzan Lamens vs. [SR] Money Yafan

Third quarter

Defining that Italy led for a successful defense of their Billie Jean King Cup title last week, no. 6 Seed Jasmine Paolini enters Beijing on a high. However, she could be confronted with a difficult opponent of the Bat-2018 second place Anastasija Sevastova, whom she barely escaped in three sets in Wimbledon. The Sevastova ranking is still number 221, but since the return of an ACL injury in April, the Latvian has already scored victories on Pegula and Jelena Ostapenko. She has to beat Kimberly Birrell in the first round to set up a rematch against Paolini.

Paolini's route does not become easier afterwards. She is expected to have the no. 27 Sofia Kenin – against whom she still has to win a set in three meetings – in the third round. Kenin is looking for a Vorm de 2020 Australian Open Champion since Roland Garros has not won back-to-back main-drawing competitions, but during her career has a track record of hitting her hot streaks with little warning.

In the last 16, Paolini was able to resume her rivalry with no. 11 Elina Svitolina – a matchup that delivered a number of exciting competitions this year. Svitolina received twice as much as Paolini on the Grand Slam stage in three Setters at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, but Paolini succeeded in getting her first victory in the series in the Billie Jean King Cup last week. To get there, Svitolina will have to navigate in a section that contains Andreescu, Veronika Kudermetova and Tatjana Maria.

The third quarter is led by No. 3 Seed Amanda Anisimova, who competes for the first time since reaching her second Grand Slam -Final of the Year at the US Open. The American plays her first game as a top 5 player against Hailey Baptiste or Katie Boulter, and is expected to be home favorite in the third round and no. 31 Seed Wang Xinyu.

A potential meeting of the fourth round between Anisimova and no. 13 Seed Karolina Muchova, last year's second -year student, could result in a fascinating stylistic collision. The couple only played once before, with Anisimova that improves through pension at Roland Garros 2022.

First round competitions to watch: Magda Linette vs. [SR] Bianca Andreescu, Tatjana Maria vs. Marie Bouzkova, Katie Boulter vs. Hailey Baptiste

Fourth quarter

In 2025, the American has seen the American Best in 2025 during the Clay Swing, who in her second big title at Roland Garros but also did not reach a final on a different surface, with her service yips that return to her during the North American hard court fluctuation. She is expected to be no. 25 seed Leylah Fernandez, whom she has a 2-0 lead in the third round. In the last 16, Gauff could then comply with no. 15 Seed Belinda Bencic or 22 Seed Jelena Ostapenko, both of whom have also struggled for form in recent months after striking results earlier in 2025. Because reaching the Wimbledon Semifinals is only 2-3, the record of Bencic has only 2-3, while Ostapens.

No. 8 Seed Elena Rybakina landed in a section full of dangerous opponents. The great-rising Kazakhstani will have to be willing to assume a barrage of variety in her opener against either Wimbledon quarter finalist Laura Siegemund or Caty McNally, two players with Net-Rushing instincts and any shot in the book. Rybakina is 6-1 general against Siegemund, but was forced to retire in her only earlier meeting with McNally.

In the third round, Rybakina is expected to be against IVA Jovic, the 17-year-old who stood outside the top 100 in June, but who recorded the No. 32 Seeding place here after catching her first WTA title in Guadalajara two weeks ago. Despite the inexperience of Jovic-Beijing, only her 11th Tour level event will be a well-known matchup for her; Rybakina defeated her this year in straight sets at both the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

Two-time large champion Krejcikova's return of a back injury this year is sounded not in last place because of the number of unlikely comebacks that the Czech has achieved. Since June she has won on four different occasions of match points, the last of those who are an escape from 6-4, 5-2 against Raducanu last week in Seoul. If the second round of Krejcikova happens to Alexandrova, it can be one to circle; With a record of 41-20 so far, Alexandrova quietly puts together a career-best season, and the 30-year-old could watch a top 10 in the two-month closure. Alexandrova has a 3-2 head-to-head benefit compared to Krejcikova, although they have not played since 2021.

The person who emerges from that match could be confronted with no. 20 Seed Elise Mertens or McCartney Kessler-Betely two-time titlists this year-to reach a potential last-16 meeting with Rybakina.

First round competitions to watch: Laura Siegemund vs. Caty McNally, Barbora Krejcikova vs. Anna Blinkova, Ashlyn Krueger vs. Maria Sakkari