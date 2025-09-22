



New Haven, Conn. Southern Connecticut Field Hockey rolled into a 11-1 win against St. Thomas Aquinas in a non-conference matchup on Jess Dow Field. With the victory, the OWLS won their fourth consecutive match while also scored a program record 11 goals. Southern's 11 goal was the most in a match since the owls 10 scored against Central Connecticut in 1963. Taylor Leckey Run for the owls with four goals and two assists, making her the second player in program history and in 2012 came to Sara Cebry against St. Michael's and Franklin Pierce, to score 10 points in a single match. Leckey now leads the owls in goals (8) and (19) points through the first seven games of the owls. Natalia Fiato scored twice and assisted on a different goal, while Lindsay Onofrio had a goal and three assists. Ruby Webb also had three assists in the game while Isabellafölster, Isabella Taylor ” Kaiya Mercier And Kate Salvador Also scored for Southern. Mercier's goal was the first of her career. All three owls -keepers appeared Rachel Miller get the beginning. Lyndsay Troisi played two scoreless periods and stopped four shots on goal while Lyla O'Connor Made her collegial debut to start the fourth, but saw no shot on goal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNOOBSVHWE Fölster opened the score with the fourth goal in so many matches with Leckey that the assist picked up. Keana Criscuolo Then prepare Fiato with her first goal of the game to give the owls an early 2-0 lead. Less than a minute later, St. Thomas Aquinas cut the lead of the owls in two, before Southern rolled into nine unanswered goals. Leckey scored twice before the end of the first period, where Salvador came to the score sheet with a detour from Onofrio for the goal of the Spartans. Leckey, sitting on a hat trick during the first 30 minutes, added a fourth goal of less than five minutes in the second half, while Webb helped with the last three goals of Leckey. Along the piece, Fiato added her second to a pass from Onofrio, which scored on dragging a corner set with Fiato and Leckey Picking Assists with the time at the end of the third. Taylor scored her first of the season in the fourth quarter before Mercier scored her first career goal in the last minutes. Southern is again in action with a Northeast 10 -conference -matchup at assumption on Saturday 27 September at 4 p.m. in Jess Dow Field. Read the full article

