WSU football player shot at Pullman Party; Your student of suspect wanted





Pullman, Wash. Pullman Police says that Washington State University Redshirt first -year offensive line man Uilisone Sone Falealo was shot during a party in Aspen Heights Apartments early Sunday morning after the Apple Cup. The suspect is identified as a student at the University of Washington. According to judicial documents ,. Officers said they found Falealo with a shot wound on the belly. He was transferred to Pullman Regional Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. The police said that the injury was not life threatening. WSU said he is recovering with his family in Pullman. Witnesses told the researchers that Falealo and two friends were asked to offer security to the party, the court documents said. Several people reported that Buchanan received in arguments and physical quarrels with guests before the shooting. Surveillance and bystander video that was assessed by the police seemed to show a fight that broke out. Researchers said that Buchanan took out a gun, Falealo struck it and then shot. Buchanan and another man fled in a car that described witnesses as a gray Hyundai Sonata with Minnesota registration plates. Detectives said they later identified Buchanan by witness statements, video certificate and his social media profile. He is confronted with accusations of attack of the first degree and fourth degree attack in Whitman County. The police said that Buchanan had not been arrested from Monday afternoon. The police said the vehicle that he was driving was a rent that was later in Sea-Tac. Falealo, resident of Alaska, started his career at the University of Idaho, where he did not play as a real freshmen last season. He moved to WSU in the low season and has not appeared in a competition this year. In high school, Falealo was an MVP -offensive lineman for West Anchorage. As a senior he was named first team All-CIC and first team All-State, which helped his team to an Alaska State Championship. The case remains investigated. WSU has also released a statement about this incident: “Washington State University can confirm that one of our student athletes was the victim of a shooting that took place at an off-campus meeting. The student is currently recovering and his family is with him in Pullman. Because this is an active investigation, we ask that all further questions are addressed to the Pullman Police Department. WSU offers support to our student athlete and his family. Students who can be affected by this incident are encouraged to gain access to the campus sources, including the counseling and psychological services (CAPS) team, which can be achieved at 509-335-4511, and additional support services available via the Dean of Students Office. “ Fox28 Spokane

