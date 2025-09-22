



Columbia, SC Columbia Heren Tennis achieved a total of 10 victories for three days in the Carolina Classic organized by South Carolina in the Carolina Tennis Center. The strong weekend emphasized the game of Doubles Partners Sach's Palta And Branch glass who recorded the Doubles title in the top flight. Newcomers Jakub Katuch And Aditya Govila Made their Columbia debut at the weekend. Govila achieved his first collegiate singles victory with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Oliver Narbut in the quarterfinals of the West flight. Katuch, a second-year student, took his first victory for the Lions with a Straight-Sets victory over Georgia's Cooper Johnson in the semi-final of the West flight on Saturday.

The duo also worked together in the B-Flight of doubles, but fell 8-3 compared to Atakhan Karahan and Cole Henceroth in South Carolina. Palta started his senior season by going to the final of the Flight 2 West Bracket. He opened the tournament with a few straight set victories on Cole Henceroth in South Carolina in the round of 16 and NC State Noah Gabriel 6-2, 7-5 in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, in the semi-final, he defeated South Carolina's Paul Barber with 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 to continue to the final, where he fell to Noah Johnston of Georgia 6-2, 6-3. The tournament ended on Sunday with Palta and Busarawongse who conquered the Doubles title with an 8-1 win over Noah Gabriel from NC State and Cody Benton. The busy Week of the Lions will take place on Wednesday when Nicolas Braaksel Competes in the main drawing on the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, OK. Later in the week the Lions will also go to New Haven, Conn. Traveling to participate in the Yale Invitational. Day 1 results

Singles

Flight 1 – East 16 Max Stenzer (SC) def. Aditya Govila (Col), 6-2, 6-2

16 Iliyas Maruly (SCSU) did it. Jakub Katuch (Col) 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 3-6 Flight 1 – West

QF Aditya Govila (Col) def. Oliver Narbut (UNC) 6-1, 6-1 Flight 2 – West

16 Sach's Palta (Col) def. Cole Henceroth (SC), 7-5, 1-0 RET.

16 Branch glass (Col) defeat. Kase Schinner (UNC), 6-4, 7-6 (8-6), 5-5, Rettage.

QF Sach's Palta (Col) def. Noah Gabriel (NC State) def. 6-2, 7-5

QF Atakan Karahan (SC) def. Branch glass (Col) 6-2, 6-3 Day 2 results

Singles

Flight 1 – West SF Cody Benton (NCSU) def. Aditya Govila (Col) 6-4, 6-4

SF Jakub Katuch (Col) def. Cooper Johnson (Uga) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) Flight 2 – West

SF Sach's Palta (Col) def. Paul Barbier Gasu (SC) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 Flight 2 – Noord

SF Branch glass (Col) def. Nicolas Oliveira (UCF) 6-3, 7-5 Double

Flight A – East

QF Sach's Palta / Branch glass (Col) do. De Bankou /Iliyas Maruly (SCSU) 8-3

SF Sach's Palta /T. AngryaWongse (Col) def. Nicolas Mangiapane/Oliver Narbut (UNC), 8-4 Flight B – East

QF Atakhan Karahan/Cole Henceroth (USC) Def. Jakub Katuch / Aditya Govila (Col), 8-3 Day 3 results

Singles

Flight 2 – East F Noah Johnston (van) def. Sach's Palta (Col), 6-2, 6-3 Flight 1 – Southwest

F Cooper Johnson (Uga) def. Aditya Govila (Col), 6-4, 6-4 Double

Flight A – East

F Sach's Palta /Thanphath Busksarawongse (Col) def. Noah Gabriel/Cody Benton (NCSU), 8-1 Flight B – West

F Ian Mayhew/Kase Schinner. Jakub Katuch / Aditya Govila (Col) 8-4 Following the lions Stay up to date with everything Columbia men tennis by following the Lions on X (@Culionsmten), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@columbiaathletics).

