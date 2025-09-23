Sports
NCHC goes nationally, reveals secondary logo and brand renewal
Colorado Springs, Colo. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference comes from its second consecutive National Championship and seventh in a decade, records a daring, new look. The NCHC is now called the National in the second reference.
As part of the streamlined nickname and the change of the brand, the National Monday revealed a tight, secondary logo and word mark that reflects elements of the primary NCHC logo and at the same time embraces the future. Moreover, the NCHCS -PostSeason -Tournament -Trophy, which was previously not mentioned, is the National Cup.
Other elements of the national brand innovation are:
- A new hashtag (#thenational) used on the NCHCS Social Media channels
- An update of the NCHCs website, nchockey.com, which reflects the new secondary logo and hashtag
This is an exciting next chapter for the NCHC. The addition of the National Logo is a natural expansion of the strong brand that has been built since 2013, said NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems. The design is a supplement to our primary figure and gives us a new identity that reflects our national reach, championship tradition and future growth. It is a symbol that represents both our history and the constant evolution of the NCHC.
Why the National?
- We are the National Collegial hockey conference.
- The NCHC membership includes a national Footprint, over four continental American time zones and seven states.
- The conference is the home base of seven of the last nine NCAA Mens Hockey National Champions, including each of the last two. Four different AD teams have one National Championship since 2016.
- The NCHC has produced more than 110 National Hockey League (NHL) Alumni since the conference started playing in 2013, including 65 NHL players in 2024-25.
- NCHC games are regularly broadcast national Television since the inaugural campaign 2013-14.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7-Galxvkuc
Secondary logo
To guide the new nickname, the conference developed a secondary logo and word mark, which represents the solid identity of the Nationals, but looks known to the primary NCHC logo. The National worked with Adrenalin Sports Marketing in Denver to develop the new figures. Adrenaline also designed the primary NCHC logo in 2013.
NCHC leadership approached adrenaline with a clear vision and an open mind for developing a new secondary logo. said Price, brand marketing director at Adrenalin. Through concentrated discussions and collective assessments with NCHC leadership, we have created a figure that honors both the legendary past of the conference and the promising future. The final design seamlessly integrates the iconic shield and hockey sticks with a smart positioned “10” that represents the member of the members of the perfect expansion of their established brand identity.
Elements of the secondary national logo include:
- To colour The same red, white and blue color scheme is used as in the primary NCHC logo. National logos are also available in school -specific colors.
- Shield The circumference of the secondary logo is the same shape as the shield in the primary logo.
- Font The same Colossalis -font was used for National, as used for NCHC in the primary logo.
- Hockey sticks Expansion from the center of both and in National are a few hockey sticks in the empty room that lean to the center of the word mark. The sticks are similar to the hockey stick that is used in the primary NCHC logo.
- The number 10 The hockey sticks point to the IO in National with the IO a Hidden Number 10. The 10 represents the number of members that the National will have from 2026-27 when the University of St. Thomas becomes an official member of. In the full color version of the National Logo, the 10 has in a different color than the rest of the word mark.
- Star The single star above 10 replaces the eight stars in the primary NCHC logo. The Single Star shows a uniform look as one conference with 10 teams that will continue to lead the way in university hockey.
Tournament trophy name
While the NCHC De Julie and Spencer Penrose Memorial Cup (Penrose Cup) has awarded his regular seasonal champion since 2014, the Tournament Trophy has never had a name. That is until the NCHC tournament 2026. With the National Moving his Postseason tournament, the Frozen Faceoff, completely to campus locations throughout the country this coming season, the conference has also decided to call the national cup of national cup.
The NCHC started in July to a name of a tournament trophy, when the conference asked fans to submit suggestions via an online form. From there, the NCHC hit the more than 125 entries and brought the list. The membership then voted and selected a final name of the National Cup. The National Cup is first awarded under the new name on March 21, 2026 at the location of the highest remaining seed in the Frozen Faceoff Championship match. The tournament trophy itself will remain the same as in recent years awarded to the Frozen Faceoff.
WEBSITE
Together with the brand renewal, the National also gave its website, nchockey.com, a renewal, which was launched again last week. New elements that represent the National were also added to nchockey.com on Monday.
New elements on nchockey.com include:
- Nchc.tv video -thumbnails that are easier to see and accessible
- Around the competition section that emphasizes the most recent news from each NCHC team
- NCHC Stat leaders are displayed under the rankings on the homepage
- The secondary national logo is now displayed in the middle of the homepage
- The hashtag #thenational is displayed via the Social Media section
Moreover, a page with more information about the national and logo assets is now available on nchockey.com/thenational.
Limited national clothing is now available on the NCHCS Fanwinkel With more added.
The NCHC will be virtual media days on Tuesday and Wednesday on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the starting events of the Commissioner Weems State of the Conference address on Tuesday.
About the national collegial hockey conference:
The NCHC is currently nine members of the NCAA Division I Mens Hockey Conference, which will start its 13th league season in 2025-26. The members are: Arizona State University, Colorado College, the University of Denver, Miami University, the University of Minnesota Duluth, the University of Nebraska Omaha, the University of North Dakota, St. Cloud State University and Western Michigan University. From July 1, 2026, the National will be a 10-person conference with the addition of the University of St. Thomas. Since the NCHC started playing in 2013-14, 41 AD teams have qualified for the NCAA tournament, including 16 frozen four berths. Seven of the last nine national champions (2016-19, 2022, 2024-2025) mention the national house, with Western Michigan the ruling national champions.
|
