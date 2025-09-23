Lamine Yamal Net Worth: what is the salary of Ballon d'Or 2025 Ballon d'Or?





At only 18 years old, Lamine Yamal is not only exciting spectators on the field for FC Barcelona and Spain, but also the headlines over his salary. Speculated across the board as one of the favorites to the 2025 Ballon d'OrHe has already signed a contract that places him on the list of the sport Highly paid teenagers. Gavi turns table tennis into a Champions League final Made a contract for star According to Salary Tracker Site Capology and one Athletics report, Yamal's new Barcelona contract expires in 2031 and grants him a total of approximately Every year 16 million gross in basic wages. To place in context, that is around 320,000 a week. Performance bonuses can add a considerable amount to his income. Per Sports Bible Media reports, if all appearance and performance bonuses come into effect, Yamal can earn up to 40 million before taxes per year. Net value at the age of 18 With exact figures difficult to confirm, estimates estimate Yamal's personal wealth at the Seven digits, or US $ 5 to US $ 8 millionIncluding income, bonus and contracts for the precursors. The Indonesian outlet Pace recently referred to his wealth as “A net value of seven digits just 17“Mount months ago when the player was still 17. The income of approval has not yet been made public, but advertising sponsors are already in line to set cash with his increasing international fame. The human side of his wealth For a young player who is still on his way to find his place on professional Voetabll, the amounts are dazzling. “It is life -changing money, but also comes up with enormous pressure“According to a Barcelona source, which refused to be called because they were not authorized to speak publicly.”The club sees him as the face of the future, that's why the deal is so big and so long. “. These signing sessions are not only designed to reward talent, but to get rid of interests from other clubs. Yamal's contract apparently has one Release -Clause So steep that it keeps him in Camp Nou almost the rest of his life. According to Bein Sports and BBC, his release clause is 1,000 million. Rising expectations for a young player Yamal's success Has turned him into sporting and financial phenomenon. His assists and goals for Barcelona, ​​as well as remarkable versions for Spain, have drawn comparisons with great ones who did not deserve such wages at his age. But with a large salary comes a costs. Each game is analyzed and every malaise exaggerated. “He is still a teenager, but the world already expects him to act like a veteran“said sports columnist Javier Morales. For YamalIt is the start of a career in which talent, pressure and money will always go together. Or he one Ballon d'Or winner in 2025 or notHis name is already on the rich list of football.

