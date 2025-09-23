Sports
Full list of games, time and TV -info
It was another electric few days from College Football this weekend, with Carson Beck's Nu-no. 2 Miami Hurricanes jump two places in the top 25 survey of the AP, the Indiana Hoosiers who make a statement with a Drubbing 63-10 from Illinois, and Notre Dame finally gets herself in the win column with a victory over Purdue.
We also saw Bill Belichick losing by another broad margin for one of his former players in Scott Frost, Dabo Swinney is dragged after his Tigers fell to 1-3 for the first time since 2004, Barm Manning Flex over a Linebacker … by Sam Houston State (no offense).
And so we are on week 5. Here is a detailed look at the upcoming slate of the college football, with kick -off times and where to look:
Thursday, September 25
7:30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
East Carolina Pirates
|
Army Black Knights
|
ESPN
Friday 26 September
19:00 and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Virginia Cavaliers
|
No. 8 Florida State Seminoles
|
ESPN
9:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Arizona State Sun Devils
|
No. 24 TCU Horned frogs
|
Fox
10.30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Oregon State Beavers
|
Houston Cougars
|
ESPN
Saturday 27 September
12:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Wake Forest Demon Deacon
|
No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|
ESPN
|
No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
|
No. 21 USC Trojans
|
Fox
|
Arkansas Razorbacks
|
No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|
ABC
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|
BTN
|
Syracuse Orange
|
Duke Blue Devils
|
ACC -Network
|
Pittsburgh Panthers
|
Louisville Cardinals
|
ESPN2
|
Kansas Jayhawks
|
Cincinnati Bearcats
|
TNT
|
Kansas State Wildcats
|
UCF Knights
|
Fs1
|
North -Texas means green
|
South -Alabama Jaguars
|
ESPNU
|
Ohio Bobcats
|
Bowling Green Falcons
|
CBSSN
12:45 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 18 Vanderbilt Commodores
|
Utah State Aggies
|
Sec
1 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Central Micigan Chippewas
|
Eastern Michigan Eagles
|
ESPN+
1:30 pm
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
James Madison Dukes
|
Georgia Southern Eagles
|
ESPN+
3:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Ul Monroe Warhawks
|
Arkansas State Red Wolves
|
ESPN+
3.30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Washington Husky's
|
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
|
CBS/Paramount+
|
No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels
|
No. 4 LSU Tigers
|
ABC
|
No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies
|
Auburn Tigers
|
ESPN
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers
|
Peacock
|
Northwestern wildcats
|
UCLA Bruins
|
BTN
|
Boston College Eagles
|
California Golden Bears
|
ACC -Network
|
Oklahoma State Cowboys
|
Baylor Bears
|
ESPN2
|
West Virginia mountain climbers
|
Utah utes
|
Fox
|
Buffalo Bulls
|
UConn Huskies
|
ESPN+
|
Northern Illinois Huskies
|
San Diego State Aztecs
|
ESPN+
|
Marine Midshipmen
|
Owl
|
CBSSN
|
Toledo Rockets
|
Akron zippers
|
ESPN+
|
Miami (OH) Redhawks
|
Lindenwood Lions
|
ESPN+
4:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
New Mexico Lobos
|
New Mexico State Aggies
|
N / A
|
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
|
Tulane Green Wave
|
ESPNU
4:10 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Air Force Falcons
|
Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors
|
Fs1
4.15 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Mississippi State Bulldogs
|
No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers
|
Sec
6:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Kennesaw State OWLS
|
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|
ESPN+
|
Old Dominion Monarchs
|
Liberty Flames
|
ESPN+
6.30 pm
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Western Michigan Broncos
|
Rhode Island Rams
|
ESPN+
19:00 and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones
|
Arizona Wildcats
|
ESPN
|
NC State Wolfpack
|
Virginia Tech Hokies
|
The CW network
|
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
|
Jacksonville State GameCocks
|
ESPN+
|
Missouri State Bears
|
West -Kennucky Hilltoppers
|
ESPN+
|
Florida Atlantic Owls
|
Memphis Tigers
|
ESPN2
7:30 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions
|
No. 6 Oregon Ducks
|
NBC/Peacock
|
No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs
|
No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide
|
ABC
|
No. 20 Missouri Tigers
|
Massachusetts minutemen
|
ESPNU
|
Colorado State Rams
|
Washington State Cougars
|
CBSSN
|
Stanford -cardinal
|
San Jos State Spartans
|
ACC -Network
|
Boise State Broncos
|
App State Mountainers
|
Fs1
7:45 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
South Carolina GameCocks
|
Kentucky Wildcats
|
Sec
8:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Louisiana Ragin 'Cajuns
|
Marshall thunderous herd
|
ESPN+
9:00 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Utep Miners
|
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|
ESPN+
22:15 pm and
|
Home team
|
Road team
|
Where to look
|
Colorado Buffaloes
|
No. 25 Byu Cougars
|
ESPN
More University Football on Sports Illustrated
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/week-5-schedule-full-list-games-time-tv-info
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of Donald Trump after the president decrees r …
- Sarirejo residents have urged the government to issue land certificates
- Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: Is Tennis Star in problems after a dramatic fall in Japan open?
- The film of BBC and news agencies is called Israel by foreign journalists in Gaza | BBC News
- Trump and Erdogan ask questions in the oval office before the discussions – live updates
- The US economy reached GDP growth of 3.8% in the second quarter: trade department
- Georgia Football Appasabiilty Report lists Earnest Greene as a doubtful matchup against Alabama
- Chinas New Climate Target of a disappointing brand, disappointing | Climate crisis news
- Trump demands an investigation into the alleged sabotage triple in the United Nations
- Ring Road faces another “road dam”
- 11 years of brand in reinforced economic India: PM Modi
- The theatrical action of the head of the Kpu Ri is a solo genk