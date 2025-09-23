



Atlanta Bethune-Cookman Women's Tennis enjoyed a positive show at the 24th annual HBCU National Tennis Championships housed in South Fulton Tennis Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Jalayah Shaw A junior from Plant City, Florida, fell a table in her opening round a table to Sydney Brantley (Tennessee State) in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. She then fell against Ekin Ozmen (Bluefield State) in the consolation with 8-5. Other main table Singles play for flight a used second -year Zahara El-Whe While she was confronted with Howard's Imani Jean, he fell to the bison player in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. In the comfort of flight A, El-Zein shone and two of her next three games won. The resident of Harare, Zimbabwe, defeated the Veronica Rodriguez of Florida A&M with 8-6, before he turned around and claimed an 8-3 victory over Natalija Nikolic of Alcorn State. She then fell to Diana Craciun from Alabama State 9-7 in the Consolation Final. During the flight A double action fell Shaw and El-Zein in the duo of Gabrielle Pierce and Reagan Harris by Florida A&M 6-2. Also during the flight a Doubles was the tandem of first -year students Madison Molock And Taylor fell in their opening match for the Tennessee State team of Claudia Murdasanu and Taylor Ellis 6-4. “Zahara [El-Zein] Had a great run in the consolation round for flight A, “said head coach Chris Wollett . “It was great to see that she eliminated some Swac opponents, and I really think this should give her confidence to go into the next tournament. It was heartbreaking in the loss for the final of comfort, but she should be proud of how hard she played.” Flight B singles saw first -year students Madison Molock Van Ocala, Florida, took her opening match in the main table of Clark Atlanta's Alexandra Turnbough in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. She followed with a Walkover decision from Famus Genesis Whitelock. Her last game saw her fall to Nardine Salem 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. In Flight B Dubbels Molock came to classmate Taylor O'Neal Claudia Mudasanu and Taylor Ellis van Tennessee bring State 6-4. The Wildcats duo fell in the round of 16 against Maja Brnic and Sanai Lesure by Xavier (La.) 6-2. O'Neal, a resident of Indianapolis, Indiana, achieved a victory in three sets of Julian Williams (Clark Atlanta) 3-6, 6-1, 10-1. Jovana Petrovic by Alabama State defeated O'Neal 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16. “I was really proud of how the Wildcats participated this weekend,” Wollett noted. “It was good to see the first -year students competing, and it was nice for them to have a few victories in their first lecture tournament. I am excited to see them develop as we get closer to the spring.” Follow Bethune-Cookman Tennis on Twitter (@Catstennis) and Instagram (@Bcutennis) For all the latest news and updates. Follow us for all the Bethune-Cookman Athletics news on Twitter (@Bcuathletics), Instagram (@Bcu_athletics) Andbcuathletics.com.

