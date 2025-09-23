Du Hockey is in fourth place in USCHO.com Preserval Season





Denver The hockey team of the University of Denver was number 4 in the nation in the survey of the 2025-26 preseason and released on Monday. Denver comes from his second consecutive NCAA Four appearance and has reached the national semi -final at least three times in the last four seasons. The Pioneers, who finished at number 3 last year in the poll, lost to the final national champions and conference-foe Western Michigan in the semi-final on 10 April in St. Louis, Missouri. Western Michigan is number 1 in the first list of this year, while the national second place Boston University is number 2 and Michigan State is number 3. WMU received 29 of the 50 votes in first place, while Michigan State was picked 14 times at the top of the mood. BU and no. 5 Penn State each had three top voices, while no. 12 Michigan was first chosen by one voter. DU has four registered 30-win campaignsa program-record and ended 2024-25 with a general brand of 31-12-1. The Pioneers, who were chosen in second place in this year's National Collegiate Hockey Conference Media Poll, finished third in last season's conference with a 15-8-1 record in competition match. The NCHC has arranged four schools in the first poll from USCCHO.com, the third place under Conferences behind six by both the Big Ten and Hockey East. Participation in Denver and Western Michigan on the list is North Dakota at number 11 and the state of Arizona at No. 14, while Colorado College, Omaha, Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State also received votes among pillars. About the poll of uscho.com: The Ice Hockey Surface of Division I Heren has been compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from all over the country. Following:Denver is located in the third week of 2025 training camp and starts playing with an exhibition against UNLV in Magness Arena on Saturday 4 October at 6 pm Mt. The pioneers open the regular season on Friday 10 October at Air Force before they organized Bentley the next night on Saturday 11 October in the home opener. Tickets: Single game tickets and 5-game mini-plans for the 2025-26 campaign from Du Hockey are now for sale. Click here for more information.

