



Towson, Md. (September 21, 2025) Mount St. Mary's Women's Tennis collected various strong victories in the Towson Hidden Duals during the weekend, marked by five singles profits and a Doublestriomf against regional competition. Second -year Venus Tang delivered one of the best versions of the mountain, in which he explains a Straight set on the Lia Melvin by Johns Hopkins, 7-6, 6-4. Senior Beautiful fisherman Added its own dramatic victory, which gathered from a set to beat Sophia Kim by Johns Hopkins with 4-6, 6-3 (10-8). First -year Eirini Tsakiri Covered the highlights of Mount's Singles and kept Ashley Kennedy from Georgetown in an exciting three-set battle 6-3, 2-6 (11-9). Anya Rosenbach And Fisherman Also targeted Straight set victories against Coppin State, which completed the five singles victories of the mountain. In doubles, combining freshmen Anna Barlini and second -year -old Emma Perkins Combined for a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Hampton's Toffee Ghorab and Serena Bryan, giving Mount his only Doubles victory of the weekend. Faced with strong competition from Johns Hopkins, Towson, Georgetown, Hampton and Coppin State, fought the mountain through various close competitions that went to Super Tiebreak and gained valuable experience early in the autumn season. Looking ahead, Mount St. Mary's will then compete on the Maac Masters, 3-5 October. Towson Hidden Duals Mount St. Mary's results Singles Venus Tang def. Lia Melvin (Johns Hopkins) 7-6, 6-4

Beautiful fisherman def. Sophia Kim (Johns Hopkins) 4-6, 6-3 (10-8)

Jay Xiao (Johns Hopkins) def. Abigail Gregory 6-0, 6-0

Choose Tamb (Towson). Emma Perkins 6-3, 7-6

GAIA MONTECUTI (TOWSON) Def. Anna Barlini 6-4, 6-3

Sania Suchinsky (Towson) def. Kaajal Ramisetty 6-4, 6-4

Chelsea is kicked (Hampton) def. Venus Tang 6-3, 7-5

Melis Sakiroglu (Hampton) def. Eirini Tsakiri 6-1, 1-6 (10-7)

Beautiful fisherman def. Abigail Perue (Coppin State) 6-1, 6-0

Anya Rosenbach def. Johnson (Coppin State) 6-4, 6-1

Eirini Tsakiri def. Ashley Kennedy (Georgetown) 6-3, 2-6 (11-9)

Paige Gilbert (Georgetown) Def. Anna Barlini 6-3, 6-2

Ruhika Bhat (Georgetown) def. Margherita Trololes 6-1, 6-4

Natasha Kavarana (Georgetown) def. Kaajal Ramisetty 6-1

Molly Evans (Georgetown) Def. Emma Kaden 6-0 Double Wong/Li (Johns Hopkins) def. Perkins/Rosenbach (MSM) 6-2, 6-4

Sanjeev/Langer (Johns Hopkins) def. Ramisetty/Tsakiri (MSM) 6-4, 6-0

Boshoff/Poutney (Towson) def. Trolese/Rosenbach (MSM) 6-3, 6-4

Carper/Courtnage (Towson) def. Gregory/Kaden (MSM) 6-0, 6-1

Barlini/Perkins (MSM) Def. GHORAB/BRYAN (Hampton) 7-5, 6-3

Garafalo-RO/CHU (Georgetown) Def. Tang/fisherman (MSM) 8-5

Schaefer/Novikov (Georgetown) Def. Perkins/Rosenbach (MSM) 8-6

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mountathletics.com/news/2025/9/22/mount-womens-tennis-posts-five-singles-wins-at-towson-hidden-duals.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos