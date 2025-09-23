



Arizona Hockey runs deep in front of Andrea Doan and her family. Her Husband Shane Played for the Coyotes during their inaugural season in 1996 and their son Josh played in Arizona State and for the Coyotes during their last season in 2024. She now gets the chance to bring NHL hockey back to Arizona. Maricopa County chairman Thomas Galvin announced on Monday that Doan will serve as chairman of the advisory panel on pro -hockey to Arizona, an informal group of leaders of Arizona, concentrated on re -giving the state an NHL team. “Arizona means a lot to me and my family, and the hockey community in this incredible state is dedicated to bring the NHL back to the desert, Said Doan in a press release. I am honored to serve as chairman of this advisory panel and look forward to working with my colleagues and colleague community leaders in Arizona on this important effort. “ Doan has lived in the valley for almost 30 years and has been involved in helping both the NHL and the youth hockey communities in Arizona. She graduated from Arizona State University and received the Pat Tillman Service Award for their dedication to service and community involvement. Andrea Doan joins state officials and community partners to return NHL The Coyotes played 27 seasons in Arizona, but the last two years were spent in the Mullett Arena of Arizona State after their lease in the then Gila River Arena (now Desert Diamond Arena). Their inability to secure a permanent house for itself eventually led to the sale of the team, because Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith bought them in April 2024. Galvin has worked on plans to bring the NHL back to Arizona since he was chosen in January, when he spoke to NHL Commissioner GaryBettman. Galvin See Doan's connections with the hockey community in Arizona as valuable pieces in realizing his plans. I am honored that Andrea Doan made me with this attempt to bring the NHL back to Arizona, Said Galvin. Andrea has devoted a lot of her personal life to our community and building support for Arizona's hockey. Her knowledge of industry and connections with Arizona and the NHL are an important role for our mission. “ Doan and Galvin are not the only ones who work to bring an NHL back to the valley. Resident of Arizona and member of the Olympic Ice Hockey team of 2024 Olympic ladies Matt Shott Arizona Hockey Legacy Foundation and is working on community range to increase support for hockey in Arizona. “Everything I've ever had in my life came from this game,” said Fry. “Professional sports such as the NHL are an important ally of the community in the development of youth and amateur sports in the state. I am ready to work with Andrea Doan, Tom Galvin and our large community of Hockey supporters to get the NHL back to this incredible state.”



