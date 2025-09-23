Vido – “When I talk about it, everyone tells me about Frres Lebrun”: Table Tennis

Ils ne sont pas inscrits ce tournoi, mais leur nom est bien prsent sous la Halle des sports, notamment sur ces maillots ddicacs qu’ils ont offerts la ligue contre le cancer pour recueillir des dons. Plus d’un an aprs les Jeux Olympiques, les frres Lebrun et leurs trois mdailles de bronze restent une source d’inspiration pour les jeunes joueurs.

Des maillots des frres Lebrun exposs la Halle des Sports de Bretenoux France Tlvisions

Un sport port par les frres Lebrun

Louise Vilm est une jeune joueuse: “c’est des bons exemples pour le mental parce qu’en fait malgr le fait qu’ils perdent, qu’il se blessent, ils continuent toujours, et c’est incroyable de voir a, du coup a motive.” Un constat valid par Clarisse Khuiy, classe 266me joueuse franaise: “Maintenant quand j’en parle autour de moi, tout le monde me parle des frres Lebrun, a met tout de suite plus en valeur notre sport.”

Titre S46 ENGOUEMENT DU TENNIS DE TABLE

Cette anne encore, le tournoi de Bretenoux a rassembl une centaine de joueurs autour d’une douzaine de tables. Paul Thomas est un joueur adulte: “Ce qui est trs bien avec ce sport, c’est que c’est vraiment trs complet. a fait autant travailler le physique que la technique et le mental. On peut y jouer tout ge, tout moment de sa vie.”

Un sport qui peut se pratiquer tout ge France Tlvisions Un trs bon dynamisme du tennis de table dans le dpartement du Lot Dans la foule des Jeux Olympiques et des exploits des Frres Lebrun, les clubs du Lot avaient vu leur nombre de licencis augmenter de plus de 50%, et cette saison, les effectifs devraient encore progresser. Maurice Favreau est le fondateur du Club TT Bretenoux-Biars: “Dans le dpartement, quand je suis arriv ici, on tait cinq clubs. Maintenant on est plus de dix, donc a s’est beaucoup dvelopp.”Francis Lherm, qui a pris la prsidence du club, surfe sur cette vague : “a dure, a continue. L’anne dernire, le Lot a enregistr la plus grosse progression de France au niveau du nombre de licencis. Je n’ai pas tout fait les chiffres exacts, mais il y a des clubs qui ont normment perform, notamment Cahors, Bretenoux aussi videmment, et a dure… vraiment.” Un succs qui se retrouve galement au plan national. Aujourd’hui, la France compte une cinquantaine de joueurs professionnels de tennis de table.

