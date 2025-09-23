Sports
SEC football schedule Winners and losers: Auburn attracts both powerhouses
Only in the SEC can a schedule update simply mean more.
As a result of moving to nine conference games from 2026, the SEC had to choose three annual opponents for all 16 teams that would combine with a rotating list of six other games on the schedule. In various cases, this meant that breaking different long-term (and some unspoken) rivalry, plus difficult decisions for geography, competitive balance and the possibility of having enough juicy television inventory every week.
That end result came out on Monday, as reported for the first time by ON3 and confirmed by Sports illustratedS Pat Forde, for an official announcement Tuesday. Although we do not know the complete 2026 -LEI for every school and how demanding the schedule will be, we have a good idea who jumps for joy and who rolls their eyes.
Who won and who lost to the first series of annual opponents of the sec -football schedule?
Tennessee
Historically, Kentucky and Vanderbilt are one of the least successful football programs in the SEC. Thanks to the proximity benefit, De Vols are the only team in the conference that draws both the commodores and wildcats on an annual basis. They can also hold their third Saturday in October with Alabamaa much more profitable game without Nick Saban and do not have to play a former East Division rivision Georgia and Florida every season. That is about as good as it will be.
Florida
As Billy Napier would tell you, the Gators have one of them, if not played theThe most difficult diagrams in the country over the past two years. It might be a bit easier to get ahead with Florida Die South Carolina and Kentucky plays every season alongside the traditional match against Georgia. That is a nice break, all taken together, and with the end of an annual match against Lsusomething fans may not be broken about the fact that it is strange, considering how strange those games have played against the tigers in recent years.
Oklahola
Last week the Sooners would play a ranked opponent in every game of Sec Play, but that may not be the case every season in the future. There was of course the assumption that the rivalry of Red River with Texas would remain without prejudice, but Oklahoma also benefits from obtaining Ole Miss and Missouri among the annual opponents. The competition with the rebels feels called out of thin air (they have met so far during the regular season), but could have been worse if it had been Texas A&M or LSU. Having the tigers every year is a nice nod to their shared Big 8/Big 12 -days and would probably have added a kind of trophy to honor the subtracting athletic director Joe Castiglione.
SWC fans
Long Live the Southwest Conference! Fans of the forgotten competition were given their wish to see that various old-school matchups will be stored, including Texas A&M-Texas and Arkansas-Texas. Throw in some SWC-Adjacent games such as Oklahoma-Texas, LSU-Aarkansas and Texas A&M-LSU and the west side of the SEC will still retain a link to the past.
ESPN and the planning makers
Although it is normally the case that the SEC scheme will produce a number of fantastic matchups, this series should allow annual opponents ESPN to ensure that there is one candidate for that ABC-Prime-time game from week 1 to Thanksgiving. On a week it will be Florida-Georgia, another Oklahoma-Texas, and then you can sprinkle under the options in an Alabama-Tennessee if necessary until you arrive in the Iron Bowl and Egg Bowl to end the season. Moreover, you have talked about these opponents for four years until the sec has to do the whole thing again. Content is King and the SEC has just made more of it.
Arkansa
The pigs would always be in a tough position in view of their geography and the need to maintain a draw with old rivals Texas and LSuboth will be annual competitions. Throw in the fact that Missouri Arkansas has largely surpassed in terms of his status in the competition, and it is a difficult schedule for the bow in Fayetteville, Ark., Before you even start invoicing in potential matches against Alabama, Georgia or Texas A & M.
Chestnut
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they were the only team in the SEC that attracted Powerhouses Georgia and AlabamaWinners of the conference in 10 of the last 11 Season Sea year in 10 of the Powerhouses Conference. You can bet that they will be broken up in terms of home/road split against Auburn, but that is a difficult one to tackle before you get even better how much the third annual opponent, Vanderbilt, has been lately.
LSU
Of all the programs in the SEC, LSU was perhaps in the most uncomfortable place, since it really is not the best rival for every other team in the competition. It is certainly not the most hated enemy of one of his three new annual opponents Arkansas (Texas), Ole Miss (Mississippi State) or Texas A&M (Texas, of course). Moreover, the annual collision of Titans with Alabama leaves and although most fans are probably not too sad about the lack of an annual match against Florida, that is a loss of a generally interesting game.
Texas
The Longhorns gather a lot of antipathy in the university football in general, but their three annual opponents Texas A&M, Arkansas and Oklahoma are perhaps the most hateful trio focused on one school among all combinations. There may be general hostility for Mississippi State against Alabama or Kentucky against Tennessee, but it is nothing compared to the resentment that all three fan basses have for Texas on 365 days. That makes three difficult games even more.
Airlines
Per Yahoo Sports Ross DellengerThe average distance of this slate of annual opponents is only 281 miles and most annual opponents are in nearby states. That's one sharp In contrast to some competitions, which means that most of these regularly planned matches for the vast majority of SEC fans can be applied. That is a victory for common sense and a loss for a few airlines with large hubs in Dallas and Atlanta, who may have benefited from a few longer journeys.
The Columbia Cup
When Missouri came to the SEC, it was somewhat dedicated to plan a match against South Carolina, as a game in the two cities where the programs live. Well, that disappears annually, because there will be no struggle for the right to claim Columbia Supremacy. This has actually become a fairly nice series, which contained countless close games that came to the fourth quarter, so it is a larger loss than you would expect when it was first artificial.
