Sports
Passola Folch wins opener at Ita All-Americans
Ita
Berta Passola Folch plays on Tuesday for an opportunity to continue to the main draw of the singles in Cary.
Cary, NC California Ladies Tennis Senior Berta Passola Folch placed an impressive victory in her qualifying singles opener on the ITA All-American Championships on Monday to continue to the second round of Tuesday in Cary Tennis Park.
Rank On 113rd, Passola folch Texas A & M's 64th ranking and seventh placed Daria Smetannikov 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Passola Folch is then confronted with the Elim Yan van Tennessee in the round of 32 at the same time to be announced on Tuesday, if the Spaniard had to win two games to reach the main table. The main table that already includes Cal Junior Mao Mushika starts on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday mushika with freshmen mate Laura Cilekova To start the Dubbels main draw.
ITA All-American Championships (CAL results)
September 22, 2025, in Cary, NC
Cary Tennis Park
Qualifying singles round of 64
No. 113 Berta Passola Folch (CAL) Def. [7] No. 64 Daria Smetannikov (Tamu), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3
Post posted
Follow them on X (for further coverage of the bears (follow them on x (@Calwomennennis), Instagram (@Calwomennennis) and Facebook (/Calwomentennis).
|
Sources
2/ https://calbears.com/news/2025/9/22/womens-tennis-passola-folch-wins-opener-at-ita-all-americans.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Israeli military continues offensive in Gaza city BBC News
- Cyber attacks Jaguar Land Rover
- Afghanistan: ICRC reaches remote communities affected by the earthquake
- Chinese President XI pays a rare visit to Xinjiang
- The Amazon Fresh Grocery store in the UK is expected to close the door, but five will be the Whole Foods Shops.
- The White House assistant insured as an acting lawyer in the United States after Trump dismissed the predecessor | Trump administration
- Legal battle of Imran Khans for a transparent trial
- Experts say that paracetamol is safe for pregnancy, no evidence for the autistic link made by Donald Trump
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi poses the foundation stone, inaugurating various development works worth 5,100 beliefs in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
- Trump tells immigration to the UN General Assembly, green energy policies “destroying” the world
- There is a political plan until 2034 behind Jokowi's instructions to volunteers
- Pack vs SL Live Scorecard -Updates