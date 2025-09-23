Connect with us

Sports

College Football Bowl Projections after week 4: Alabamanotre Dame, Michigan-Texas

College Football Bowl Projections after week 4: Alabamanotre Dame, Michigan-Texas

 


Although it was not entirely one of that divorce Saturday type of weekends in the university football, there were enough head coaches that seemed to go from a warm chair to the edge to receive a pink slip, some teams that were all taken from the Play -Off photo of the University Football and a large number of other programs that turned around in a good mid -season.

Add all that and Bowl season looks a bit different than expected earlier this year and we can stand in line for a few potential matchups that certainly seem like they would be an agreement in December.

FREE. Si College Football newsletter. Buy Si's College Football newsletter. dark

You could start with an intriguing Blueblood -matchup from Alabamanotre Dame in the Gator Bowl; Michigan and Texas meeting again after last year's game in Ann Arbor, Mich.; A collision of highly promoted young quarterbacks in the Music City Bowl; An impressive New Orleans bowl with two of the best group of 5 teams; And tons attack in games such as the New Mexico Bowl or the Liberty Bowl.

Here is how Sports illustrated sees the 35 Bowl -game -matchups come together to form the postseason photo and which 70 FBS teams will bowling in 202526 after week 4.

Remark: ANDS College Football Playoff projections will be published on Tuesday during the season.

Dish

Date

Matchup

La Bowl

December 13

Arizona vs. Fresno State

Greetings to veteran bowl

December 16

Old Dominion vs. Bowling Green

Drug

December 17

Troy vs. Western Michigan

68 Ventures Bowl

December 17

Georgia Southern vs. Temple

Myrtle Beach Bowl

December 19

Appalachian State vs. Tulsa

Manparilla

December 19

NC State vs. Mississippi State

Potato

December 22

Utah State vs. Buffalo

Boca Raton Bowl

December 23

Air Force vs. Jacksonville State

New Orleans Bowl

December 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State

Frisco Bowl

December 23

Utep vs. Colorado State

Hawaii Bowl

December 24

Hawaii vs. West -Kennucky

Sports

December 26

Ohio vs. James Madison

Consider the bowl

December 26

Baylor vs. Michigan State

First respond bowl

December 26

Utsa vs. CAL

Military

December 27

Virginia vs. USF

Ramp

December 27

Duke vs. Minnesota

Fenwaykomkom

December 27

Pitt versus Marine

Pop-Tarts Bowl

December 27

Iowa State vs. Georgia Tech

Arizona -Kom

December 27

Boise State vs. Toledo

New Mexico Bowl

December 27

New Mexico vs. Rice

Gator Bowl

December 27

Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Texas Bowl

December 27

Byu vs. Auburn

Birmingham Bowl

December 29

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis

Industry

December 30

Houston vs. Noord -Texas

Music City Bowl

December 30

Nebraska vs. South Carolina

Alamo Bowl

December 30

TCU vs. Utah

Reliaquest Bowl

December 31

Illinois vs. Ole Miss

Sunburn

December 31

Arizona State vs. Smu

Citrus bowl

December 31

Michigan vs. Texas

Vegas -Kom

December 31

Washington vs. Iowa

Bowled Forces Bowl

January 2

Unlv vs. Southern Miss

Liberty Bowl

January 2

Kansas vs. Tennessee

Mayo Bowl

January 2

Louisville vs. Missouri

Holiday bomb

January 2

USC vs. Clemson

TBD/Bahamas Boll

TBD

Liberty vs. Miami (Ohio)

More University Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to ANDS New College Sports Podcast, Others receive voicesBelow or further Apple And Spotify. View the show Sis YouTube channel.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/bowl-projections-after-week-4-alabama-notre-dame

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: