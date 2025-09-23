Sports
College Football Bowl Projections after week 4: Alabamanotre Dame, Michigan-Texas
Although it was not entirely one of that divorce Saturday type of weekends in the university football, there were enough head coaches that seemed to go from a warm chair to the edge to receive a pink slip, some teams that were all taken from the Play -Off photo of the University Football and a large number of other programs that turned around in a good mid -season.
Add all that and Bowl season looks a bit different than expected earlier this year and we can stand in line for a few potential matchups that certainly seem like they would be an agreement in December.
You could start with an intriguing Blueblood -matchup from Alabamanotre Dame in the Gator Bowl; Michigan and Texas meeting again after last year's game in Ann Arbor, Mich.; A collision of highly promoted young quarterbacks in the Music City Bowl; An impressive New Orleans bowl with two of the best group of 5 teams; And tons attack in games such as the New Mexico Bowl or the Liberty Bowl.
Here is how Sports illustrated sees the 35 Bowl -game -matchups come together to form the postseason photo and which 70 FBS teams will bowling in 202526 after week 4.
Remark: ANDS College Football Playoff projections will be published on Tuesday during the season.
|
Dish
|
Date
|
Matchup
|
La Bowl
|
December 13
|
Arizona vs. Fresno State
|
Greetings to veteran bowl
|
December 16
|
Old Dominion vs. Bowling Green
|
Drug
|
December 17
|
Troy vs. Western Michigan
|
68 Ventures Bowl
|
December 17
|
Georgia Southern vs. Temple
|
Myrtle Beach Bowl
|
December 19
|
Appalachian State vs. Tulsa
|
Manparilla
|
December 19
|
NC State vs. Mississippi State
|
Potato
|
December 22
|
Utah State vs. Buffalo
|
Boca Raton Bowl
|
December 23
|
Air Force vs. Jacksonville State
|
New Orleans Bowl
|
December 23
|
Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State
|
Frisco Bowl
|
December 23
|
Utep vs. Colorado State
|
Hawaii Bowl
|
December 24
|
Hawaii vs. West -Kennucky
|
Sports
|
December 26
|
Ohio vs. James Madison
|
Consider the bowl
|
December 26
|
Baylor vs. Michigan State
|
First respond bowl
|
December 26
|
Utsa vs. CAL
|
Military
|
December 27
|
Virginia vs. USF
|
Ramp
|
December 27
|
Duke vs. Minnesota
|
Fenwaykomkom
|
December 27
|
Pitt versus Marine
|
Pop-Tarts Bowl
|
December 27
|
Iowa State vs. Georgia Tech
|
Arizona -Kom
|
December 27
|
Boise State vs. Toledo
|
New Mexico Bowl
|
December 27
|
New Mexico vs. Rice
|
Gator Bowl
|
December 27
|
Notre Dame vs. Alabama
|
Texas Bowl
|
December 27
|
Byu vs. Auburn
|
Birmingham Bowl
|
December 29
|
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis
|
Industry
|
December 30
|
Houston vs. Noord -Texas
|
Music City Bowl
|
December 30
|
Nebraska vs. South Carolina
|
Alamo Bowl
|
December 30
|
TCU vs. Utah
|
Reliaquest Bowl
|
December 31
|
Illinois vs. Ole Miss
|
Sunburn
|
December 31
|
Arizona State vs. Smu
|
Citrus bowl
|
December 31
|
Michigan vs. Texas
|
Vegas -Kom
|
December 31
|
Washington vs. Iowa
|
Bowled Forces Bowl
|
January 2
|
Unlv vs. Southern Miss
|
Liberty Bowl
|
January 2
|
Kansas vs. Tennessee
|
Mayo Bowl
|
January 2
|
Louisville vs. Missouri
|
Holiday bomb
|
January 2
|
USC vs. Clemson
|
TBD/Bahamas Boll
|
TBD
|
Liberty vs. Miami (Ohio)
More University Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to ANDS New College Sports Podcast, Others receive voicesBelow or further Apple And Spotify. View the show Sis YouTube channel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/college-football/bowl-projections-after-week-4-alabama-notre-dame
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After TicketMaster tests the prices
- Many large rocky earthquakes Venezuela
- IHC Fixed Imran Khan, Bushra bites acquittal pleadings in the Toshakhana-II affair for auditory
- Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of Donald Trump after the president decrees r …
- Sarirejo residents have urged the government to issue land certificates
- Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: Is Tennis Star in problems after a dramatic fall in Japan open?
- The film of BBC and news agencies is called Israel by foreign journalists in Gaza | BBC News
- Trump and Erdogan ask questions in the oval office before the discussions – live updates
- The US economy reached GDP growth of 3.8% in the second quarter: trade department
- Georgia Football Appasabiilty Report lists Earnest Greene as a doubtful matchup against Alabama
- Chinas New Climate Target of a disappointing brand, disappointing | Climate crisis news
- Trump demands an investigation into the alleged sabotage triple in the United Nations