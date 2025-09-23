Dush called Assistant Womens Tennis Coach





Emily Dushs, who has served as an assistant coach at Cal Poly since July 2023, was appointed assistant coach at Montana State on Monday afternoon, Bobcat -head coach Hailey Barrett announced. Dush served as the main recruiter for the Mustangs. During the 2023-24 campaign she helped the program to the first Big West Conference title and the NCAA tournament performance since 2003. Cal Poly ended the season ranked #68 in the polling intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). Last season she contributed to the Cal Poly program that climbed to a ranking as high as #38 in the ITA ranking. All in all, the Mustangs maintained an ITA ranking for 11 consecutive weeks. “We are so excited to have Emily added to our program,” said Barrett. “She has experienced some of the highest levels of college tennis and has a strong passion for player development. Emily will be a huge addition to our program here in Montana State, and I am pleased to introduce her to the beautiful tennis community here in Bozeman.” Dush also served as a tennis professional and coach at the San Luis Obispo Country Club, as well as the Rise Athletic Club in Salt Lake City. As a student athlete she played four seasons in Utah, where she reached an Ita-Doubles ranking of #54 while liding the Utes to a #27 team ranking. Since 2018, Dush has been part of the first double team of Utah to participate in the ITA All-American Main Draw. Dush played her last collegial season in Colorado State, where she achieved All-Mountain West Conference Honors in Doubles and the rams helped to a #42 ranking. An Ita Scholar -athlete, Dush, obtained her bachelor's degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism from Utah. Her Master of Science degree in tourism management is from Colorado State. Dush started her tasks in the state of Montana.

