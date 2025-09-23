Sports
Kraken Notebook: Lane Lambert pushes hard, storyline and injury updates
Believe it or not, Sunday is game day for the Seattle Kraken or at least for an appearance of the cracking consisting of players within the organization. And while their line-up on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks looks nothing like what looks good during the opening evening, Ice is a team in real game competition the next step in the long-awaited return to hockey after a low season that felt like an eternity.
Earlier this week I wrote about five storylines to look in the training camp. We have already seen movement and developments with some of them. So here is an update about where things are, plus a few new facts from the opening days of the camp.
Let's go!
Storyline updates
Berkly Cattons NHL -Teroedheid
I am not ready to proclaim that Berkly Catton is still a full -time Nhler, but he has done nothing to suggest differently. After dominating Rookie Camp, he fits seamlessly on a line with veterans Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann.
One of my favorite camp moments so far came out on Saturday that trio. In a 3-on-2 Rush-exercise, Catton waved wide to the left, hit another gear and blew past the defenders through the circle (I can't remember exactly who they went). He then zipped a Cross-Crease Pass right on Eberles-Tape and Eberle a timed on the net. Victor Ostman made a highlight on the first shot, but the rebound turned out to McCann, who buried it in an open just. If that exact order were to play in a game, this is a goal 95 percent of the time.
I think [the main training camp is] Absolutely heavier bodies in the corner [than in rookie camp]Catton said Friday. And the small details are much more, but it is just hockey. And it helps when I'm on a line with two really good players. They always make plays and such, and [theyre] Even communicate with me where I should be. So to be honest, it was great to play with them. They showed me a lot, even in two days.
It is clearly quite cool, playing on a line with Jordan Eberle and McCann, so just cherish it. But I think they are really smart hockey players, and I think I also have the opportunity to make plays. I honestly have a little chemistry, even in two days, so it was fun.
CHEMISTRY?! Catton has chemistry with McCann and Eberle?!
McCann returned on Saturday and said that he and Eberle have made a joke about keeping the 19-year-old.
He is just so competent, McCann said. He controls the puck so well. I know he is not a big guy, but he can fight you in the corner.
The last preseason showed Catton Flitsen, but he usually looked too much like an 18-year-old who played against professionals. I can't wait to see what he looks like this time in real game action.
Early signs of line combinations
In the article of my training camp story lines I noticed that it would be worthwhile to follow potential line combinations for Hints about how new head coach Lane Lambert could stack his players. From what I have seen, there are currently five forward lines of Hopefuls van Rooster:
Mason Marchment // Chandler Stephenson // Eeli Tolvanen
Jared McCann // Berkly Catton // Jordan Eberle
Jani Nyman // Matty Beniers // Kaapo Kakko
Jaden Schwartz // Shane Wright // Jagger Firkus
Tye Kartye // Freddie Gaudreau // Jacob Melanson
There is still a lot of time for changes, but if the season started today, I think the Kraken would choose 13 or 14 ahead of this group of 15.
We expected Catton, Jani Nyman and Jacob Melanson to be in the schedule interview. What is striking, however, is seeing Jagger Firkus next to Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright. Firkus also played prospect showcase game in Everett with Catton and Nyman at the top in the last Saturday. I still think he needs more AHL herbs, but shows his place in this role how much the organization appreciates him as an Nhler nearby.
Can Matt Murray play a role?
Perhaps the most intriguing schedule battle in the net is, where the Kraken now employs three goalkeepers with extensive NHL experience. Joey Daccord remains the clear no. 1, but the signing of Matt Murray under the radar outside season adds to the competition with Philipp Grubauer.
But waiting is there really only one backup area available?
I asked general director Jason Botterill how the club is planning to deal with the situation. This is what he said:
Keep evaluating the situation. We have ideas about comparing three goalkeepers. We also have ideas if there is an injury that we have to make an adjustment from that point of view, but were ready, what will occur in the coming weeks.
I think there is competition [between Grubauer and Murray]Certainly, and I think there are different scenarios in which we looked at being able to wear three goalkeepers with how condensed some of the games are [because of the Olympic break]I think you need three goalkeepers all season.
The plot is getting thicker!
Health updates
One (hopefully small) concern appeared when the cracks announced that Brandon Montour would miss two weeks after he had removed a bursa from his ankle. Montour had skated in captain practices, so the timing is a bit strange. However, this procedure should not keep him out of the action of the regular season or put it back too far.
He comes in excellent condition, Botterill said, adding that Montour must be ready for the opening evening. It is disappointing that he cannot be there immediately, because he is a director of our intensity and our pace of practices. But we have tried to have this procedure done now, so he doesn't have to deal with it during the season, and our entire mindset is ready to go for game 1.
Montour has been on cracking IcePlex on crutches, chat and laughing with team pears.
I also asked McCann how he felt after the operation he had planned after last season.
I'm just taking it now, said McCann. I couldn't really, really, unfortunately this summer. But I feel pretty good. I'm just going to be busy with it.
McCann was spotted with trainers and extended his leg on Friday, and by Sunday the team confirmed that he was in the lower body every day with an injury. He crossed fingers well to go through opening night and back to filling it just as he has in his first four seasons in Seattle.
In the meantime, prospects Lleyton Roed and Nathan Villeneuve both fell with injuries last week. Roed left the second Prospect Showcase match on Sunday and is expected to miss two months with an injury in the upper body. We saw him this week with a cast on his left hand.
Villeneuves injury is more a mystery. The team only said that it is an injury in the lower body and for the rest of the training camp.
It is a tough break for two players who made an impression on the last camp with excellent versions in pre -season matches. Here they both wish them a quick recovery.
Lambert does not pull bumps
It must It is said: in five years after covering the Kraken, this is the most intense opening of the camp I have seen. Lambert has emphasized accountability and attention to detail, and so far he was extremely vocaalo, so that he lost his voice due to the availability of Saturday media.
However, Lambert does not call it screaming. He calls it encouraging.
What I appreciate is that he is not afraid to blow a drill to death to correct errors on the spot.
If something is wrong, don't let it go. Stop practicing, Lambert said. It doesn't matter who it is does not matter whether you are a 14-year-old veteran or a rookie or a junior player in a training camp. Everyone wants to learn, everyone can learn. A bit about development, but it is not just the development of younger players. You can still develop your older players with different concepts, different things you can give them and take them with you and help improve their game.
|
