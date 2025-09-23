Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup: Match Time, Super Fours Table, Teams | Cricket -Nieuws

Who: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

What: T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours

When: Tuesday, September 23 at 6:30 pm (2:30 PM GMT)

Where: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (VAE)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport has live structure of 11:00 GMT prior to our extensive text commentary of the competition.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka meet each other in their Super Fours match on the T20 Asia Cup 2025 knowing that a loss in Abu Dhabi could endanger their place in the tournament.

Both former champions have lost their opening matches in the second phase of the regional competition, and the match on Tuesday offers them the chance to breathe new life into their campaign for the final.

The top two teams of the Round-Robin Style Super Fours are eligible for the final in Dubai on Sunday.

Bangladesh and India, the other Super Fours teams, each have two points on the board after their respective victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Six times winners Sri Lanka became four wickets by the Tigers in a closely fought match on Saturday, while Pakistan got a second defeat in eight days through India on Sunday.

Charith Asalankas team was unbeaten in group B and will start as favorites against Pakistan, who they have defeated in their last five T20 International (T20i) meetings.

For two -time champions Pakistan, the game offers a chance to recover somewhat proudly after their two heavy losses against Archrivals India.

Players to watch: Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman: The experienced seizure has returned to the team after a long, injury-defined dismissal. And although he has not posted large scores on a consistent base, Zaman is known to demoralize opposition gowns as soon as he comes into the current. The longer the opener stays with the fold, the better Pakistans opportunities to place a large target or haunting one.

Abara Ahmed: The brilliant leg spinner is the most economic bowler of Pakista in the tournament, despite the fact that he has collected only four wickets so far in his four Asia Cup matches. His tight spells often force opposition files to attack the other bowlers and to lose wickets at the other end, making Abrar a key figure in the arrangement of Pakistans.

Players to watch: Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka: The Sri Lankan Opener is Enjoying an Exceptional Run of Form and has scored a minimum of 30 runs in 16 or his last 25 innings in t20is at a strike rate of 124. At the Asia Cup 2025, Nissanka is second on the Run-scoring Chartsit in Fours in Fours in Fours in Fours. Sharma.

Not nights Hasarangas Place in the Sri Lankan side has been destroyed by frequent injuries, but the Been-Spin Bowling Allrounder remains an important member of the team. He has taken five wickets in five Asia Cup 2025 matches against an economy of less than six. Hasaranga likes to play against Pakistan and took 14 wickets and scored 61 points in his five games against the Asian champions of 2012.

Super Fours Points table and qualifying scenario

India is on top of the Super Fours table with two points and a net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.689, followed by Bangladesh, who have the same number of points only a NRR of 0.121.

The winner of Tuesday match could be everywhere from first to third place, based on their NRR, and the losing team, although still not, has to win their last game with a big margin and hope that the other results will go their way.

Head-to-head: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in T20is

While Pakistan Sri Lanka led in their general T20i results, the lions are the dominant team in the format in the past six years.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka 13 out of 23 times, but their last T20i victory against the Lions came in 2019.

Form guide: Pakistan

Pakistan has blown hot and cold in the T20 Asia Cup, after he won against lower teams Oman and the VAE while they lose both games against defending champion India.

As always, it is difficult to predict which the Pakistan team will appear on the competition day.

Last five results (most recent first): LWLWW

Form guide: Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defeated all three of their group B opponents prior to the Super Fours loss against Bangladesh, but had a mixed bag with results in T20Is in 2025. They defeated Zimbabwe with 2-1 in their bilateral series but lost 2-1 to Bangladesh a few weeks earlier.

Last five results (most recent first): Lwwww

Team news: Pakistan

Pakistan has made a few changes in their game Xis in the course of the tournament, and not all of them have paid off.

The exclusion of the war -carrying batter Hasan Nawazs from the team that was confronted opposite India on Sunday received criticism, especially because the player who replaced him did not improve Hussain Talat on Nawaz versions.

Salman Aghas team has also switched between playing two spinners and pace bowlers.

Nawaz and Spinner Sufiyan Muqema could return to Sri Lanka.

Predicted XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (Captain), Mohammad Haris (WICKETKEEPER), Hasan Nawaz/Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohmmad Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahaen Shahaen Shahaen Shahaen Shahaen Shahaen Shahaen Shahaen Shahain Shahain Sham Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqema

Team news: Sri Lanka

Battery of lower order Kamil Misharas spot in the playing XI will be investigated, given its low battle rate and scores in the last three games. Janith Liyanage could replace Mishara on Tuesday.

Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicketkeeper), Kamil Mishara/Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (Captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmanta Chameera, Nuwan, Nuwan