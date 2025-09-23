More than 50 festival runs in October





Older adults will be able to participate until October in telling stories, social events, festivals and tours as part of the annual festival of more than 50. In the festival, local companies, community groups and organizations will open their doors for adults older than 50, and the council has produced a booklet as a useful guide for what is being offered. Yarra Ranges Mayor, Jim Child, encouraged everyone to participate. “Older adults, such as myself, are valuable members of the community, who contribute to the economy, to local groups and to the story of the region,” he said. “October is a time when we can celebrate more than 50s in the community, and our employees have worked to put together dozens of events, during the Yarra series, in which everyone can participate. “Visit Yarraranges.vic.gov.au/over50s to find out more, or take a copy of our festival book from one of our community links or libraries and sign up for events.” From 5-12 October, Victorian senior card holders can travel on public transport for free using their Myki, on trains, trams, buses, v/line train and coaches, and some regional bus services outside the Myki network. On Sunday, October 5, the Celebration Day will be held from 12:00-19.00 at Federation Square, with music, workshops, interactive displays and table tennis competitions. Events include tea festivals, heritage festivals, guided tours through historical sites, musical versions, writers and film screenings, with many of the events to come in. /Public release. This material from the original organization/author (s) can be of the point-in-time nature and processed for clarity, style and length. Mirage.news does not include institutional positions or parties, and all views, positions and conclusions expressed in this are exclusively those of the author (s). here.

