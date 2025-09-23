Lions Ravens Start Time for Monday Night Football Week 3





Lions Qb Jared Goff about the excitement of playing Monday Night Football Goff shared his excitement of playing in Prime Time, and explained the responsibility of a Quarterback to take hits in the pocket. What time are the Detroit LionsBaltimore Ravens Game on Monday evening football tonight? The last match of NFL Week 3 is planned to start at 8:15 PM et from Baltimore. You can view the game on one of the TV channels ESPN, ABC and ESPN2. You can stream the game on Fubo (free test) Or the ESPN app if you have a subscription to the TV package. You can also view it via ESPN's new streaming -service. The ravens (1-1) are 4-point favorites compared to the visiting lions (1-1). Detroit is 0-4 all time in Baltimore. View Lions Ravens on Fubo (free test) Here is everything you need to know about lions on Monday evening: What time is Lions Ravens Game on Monday evening football? Date: Monday, September 22.

Monday, September 22. Time: 8:15 pm.

8:15 pm. Where:M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore. Monday Night Football for Ravens-Lions is a start to start with the usual start of 8.15 pm. You can also stream the game Fubo (free test) or the ESPN app if you have a subscription to TV package or ESPN UnlimitedThe new streaming service of the company. Which channel is the Lions match on Monday Night Football? The Monday Night Football Broadcast offers a few different options for Lions fans to watch. The main broadcast will be shown on both ABC and ESPN. Fans can watch the alternative broadcast Manningcast on ESPN2 and the ESPN app, with former NFL Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and guests. Jeff Daniels is a confirmed guest. TV -channel for regular broadcast: ABC, ESPN.

ABC, ESPN. Manningcast: ESPN2. Lions Ravens Streaming Link Streaming:OnFubo (free test)ESPN app, ESPN Unlimited/Select. View Lions vs Ravens on Fubo Lions Ravens Radio Preview: Lions vs Ravens Souting Report and prediction Lions Ravens forecast, Pick Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: The ravens have an average of 40.5 points in the first two weeks and have the best hasty attack of the competition with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. They are not invincible: Henry has two clutter and Josh Allen got his way with the fitting defense of Baltimore in the comeback victory of the Buffalo Bills' Week 1. But playing a Monday evening game on the road is another strict test for the young guards of the Lions, the Leeuwore took a butt in 2023. Dan Campbell's team has usually been all-inon revenge games, but I don't see them running away in a potential super bowl preview.The choice:Ravens 31, Lions 27. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Who are the Monday evening football broadcaster? Play-by-Play: Joe Buck.

Joe Buck. Analyst: Troy Aikman.

Troy Aikman. Side line reporters: Lisa Salters, Laura Rutledge. Week 1: L, 27-13ATGREEN BAY PACKERS.

L, 27-13ATGREEN BAY PACKERS. Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 14: W, 52-21VS Chicago Bears.

W, 52-21VS Chicago Bears. Week 3, Monday 22 September: Atbaltimore Ravens, 8:15 pm, ESPN/ABC.

Atbaltimore Ravens, 8:15 pm, ESPN/ABC. Week 4, Sunday, Sept. 28: VSCLEVELAND Browns, 1 p.m., Fox.

VSCLEVELAND Browns, 1 p.m., Fox. Week 5, Sunday, October. 5: Atcincinnati Bengals, 4.25 pm, Fox.

Atcincinnati Bengals, 4.25 pm, Fox. Week 6, Sunday, October. 12: At Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm, NBC.

At Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm, NBC. Week 7, Monday 20 October: VS Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 pm, ESPN/ABC.

VS Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 pm, ESPN/ABC. Week 8: Day the week.

Day the week. Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 2: Vsminnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox.

Vsminnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., Fox. Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 9: Atwashington Commanders, 4.25 pm, Fox.

Atwashington Commanders, 4.25 pm, Fox. Week 11, Sunday, Nov. 16: bee Philadelphia Eagles8:20 pm, NBC.

bee Philadelphia Eagles8:20 pm, NBC. Week 12, Sunday, Nov. 23: Versus New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox.

Versus New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox. Week 13, Thursday 27 November: Vs Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox.

Vs Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox. Week 14, Thursday, Dec. 4: Vsdallas Cowboys, 8:15 pm, Prime Video.

Vsdallas Cowboys, 8:15 pm, Prime Video. Week 15, Sunday 14 December: Atlos Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox.

Atlos Angeles Rams, 4:25 PM, Fox. Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 21: Vspittsburgh Steelers, 4.25 pm, CBS.

Vspittsburgh Steelers, 4.25 pm, CBS. Week 17, Thursday, Dec. 25: In Minnesota Vikings, 4.30 pm, Netflix.

In Minnesota Vikings, 4.30 pm, Netflix. Week 18, Saturday/Sunday 3-4 January:At Chicago Bears, TBD. Baltimore Ravens schedule 2025 Do you want more Lions updates?Download our free appFor the latest news, warnings, onewaper and more.

