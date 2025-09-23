



Saint Peter, Minn. The Gustavus Adolphus College Women's Tennis Team organized the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Midwest Regional Championship last weekend and ended on Monday with the champion races. The Gustie Duo of Karina Elvestrom And Kaya de Bruijn The Doubles Championship and Elvestrom won the title of the singles, where both Ita All-American Honors and a ticket for the Ita Cup later this fall for each of them. Elvestrom and De Bruijn started their Doubles Championship run on Friday with an 8-0 win against Bethel's Elisabeth Langhus and Payton Douglas. The couple went to make two more games on Saturday and won 8-4 about Carroll's Natasa Pupovac and Katherine Trifilio and then 8-3 against Lily Jorgenson of Uw-La Crosse. In the semi-final on Sunday, Elvestrom and De Bruijn hit their ticket to the title match with an 8-2 victory over Gracie Ha Andabigail Weaver of UW-WHITEWATER. The Gustie duo then earned their second consecutive ITA Midwest Regional Doubles Championship with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 comeback victory on Bethel's Lauryn Douglas and Michaella Sullivan, with which Dubbel All-American Honors were secured for each of them. In the singles bracket, Elvestrom opened its title run with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep from Uw-Superior's Elif Overs and then a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Coe's Addison Lasure on Friday. The second-year students won 6-1, 6-1 about Luther's Abby Ostermann on Saturday. Then she wiped your-la Crosse's Tasha Baily 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and defeated Carthago's Xingchen Liu 6-2, 6-0 in the semi-finals on Sunday. In Monday's championship match, Elvestrom fought against her double partner De Bruijn for the singles title, which eventually held her second consecutive ITA Midwest Regional Singles Championship with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 victory. With her singles title, Elvestrom earned her second singles All-American Award and her fourth overall all-American Honor. “Our team had one of the best weekends we had in a very long time,” said Gustavus head coach Jon Carlson . “It was exciting to let so far so far go into the draw. With 246 players who came to the tournament, for our players to go as far as they, I could not be proud as a coach. I am proud of everyone in the team, and a huge congratulations go to Karina and Kaya for winning Dubbels and then played two Gustrus. For a long time. “ Many gusts of wind were successful at the regional championships. In doubles, the team of Allison Szalay And Molly Austin reached the semi -final. The three butterfly duos of Bethany Smith And Maya Brakhage ” Lanie Davis And She from young And Jemima And Savannah Rosenhan Each reached the double quarter finals. Moreover, the couple is Pavla Yakimova And Noor Omar Made the round of 16. In Singles, both Austin and Omar won three games to make the quarterfinals. Rika Cross ” Madison Packer Rosenhan, the Young and Davis also won singles matches for Gustavus. Next to the Gusties is the Creighton/Omaha invitation in Omaha, Nebraska from Friday 26 September. For both Elvestrom and De Bruijn, the ITA Cup will take place in Rome, Georgia in the Rome Tennis Center from Thursday 16 October, until Sunday 19 October. “Both Karina and Kaya are pleased to go back to the Ita Fall Nationals in Georgia in a few weeks,” said Carlson. “Having the experience to go last year, she should only help to perform even better this time. It is a good continued for the spring season to have the quality depth that we have in our team this year. On the way to spring we are delighted to make a run for another conference championship and a strong show in the NCAA tournament.”

