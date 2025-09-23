



Charlottesville, va. The No. 3 Virginia Field Hockey team (6-0, 2-0 ACC) remains unbeaten after beating No. 4 Syracuse (6-2, 0-2 ACC) 2-1 on Sunday (September 21) on JS Coyne Field in Syracuse, NY Goals (assist)

15:00 Syracuse Pati Strunk (Danique Schuurman)

42: 55Virginia Frederique Vernooij (Unassisted)

59:06 Virginia Mia Abello (Aunsised)

How it happened The first quarter saw five shots and four shots on the goal of Syracuse with Virginia goalkeeper Nilou Lempers who recorded three saves. With four seconds left in the opening quarter, Syracuse earned his third penalty corner in 15 minutes for which Pati Strunk could find the back of the net to set up the orange with one on the way to the second quarter. In half, Syracuse noted a total of eight shots with five shots on goal. Lempers Save Count increased to four when Virginia was able to ward off Syracuse's strong attack to keep the score on 0-1 on the way to the second half. The intensity, especially from the Cavaliers, picked up in the second half of the game. With three minutes left in the third quarter, Virginia earned a penalty corner on which first-year Frederique Vernooij was able to find the back of the net to level the score on 1-1. Syracuse responded with its own angle in the 44oneMinute play but could not be hidden. With another minute in regulation, a penalty stroke against Syracuse Virginia gave the opportunity to take the lead when Junior Mia Abello drilled one behind the net. Unable to respond in the last seconds, the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers were at the top of no. 4 Syracuse Orange to remain unbeaten. Starting in the goal, Virginia's Lempers registered a total of eight Saves while they were standing on goal at eight shots, while the starting goalkeeper of Syracuse, Jessie Eiselin, was confronted with Nulschoten and therefore did not register as he recorded Syracuse's tane king and two rescues.

Notes First -year Frederique Vernooij yielded the first goal of her collegial career

Junior Mia Abello scored her third goal of the season and 12 one her career

her career Virginia -goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers, registered eight Saves to eight shots on goal

Syracuse Starting goalkeeper, Jessie Eiselin, registered zero saves while Van de Bank, Tane King registered five saves

Syracuse gave the lead in both shots (13-10) and shots on goal (9-8)

Syracuse earned seven penalty corners on the three of Virginia

From head coach Ole Keusgen “Super proud of the team and this victory! A Acc Double -Header with the trip was a difficult weekend, but we tackled it well. In the first half we played in Lethargian and without the necessary fire to get scoring opportunities. We changed that in the second half and did it. It was a huge team win!” On the horizon

The Cavaliers continue playing ACC while the team travels to the west coast to take on CAL on Friday 26 September at 9 p.m. in Underhill Field in Berkeley, California and Stanford on Sunday 28 September at 3 p.m. at Standord Field Hockey Turf in Stanford, Calif.

