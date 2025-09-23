



A high school football player was horribly injured by a player who twice his size at the weekend. A JV football match in Michigan left one player in the hospital. The competition was between Lakeshore High School and Kalamazoo Central High School. It took place on Thursday evening. A 15-year-old boy who played for Lakeshore High School was blocked by a player who is much bigger than he was. The player then jumped on him and eventually caused serious injury. Advertisement A video of the incident has surfaced, which shows that the much-larger footballer is blocking and then jumps on a smaller opponent. The son of Courtney Mims was injured during the piece. She found the scene extremely disturbing. Video of the scene was made by the player of the player. “And at first I was like, was that my son? And as soon as it clicked that it was, I couldn't be stopped. I had to go there. It had never been anything like that. I have never been so upset or shaken for my son,” she said, “she said,” she said, “she said,” per news channel 3. Advertisement The player was eventually taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken spine. He was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home. “At least he is out for this season. We don't know if he will be able to play again. He must and will fully recover,” said Mims. The boy's mother hopes that football players in high school will see this as a learning experience. “These guys are boys in high school. They are 15 years old. The game means a lot for them. It is now their entire lives. Before I get up to work until after dinner, they are putting the work and for someone to try to take that so much, is terrible for me to see,” Mims said. Advertisement Michigan High School Athletic Association Releases Statement “We are aware of the situation you describe, we have spoken with both schools, and they solve this problem internally,” the association said in a statement. This story was originally reported by The spun on September 22, 2025, where it first appeared in the Trend Section. Add the spans like a Preferred source by clicking here.

