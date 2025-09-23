



The Princeton Women's Hockey team has announced its additions to complete the team staff of 2025-26. Shelly Picard will return to Princeton as an assistant coach and Morgan Bronstein Will serve as director of the Hockey Operations team. Picard was previously an assistant coach at Princeton with head coach Courtney Kessel For two seasons.

“We are so excited to welcome Shelly to our staff! Shelly and I have always had a great balance that work together, our time at Princeton has proven how well we complement each other,” Kessel said. “Asking her to come back was an easy decision. She is a great coach who is invaluable from her playing career of her playing career, and more than that, she is really one of the friendliest and hardest working people I have ever met. We have incredibly good luck to have her, and I can't wait to build this program with her side.”

Picard was an assistant coach at the US Under-18 Women's National Team of 2025 that won silver on U-18 Worlds and will again serve as an assistant in 2026. Picard, an Olympic silver medal winner and four-time IIHF world champion, was recently an assistant coach for the Liu Women's Hockey team.

Before he introduced coaching, Picard was a striking defender at Harvard. She was a triple selection of the All-Iivy League and in 2015 she made an important contribution to the Run van de Crimson to the national champion match.

Between her second -year student and junior years, she joined the USA team for his silver medal run at the 2014 Olympic Games.

From 2016 to '19, Picard played for the NWHL Metropolitan rivers. Picard closed her professional career in 2019 with a gold medal at the IIHF world championships.

Bronstein joins the Tigers after a season as coordinator of the Ice Hockey Operations of Ladies at the Rochester Institute of Technology. “Morgan is really a jack of all transactions,” said Kessel. “She is young, driven and enthusiastic to continue to develop in our game. Her passion for hockey is clear, and it is clear that she is ready to grow and help in every way. We are really looking forward to welcoming her in our Tiger Family!” At Rit, Bronstein was in charge of equipment activities, in Game -video tagging and re -playing with Catapult Thunder, helped in planning and implementing prospects and community camps, coordinated all trips, meals and planning and supported the coaches and players on the ice with daily exercises Bronstein worked this summer on the coaching staff for Teamone Hockey and served as a coach for the teams of the girl aged 10-19. Bronstein previously served as a graduate assistant at Boston College and worked from the hockey activities from August-November 2023. Bronstein has worked closely with USA hockey during her career, including working hockey operations with the Senior National Team and Collegiate Teams for August Festival from 2021-25. She was also selected to work hockey activities and video for the USA Development Campis in 2022, 2023 and 2025. In the summer of 2023, Bronstein worked on the staff of the hockey activities for USA Hockey, who served as the U15 Girls Campy Operations. Bronstein obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology at the Connecticut College in 2023 and a master's degree in sports administration at Boston College in 2024.

