Leaves by Hockey Indias Official role of Olympic gold medal winners reveals a fascinating gold clog – the mention of a Nawab of Pataudi Selected in the historic Indian team for Amsterdam 1928.

Although not desperately mentioned, digging a bit reveals that the Nawab in question was none other than Mohammad Itikhar Ali Khan Pataudi – Undoubtedly one of the most fascinating figures that Indian sport had the privilege of knowing.

Pataudi never played on the Olympic Games Because he had to withdraw from the team for unknown reasons, despite playing a few games in the run -up to the summer games in the Netherlands.

The Indian Hockey Teamunder the captain of Jaipal Singh and with the legendary Dhyan Chandwould win a historic gold medal – the first of a record eight Olympic hockey Titles.

Although iftikhar Ali Khan missed his shot on Olympic glory, he still holds his own place in history, albeit in a different sport – cricket. He has the distinction that he is the only player who represents both India and England internationally.

Iftikhar, also known as Nawab of Pataudi senior, is also the father of Mohammad mansor Ali Khan Pataudi, who is also a bona fide Indian cricket Legend and grandfather of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

His Highness ontikhar Ali Khan Pataudi

Born on March 16, 1910, in the princely state of Pataudi in the former province of Punjab under British India, iftikhar was the oldest son of the seventh Nawab of Pataudi, Muhammad Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Pataudi is located near Delhi and falls under the current state of Haryana.

Attikhar became the eighth Nawab of the region at the age of seven after his fathers passed in 1917, but succeeded the title Formally in 1931 after being 21.

His training at Aitchison College, Lahore, laid the foundation for his incredible sports trip. He was accompanied by Oxford Cricketer MG Salter in his first days before training under the legendary Frank Woolley in England.

In 1927, iftikhar moved to England and registered with the prestigious Balliol College, where he deserved the rare distinction that he was a double Oxford blue – in Cricket and Hockey.

A blue is the highest sporting honor of Oxford, awarded to student athletes that meet the competition criteria at the highest level for their sport. It is a highly sought after performance athletes in Oxford and earning not one but two blues is extremely rare.

He was also extremely skilled in playing billiards and pumpkin.

Iftikhar ali khan patudis cricket career

Attikhar earned his reputation in cricket while he represents Oxford at university level.

In 1931 he scored an unbeaten 238 in the university match – the traditional Oxford vs Cambridge Cricket game played every year since 1827. It was the top score in the historical fixture until 2005 before Salil Oberoi, another cricket player of Indian descent, scored 247.

There is also an interesting story associated with iftikhars beating in 1931.

Earlier in the game, Cambridges had scored a Ratcliffe 201 to surpass the previous record of 172 from JF Marsh in the university game of 1904.

As the legend goes, iftikhar stated that he would surpass Ratcliffe before he would go to Bat the next day and reached that exactly.

Attikhar also played County Cricket for Worcestershire and enjoyed some great seasons for the pears.

In the course of his career, iftikhar played 127 games and scored 8750 points on an average of almost 50. The 238 against Cambridge is his highest score.

On the international stage, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was called upon to represent the English cricket team for the notorious Bodyline Ashes series from 1932-33 against Australia Down Under.

The stylish right -handed, then only 23, scored a stylish 102 of 380 balls to log on a century on test debut. England won the game in Sydney with 10 wickets.

Attikhar, also nicknamed Pat, made the English XI for the second test in Melbourne, but was dropped for the next game. He also came home halfway through Australia.

Attikhar also had a fight with the then captain Douglas Jardine during the series and was a vocal dissistent against the controversial bodyline bowling tactics that Jardine had adopted to contain Sir Don Bradman and the Aussie stroke people in the series.

Pataudi thought it was unsporting and refused downright to participate in the leg trap during the Melbourne test. The action led Jardine to take a jibe in Pataudi and said: I see that his highness is a conscientious objector.

Interestingly, during the 1934 Ashes series, ifhes series in Nottingham returned to the arrangement of England for a lonely test in Nottingham. However, poor health made its comeback short -lived.

The page After the Second World War, iftikhar returned to England as the leader of the Touring Indian Cricket team in 1946. Although he only scored 55 points in the three tests, iftikhar won four centuries in the first-class competitions that were part of the Tour.

He was also mentioned as the Wishen Cricketer of the Year from 1932 – a prestigious recognition in sport.

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudis Hockey -career

In comparison with Cricket, there is very little information available about iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudis Hockey career.

However, the fact that he was an Oxford blue in the sport is unacceptable. His reputation to play as an attacker for his university and the All India Hockey Club also delivered him a place in Indias for the first time Olympic Hockey Team for Amsterdam 1928.

Firstly, a 13-person team was picked by selection tests in Kolkata, former Kolkata.

The list included Michael E Rocque, Leslie C Hammond, Kehar Singh Gill, Broome Eric Pinniger, William James Goodsir-Cullen, Maurice A Gateley, Feroze Khan, George E Marthins, Frederick S Seaman, Richard Ali, Shaukat Ali.

It was also decided that four players – Jaipal Singh Munda, iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, Shahzada Mohammad Yusuf and CV Carberry – participated in the team in England, where they will play preparatory matches before they go to Amsterdam.

Of the 17, Carberry never participated in the Indian hockey team, not in England or in the Netherlands.

As for iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, he turned out to be the Indian team in competitions in Merton Abbey and Folkestone in England, but there is no record that he is making the trip to Amsterdam for the Olympic Games.

The Siasat Daily newspapers notes that iftikhar could not be with the Indian team in Amsterdam for various personal reasons.

Hockey India, the official field hockey federation of the country,, however, recognizes the Nawab of Pataudi as a member of the team.

A brilliant statesman, iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi also made a distinction for the Indian foreign services before his early death on January 5, 1952, at the age of 41.

He suffered a fatal heart attack while playing Polo – another sport he was good at.

Tragic enough, it was also the 11th anniversary of his son MANSOO – someone who would build on the legacy of his fathers – both as a nawab and cricket player.

MANSOOR, or Tiger, would become a legend of Indian cricket and one of the best captains.

The Pataudi trophy – presented to the winners of the India vs England test series between 2007 and 2021 – was also mentioned in honor of iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.