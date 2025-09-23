Sports
What we have learned from Detroit's 38-30 victory over Baltimore
Full box score
- Title candidates exchange hay makers. We have seen really excellent football in prime-time windows in the first month of this season, but this felt one of the real 12-round title fights between heavyweights. Detroit compiled an impressive opening ride, replied Baltimore with a faster scoring Mars, and then the Lions responded with an incredible explanation of a drive that covered 98 Yards about 18 plays and announced that they would not be intimidated by the Aura of M&T Stadium at night. These teams fought back and forth for a large part of the night and delivered an exciting viewing experience for before the dedication of the lions to their identity – and their refusal to withdraw, to turn a courageous fourth and to close with a touchdown -run – won, produced an important victory. If every game in the NFL was like this, we would never leave our houses. And we may have seen a super bowl review on Monday evening.
- Baltimore must become healthy in advance. It is not often a match between two elite clubs includes a few 95-plus-yard Touchdown drives that were completed by one team, but that is what the Lions did on Monday evening, impose their will on the ravens with a mix of sharp third-down conversions and an insistence on running the ball in Baltimore's throat. Frustrated fans of ravens cannot run from this fact, but they can and will point to the absence of NNAMDI MAFEXADITE And Kyle Van NoyTwo players who take different roles along the defensive front, but are each essential for maintaining their run-stop integrity. Both of both putting on Monday evening, the Lions capital, where an attack was in balance that is already based on passing play options with an aggressive ground game that produced several highlights through runs through David Montgomery And stole the soul of the defense of Baltimore. This is not ravens football, and the ravens will be much difficult for themselves after being bullied in advance. Hopefully that criticism (and some time to heal) corrects things.
- Detroit Swarms Lamar Jackson. It is not often a defense bottles Lamar Jackson To the point that he is visibly frustrated on the sidelines in the crucial moments of a game, but it certainly happened on Monday evening. The defensive front of the lions – a unit that many saw as a weakness that came in 2025 – Jackson was difficult all night, stick it seven times and did this with multiple Choestring Tackles. What is even more important, Detroit played physical, tough and fundamentally healthy defense, which limits Baltimore's explosive attack at the most important moments. Perhaps it is a wake-up call for Jackson and how he approaches his improvisation brand of football. For the lions it was a huge spring in their cap.
- Henry has a messy problem. On 683 touches of week 18 of the 2022 season until the end of the 2024 season, Derrick Henry Grade only three times. He was pumped three times just 43 touches three times. Henry's fourth fifteen minutes Fumble Monday, after he mysteriously faded from Baltimore's attacking game plan in a second half of the piece in which a threatening running game would have been useful to support disks in a tight match. And as soon as he returned, he committed the worst mistake, so that possession went back to the Lions immediately after they were forced to settle for a field goal in a one-core match. No football player is infallible. Many excellent defensive games beat the ball loose every week in the NFL. But Henry's sudden tendency is alarming because of the role he plays in Baltimore's attack. He is a Home Run threat, a bulldozing, a reliable workhorse and a proven closer that suddenly lost the ability to complete the latter, which reduced his role on Monday evening and immediately influenced the outcome of the competition. Henry served as a third of an incredibly dynamic and explosive attack in Baltimore last season, but his value in his attack is uncertain, at least for the time being. His emotional secondary activity said it all. We cannot explain why Henry suddenly gives away possession, but if he and the ravens will reach their potential, he is better to solve it fairly quickly.
- Lions remind NFL that they are still the same machine. Detroit entered 2025 with many questions. Would be his defense – a unity without proven talent outside in advance Aidan Hutchinson and veteran DJ reader -Being in standing to stop explosive opponents at times with high leverage? Would the lions recover from losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to lead coaching jobs elsewhere? They explicitly answered both questions on Monday evening, played excellent defensive, in which they merge outrageously impressive offensive assets built on a robust running game and excellent Quarterback game of Jared GoffWinning the physical battle in the trenches and sprinkling into what deceit that was a staple under Johnson. In one night the lions returned to the form that made them super bowl favorites a year ago. Their Week 1 display filled by struggle feels like a distant memory after these prime-time performance.
Next Gen Stats Insight for Lions Ravens (via NFL Pro): David Montgomery hurried for a career-high 151 yards on only 12 wears and won +108 Hurving recruitment expected, which is +39 more than any other player this season. Montgomery registered four explosive runs (10-plus Yards) for the fourth time in his career and received a career-high 87 Yards after six missed tackles was forced.
NFL research: The ravens allowed Touchdown drives of 96 and 98 Yards on Monday evening and became the first team to allow several 95-Yard Touchdown drives Monday evening football Since the Ravens 2010, who did this in a 34-28 victory over the Texans in Houston.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/lions-ravens-on-monday-night-football-what-we-learned-from-detroit-s-38-30-win-over-baltimore
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The PM Modi greets TPS reforms as a savings festival, alleys that the congress has piloted people
- You can reform radical gambling for indefinite vacations.
- Field Hockey houses Dartmouth for Ivy League -Matchup on Friday
- After TicketMaster tests the prices
- Many large rocky earthquakes Venezuela
- IHC Fixed Imran Khan, Bushra bites acquittal pleadings in the Toshakhana-II affair for auditory
- Jimmy Kimmel makes fun of Donald Trump after the president decrees r …
- Sarirejo residents have urged the government to issue land certificates
- Carlos Alcaraz Injury Update: Is Tennis Star in problems after a dramatic fall in Japan open?
- The film of BBC and news agencies is called Israel by foreign journalists in Gaza | BBC News
- Trump and Erdogan ask questions in the oval office before the discussions – live updates
- The US economy reached GDP growth of 3.8% in the second quarter: trade department