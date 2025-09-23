September 23, 2025 | Paul Stimpson

Hosts Nottingham are at the forefront after the first weekend of senior British Clubs League, Championships Division Action.

In a competitive weekend, all 10 clubs picked up at least two points, with Nottingham achieving three wins and a draw to end up on 7pts, one free from Batts II and Urban, both of which remain unbeaten.

Nottingham started with a 7-1 win over Perry Dale, the most emphatic score of the opening round of luminaires, including two draw.

One of them saw Batt's fighting down from 4-2 to claim a point against Finnish, for whom Munib Ahmed won twice. Jack Bennett, who had previously defeated Ho Yin Tam in a decision-maker, won the seventh game 3-2 (8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 11-4) against Jonathan Lancry and Ethan Walsh completed the comeback for Batts with victory on Abdullah Eighth in Match.

The other draw was between Wymondham and Woodford Wells. Adam Alibhai (depicted above, photo by Michael Loveder) put Woodford in the front by coming from 2-0 to beat Umir Mauthoor 3-2 (5-11, 5-11, 12-10, 11-8, 11-6), but Wymondham led 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3 for the young parihars Woodford team won. Alibhai won twice, just like Dan Ives for Wymondham.

Ormesby II started with a 6-2 victory over Hurricane and moved away from 2-2 when Thomas Rayner and Zac Greenhough won twice.

Urban Saw Off Ormeau II 5-3, who threatened a draw when Paul McCreery defeated Niall Cameron and Thomas Earley led Leon Thomson 3-2 in match eight Thomson came back to win 3-2 (6-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-9, 11-8) to close the long win.

Nottingham had to lead a tie of 4-2 in the Saturday afternoon round of games when Ormeau took the lead over the draw at the Belfast club, also led 2-0 and 3-1. Joseph Dennison started the Revival by winning in five against Adam Faulkner, and Adam Fuzes sealed the draw while he beat Thomas Earley in the last game.

Finsbury won their first victory and claimed the last two games to overcome 5-3 against Perry Dale, with Ubaidullah won twice. There were 6-2 victories for Batts on Hurricane, Ormesby against Woodford Wells and Urban against Wymondham.

The only 8-0 score lines of the weekend came on Sunday morning, Batts beat Woodford Wells and Nottingham who reject Wymondham.

There were also two drawn matches, including a first point for Perry Dale, who fluid from 3-0 and 4-3 against Ormeau. All four Perry Dale players contributed a victory, including Daniel Moses who defeated Thomas Earley 3-2 (7-11, 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 11-9) in Match Four and Harri Doherty that Faulkner 11-8 overcome in the fifth in match Six.

The other draw was a see-saw meeting between Ormesby and Urban. The Londoners took the first match, then walked 3-1 and stood 4-3 before Josh Weatherby Thomson defeated to seal the point for the Tessiders. Weatherby won twice, just like Alim Hirji, who came from 2-0 to beat GreenHOgh in match six.

There was a first victory for Hurricane, who was 2-1 with Finsbury after Tam Joe Sawyer defeated 13-11 in the fifth and Ubaidullah saw Power Orzechowski in a decision maker. Hurricane came back to lead 4-2, but Ahmed kept Finnishbury alive by beating Adedapo Onakomaya, but Orzechowski won it for Hurricane while he can beat Kevin in four.

On Sunday afternoon Nottingham saw that the top position was demolished to a 7-1 victory over Ormesby, but elsewhere there were two draws and two narrow victories, in which Ormeau and Woodford Wells recorded their first victories, both with 5-3 Scorel lines.

Ormeau built a 4-0 lead over Finnbury, but saw their opponents back to take the next two games, including Tam Die Sophie Earley beat 12-10 in the fifth. McCreery took care of Ormeau in the penultimate competition.

Woodford led Hurricane 2-0 and 3-1, but was linked to 3-3, before Alibhai Onakomaya conquered in the fifth and Parihar completed the victory for the Essex side in four against Richard Jermyn.

Perry Dale took a second consecutive draw when they recovered 2-0 and 4-2 deficiencies against Wymondham, for whom Oleh Biletskyi and Mauthoor won the last 14-12 twice in the FIFE against Mohammad Salameh. For Perry Dale, Neil Pickard won twice, including the Draw-Clinching 3-2 (11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 6-11, 11-7) victory over Adam Gigli.

Urban and Batts have both saved their undefeated records in a 4-4 draw and it will be Batts that are happier when they came from 3-0 and 4-1 after Gabriel Achampongs Double for Urban, including 2-0 against Josh Bennett (7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8, 1-8). But three wins in a row for Jack Bennett, Ryan Choong and Ethan Walsh saw Batts save a point.

Two players remain with 100% records in the averages Ormeus Mccreery won all eight of his matches and Nottinghams Hobson won four of the four.

Hobson's teammates Adam Dennison and Max Stevens, and Urbans Hirji, all have seven victories from eight games played.

The following weekend of the SBCL championship is 8-9 November.