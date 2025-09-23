







Football

22/02/2025 10:00:00 am am

Rio Grande Valley The football program of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) receives votes in the week 4 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl, who marks the very first appearance of the program in a national poll. In their inaugural season, the Vaqueros (4-0) are one of the 15 remaining unbeaten programs in the FCS and one of the six undefeated teams with at least four wins. Unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I FCS Football Team File Last Game Next Game #1 North Dakota State 3-0 W 41-14 vs. (RV) Southeast Missouri State (9/13) vs. #18 South Dakota (9/27) #2 South Dakota State 3-0 W 37-21 vs. Drake (9/13) vs. Mercyhurst (9/27) #3 Tarleton State 5-0 W 52-24 vs. Chattanooga (9/20) vs. South Utah (10/4) #4 Montana 3-0 W 63-20 versus (RV) Indiana State (9/20) vs. #10 Idaho (9/27) #7 Rhode Island 4-0 W 28-7 vs. (RV) Liu (9/20) @ Western Michigan (9/27) #9 Lehigh 4-0 W 41-24 @ Buckknell (9/20) vs. pen (9/27) #11 Tennessee Tech 3-0 W 72-14 vs. Davidson (9/13) @ Tennessee State (9/27) #20 West Georgia 4-0 W 33-12 vs. (RV) Eastern Kentucky (9/20) @ Southern Utah (9/27) (RV) Utrgv 4-0 W 61-13 vs. Texas Wesleyan (9/20) @ (RV) Southovern (9/27) (RV) Presbyterian 4-0 W 76-3 vs. Bluefield (9/20) vs. MoreHead State (9/27) (RV) Brown 1-0 W 46-0 vs. Georgetown (9/20) @ (RV) Harvard (9/27) (RV) Dartmouth 1-0 W 27-20 vs. #23 New Hampshire (9/20) @ Central Connecticut State (9/27) (RV) Harvard 1-0 W 59-7 @ Stetson (9/20) vs. (RV) Brown (9/27) (RV) Yale 1-0 W 28-10 vs. Holy Cross (9/20) vs. Cornell (9/27) Penn 1-0 W 24-21 @ Stonehill (9/20) @ 9 Lehigh (9/27) The Vaqueros are the second brand new FCS program that has started 4-0 in their inaugural season since 2008 and become a member of South Alabama (2009). AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by HUDL September 22, 2025 Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Points. Previous. Week 4 Next game 1 North Dakota St. (25) 3-0 649 1 Inactive September 27 vs. no. 18 South Dakota 2 South Dakota St. (1) 3-0 622 2 Inactive September 27 vs. Mercyhurst 3 Tarleton St. 5-0 598 3 D. Chattanooga, 52-24 October 4 vs. South 4 Montana 3-0 552 5 D. Indiana St., 63-20 September 27 vs. No. 10 Idaho 5 Illinois St. 3-1 546 4 D. North Alabama, 38-36 October 4 vs. No. 1 North Dakota St. 6 Montana St. 2-2 525 6T D. Mercyhurst, 17-0 September 27 vs. East -Washington 7 Rhode Island 4-0 492 6T D. Liu, 28-7 September 27 in West -Michigan 8 UC Davis 2-1 418 9 D. Zuid-Utah, 50-34 September 27 vs. Weber St. 9 Lehigh 4-0 402 10 D. Buckknell, 41-24 September 27 vs. Penn 10 Idaho 2-2 381 8 Lost from San Jose St., 31-28 September 27 at no. 4 Montana 11 Tennessee Tech 3-0 370 12T Inactive September 27 in Tennessee St. 12 South -5inis 3-1 363 11 D. Southeast Missouri St., 59-31 October 4 vs. Indiana St. 13 ACU 2-2 308 15 D. No. 20 Austin Peay, 45-31 September 27 at no. 24 UIW 14 Monmouth (NJ) 3-1 296 18 D. No. 12T Villanova, 51-33 October 4 vs. Delaware St. 15t. North Dakota 2-2 267 17 D. Valparaiso, 58-7 October 4 in Noord -Iowa 15t. North -arzona 3-1 267 19 D. No. 14 UIW, 31-23 September 27 in Portland St. 17 Jackson St. 2-1 235 16 Inactive September 27 in Southern 18 South Dakota 2-2 173 21 D. Drake, 42-21 September 27 at number 1 North Dakota St. 19 Youngstown St. 3-1 149 24 D. Towson, 31-28 October 4 versus no. 2 South Dakota St. 20 West Georgia 4-0 142 Nr D. Eastern Kentucky, 33-12 September 27 in South Utah 21 Sacramento St. 2-2 128 22 D. Central Arkansas, 45-16 September 27 vs. Cal Poly 22 Villanova 1-2 118 12T Lost from No. 18 Monmouth (NJ), 51-33 September 27 vs. William & Mary 23 Meter 2-1 82 25 D. de Citadel, 38-0 September 27 in East Tennessee St. 24 Onion 1-3 61 14 Lost from No. 19 Noord-Ararzona, 31-23 Septum. 27 vs. no. 13 AUC. 25 Austin Pey 2-2 52 20 Lost from No. 15 ACU, 45-31 September 27 vs. Utah Tech Expired:New Hampshire (23) Others receive voices:Presbyterian, 51; Lamar, 42; Dartmouth, 31; Lafayette, 26; Harvard, 16; Southeast Louisiana, 14; Yale, 13; Furman, 11; New Hampshire, 9; Stephen F. Austin, 9; North Carolina Central, 7; East Tennessee St., 5; Gardner-Webb, 5; Ut Rio Grande Valley, 5; Richmond, 3; Brown, 2; Chattanooga, 2; Oost -Washington, 1; San Diego, 1; South Carolina St., 1. In the national ranking Utrgv is currently leading the FCS in four statistical categories, is in the top five in 18 categories and the Top 25 in 31 categories: Category Value FCS rank SLC rang Blocked stairs allowed 0 1 1 Blocked points allowed 0 1 1 Total recruiting per game 604 1 1 Winning percentage 1 1 1 Passing yields per game 321.5 2 1 Turnover 10 2 1 Points per game 58.5 3 1 Recruit hurrying per game 282.5 2 1 Hasty yards allowed per game 71 3 1 Defensive touchdowns 2 3 2 Fumbles recovered 5 4 1 Points allowed per game 8.5 4 1 Team passing on efficiency 197.06 4 1 Team Passing Efficiency Defense 84.02 4 1 Margin 2 4 1 First downs 101 5 1 Passing yields by completion 15.88 5 1 Totally permitted yards per game 217.3 5 1 Passes intercepted 5 6 1 Steps 1 10 1 Passing yards allowed per game 146.3 11 1 First downs allowed 48 13 1 Third conversion pCt. .478 13 1 Completion percentage .704 13 2 Team Tackles for loss 7.3 14 2 Turnover lost 2 16 1 Third conversion pCt. Defense 0.302 17 2 Blocked 1 18 3 Fourth conversion pCt. Defense .300 19 2 Great lost 1 19 1 Bags allowed per game 1.25 25 1 Utrgv also has 18 student athletes who belong to the national leaders: Player Status Total FCS rank SLC rang Eddie Lee Marburger Yards per pass attempt 12.10 2 1 Pass on efficiency 209.1 3 1 Passing yields by completion 16.79 3 1 Touchdowns pass 10 4 1 Passing Yards 1,125 5 1 Passing yields per game 281.3 5 1 Total recruiting per game 298.3 6 1 Completion percentage .720 7 2 Points responsible for 66 8 1 Points responsible for per game 16.5 12 1 Completions per game 16.75 38 3 Xayvion Noland Reciprocal 470 3 1 Yards per reception 36.15 3 1 Receive recruiting per game 117.5 4 1 Receive touchdowns 4 8 1 All target yards per game 131.00 18 1 Total touchdowns 4 34 3 Scoring 6.0 88 6 Points responsible for 24 137 9 Receptions per game 3.25 156 11 Kick Returns 54 159 14 Tony Diaz Receive touchdowns 4 8 1 Total touchdowns 4 34 3 Receptions per game 5 35 3 Reciprocal 261 49 4 Receive recruiting per game 65.3 66 4 Scoring 6.0 88 6 Points responsible for 24 137 9 Yards per reception 13.05 178 8 All target yards per game 65.25 196 12 TJ Dement Hasty touchdowns 5 10 1 Total touchdowns 5 18 1 Scoring 7.5 52 2 Points responsible for 30 92 5 Points responsible for per game 7.5 121 6 Recruit hurrying per game 35.5 192 12 Recruit 142 162 10 Fabian Garcia Hasty touchdowns 3 34 3 Total touchdowns 3 64 6 Scoring 6.0 88 6 Recruit 131 179 13 Recruit hurrying per game 35.5 192 12 Bread Gardner Field goals per game 1.25 18 2 Scoring 8.0 32 1 Field target percentage .714 49 4 Points responsible for 32 79 4 Points responsible for per game 8.0 94 5 Percy Jackson III Forced junk per game 0.67 11 1 Fumble recovery 1 19 2 Tackles for loss 1.17 52 3 Pocket per game 0.33 179 11 Aidan Jakobsohn Completions per game 4.33 141 12 Passing Yards 161 141 12 Passing yields per game 53.7 141 12 Total recruiting per game 82.0 156 12 Brennan Carroll Recruit hurrying per game 48.3 66 3 Recruit 175 111 6 Total recruiting per game 58.3 199 16 Alijah Prosser Passes defended per game 1 44 3 Forced junk per game 0.25 91 11 Interceptions per game 0.25 101 9 Djouvensky Schlenbaker Hasty touchdowns 3 34 3 Total touchdowns 3 64 6 Scoring 4.5 191 16 Dorian Blackwell Passes defended per game 1,00 44 3 Forced junk per game 0.25 91 11 Elia Graham Fumble recovery 2 2 1 Interceptions per game 0.50 22 1 Jaiden Haygood Fumble recovery 1 19 2 Total number of tackles 6.5 172 16 Bow of bowling Point returns 11.6 15 4 Kick Returns 58 146 12 Logic Hudgens Interceptions per game 0.25 101 9 Seyid Smith Forced junk per game 0.25 91 11 Broderick Taylor Total touchdowns 2 150 15 Next UTRGV opens Southland Conference -game on Saturday 27 September at 6 pm in SouthEasternn, a team that receives votes in the FCS Coaches Poll. Fans can view online online ESPN+ and internationally on Southland International. Fans can also listen locally on Ultra 90.1 FM, in Laredo on Pure Country 95.7 FM, and online via the Radio for my app. Support Utrgv -football|Become a fan on Facebook|Follow us on Twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2025/9/22/football-receiving-votes-in-week-4-afca-fcs-coaches-poll.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos