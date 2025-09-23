Sports
Football receives votes in week 4 AFCA FCS Coaches Poll
Football
Rio Grande Valley The football program of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) receives votes in the week 4 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches Poll, presented by Hudl, who marks the very first appearance of the program in a national poll.
In their inaugural season, the Vaqueros (4-0) are one of the 15 remaining unbeaten programs in the FCS and one of the six undefeated teams with at least four wins.
Unbeaten teams in NCAA Division I FCS Football
|Team
|File
|Last Game
|Next Game
|#1 North Dakota State
|3-0
|W 41-14 vs. (RV) Southeast Missouri State (9/13)
|vs. #18 South Dakota (9/27)
|#2 South Dakota State
|3-0
|W 37-21 vs. Drake (9/13)
|vs. Mercyhurst (9/27)
|#3 Tarleton State
|5-0
|W 52-24 vs. Chattanooga (9/20)
|vs. South Utah (10/4)
|#4 Montana
|3-0
|W 63-20 versus (RV) Indiana State (9/20)
|vs. #10 Idaho (9/27)
|#7 Rhode Island
|4-0
|W 28-7 vs. (RV) Liu (9/20)
|@ Western Michigan (9/27)
|#9 Lehigh
|4-0
|W 41-24 @ Buckknell (9/20)
|vs. pen (9/27)
|#11 Tennessee Tech
|3-0
|W 72-14 vs. Davidson (9/13)
|@ Tennessee State (9/27)
|#20 West Georgia
|4-0
|W 33-12 vs. (RV) Eastern Kentucky (9/20)
|@ Southern Utah (9/27)
|(RV) Utrgv
|4-0
|W 61-13 vs. Texas Wesleyan (9/20)
|@ (RV) Southovern (9/27)
|(RV) Presbyterian
|4-0
|W 76-3 vs. Bluefield (9/20)
|vs. MoreHead State (9/27)
|(RV) Brown
|1-0
|W 46-0 vs. Georgetown (9/20)
|@ (RV) Harvard (9/27)
|(RV) Dartmouth
|1-0
|W 27-20 vs. #23 New Hampshire (9/20)
|@ Central Connecticut State (9/27)
|(RV) Harvard
|1-0
|W 59-7 @ Stetson (9/20)
|vs. (RV) Brown (9/27)
|(RV) Yale
|1-0
|W 28-10 vs. Holy Cross (9/20)
|vs. Cornell (9/27)
|Penn
|1-0
|W 24-21 @ Stonehill (9/20)
|@ 9 Lehigh (9/27)
The Vaqueros are the second brand new FCS program that has started 4-0 in their inaugural season since 2008 and become a member of South Alabama (2009).
AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, presented by HUDL September 22, 2025
|Rank
|School (1st votes)
|Rec.
|Points.
|Previous.
|Week 4
|Next game
|1
|North Dakota St. (25)
|3-0
|649
|1
|Inactive
|September 27 vs. no. 18 South Dakota
|2
|South Dakota St. (1)
|3-0
|622
|2
|Inactive
|September 27 vs. Mercyhurst
|3
|Tarleton St.
|5-0
|598
|3
|D. Chattanooga, 52-24
|October 4 vs. South
|4
|Montana
|3-0
|552
|5
|D. Indiana St., 63-20
|September 27 vs. No. 10 Idaho
|5
|Illinois St.
|3-1
|546
|4
|D. North Alabama, 38-36
|October 4 vs. No. 1 North Dakota St.
|6
|Montana St.
|2-2
|525
|6T
|D. Mercyhurst, 17-0
|September 27 vs. East -Washington
|7
|Rhode Island
|4-0
|492
|6T
|D. Liu, 28-7
|September 27 in West -Michigan
|8
|UC Davis
|2-1
|418
|9
|D. Zuid-Utah, 50-34
|September 27 vs. Weber St.
|9
|Lehigh
|4-0
|402
|10
|D. Buckknell, 41-24
|September 27 vs. Penn
|10
|Idaho
|2-2
|381
|8
|Lost from San Jose St., 31-28
|September 27 at no. 4 Montana
|11
|Tennessee Tech
|3-0
|370
|12T
|Inactive
|September 27 in Tennessee St.
|12
|South -5inis
|3-1
|363
|11
|D. Southeast Missouri St., 59-31
|October 4 vs. Indiana St.
|13
|ACU
|2-2
|308
|15
|D. No. 20 Austin Peay, 45-31
|September 27 at no. 24 UIW
|14
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3-1
|296
|18
|D. No. 12T Villanova, 51-33
|October 4 vs. Delaware St.
|15t.
|North Dakota
|2-2
|267
|17
|D. Valparaiso, 58-7
|October 4 in Noord -Iowa
|15t.
|North -arzona
|3-1
|267
|19
|D. No. 14 UIW, 31-23
|September 27 in Portland St.
|17
|Jackson St.
|2-1
|235
|16
|Inactive
|September 27 in Southern
|18
|South Dakota
|2-2
|173
|21
|D. Drake, 42-21
|September 27 at number 1 North Dakota St.
|19
|Youngstown St.
|3-1
|149
|24
|D. Towson, 31-28
|October 4 versus no. 2 South Dakota St.
|20
|West Georgia
|4-0
|142
|Nr
|D. Eastern Kentucky, 33-12
|September 27 in South Utah
|21
|Sacramento St.
|2-2
|128
|22
|D. Central Arkansas, 45-16
|September 27 vs. Cal Poly
|22
|Villanova
|1-2
|118
|12T
|Lost from No. 18 Monmouth (NJ), 51-33
|September 27 vs. William & Mary
|23
|Meter
|2-1
|82
|25
|D. de Citadel, 38-0
|September 27 in East Tennessee St.
|24
|Onion
|1-3
|61
|14
|Lost from No. 19 Noord-Ararzona, 31-23
|Septum. 27 vs. no. 13 AUC.
|25
|Austin Pey
|2-2
|52
|20
|Lost from No. 15 ACU, 45-31
|September 27 vs. Utah Tech
Expired:New Hampshire (23)
Others receive voices:Presbyterian, 51; Lamar, 42; Dartmouth, 31; Lafayette, 26; Harvard, 16; Southeast Louisiana, 14; Yale, 13; Furman, 11; New Hampshire, 9; Stephen F. Austin, 9; North Carolina Central, 7; East Tennessee St., 5; Gardner-Webb, 5; Ut Rio Grande Valley, 5; Richmond, 3; Brown, 2; Chattanooga, 2; Oost -Washington, 1; San Diego, 1; South Carolina St., 1.
In the national ranking
Utrgv is currently leading the FCS in four statistical categories, is in the top five in 18 categories and the Top 25 in 31 categories:
|Category
|Value
|FCS rank
|SLC rang
|Blocked stairs allowed
|0
|1
|1
|Blocked points allowed
|0
|1
|1
|Total recruiting per game
|604
|1
|1
|Winning percentage
|1
|1
|1
|Passing yields per game
|321.5
|2
|1
|Turnover
|10
|2
|1
|Points per game
|58.5
|3
|1
|Recruit hurrying per game
|282.5
|2
|1
|Hasty yards allowed per game
|71
|3
|1
|Defensive touchdowns
|2
|3
|2
|Fumbles recovered
|5
|4
|1
|Points allowed per game
|8.5
|4
|1
|Team passing on efficiency
|197.06
|4
|1
|Team Passing Efficiency Defense
|84.02
|4
|1
|Margin
|2
|4
|1
|First downs
|101
|5
|1
|Passing yields by completion
|15.88
|5
|1
|Totally permitted yards per game
|217.3
|5
|1
|Passes intercepted
|5
|6
|1
|Steps
|1
|10
|1
|Passing yards allowed per game
|146.3
|11
|1
|First downs allowed
|48
|13
|1
|Third conversion pCt.
|.478
|13
|1
|Completion percentage
|.704
|13
|2
|Team Tackles for loss
|7.3
|14
|2
|Turnover lost
|2
|16
|1
|Third conversion pCt. Defense
|0.302
|17
|2
|Blocked
|1
|18
|3
|Fourth conversion pCt. Defense
|.300
|19
|2
|Great lost
|1
|19
|1
|Bags allowed per game
|1.25
|25
|1
Utrgv also has 18 student athletes who belong to the national leaders:
|Player
|Status
|Total
|FCS rank
|SLC rang
|Eddie Lee Marburger
|Yards per pass attempt
|12.10
|2
|1
|Pass on efficiency
|209.1
|3
|1
|Passing yields by completion
|16.79
|3
|1
|Touchdowns pass
|10
|4
|1
|Passing Yards
|1,125
|5
|1
|Passing yields per game
|281.3
|5
|1
|Total recruiting per game
|298.3
|6
|1
|Completion percentage
|.720
|7
|2
|Points responsible for
|66
|8
|1
|Points responsible for per game
|16.5
|12
|1
|Completions per game
|16.75
|38
|3
|Xayvion Noland
|Reciprocal
|470
|3
|1
|Yards per reception
|36.15
|3
|1
|Receive recruiting per game
|117.5
|4
|1
|Receive touchdowns
|4
|8
|1
|All target yards per game
|131.00
|18
|1
|Total touchdowns
|4
|34
|3
|Scoring
|6.0
|88
|6
|Points responsible for
|24
|137
|9
|Receptions per game
|3.25
|156
|11
|Kick Returns
|54
|159
|14
|Tony Diaz
|Receive touchdowns
|4
|8
|1
|Total touchdowns
|4
|34
|3
|Receptions per game
|5
|35
|3
|Reciprocal
|261
|49
|4
|Receive recruiting per game
|65.3
|66
|4
|Scoring
|6.0
|88
|6
|Points responsible for
|24
|137
|9
|Yards per reception
|13.05
|178
|8
|All target yards per game
|65.25
|196
|12
|TJ Dement
|Hasty touchdowns
|5
|10
|1
|Total touchdowns
|5
|18
|1
|Scoring
|7.5
|52
|2
|Points responsible for
|30
|92
|5
|Points responsible for per game
|7.5
|121
|6
|Recruit hurrying per game
|35.5
|192
|12
|Recruit
|142
|162
|10
|Fabian Garcia
|Hasty touchdowns
|3
|34
|3
|Total touchdowns
|3
|64
|6
|Scoring
|6.0
|88
|6
|Recruit
|131
|179
|13
|Recruit hurrying per game
|35.5
|192
|12
|Bread Gardner
|Field goals per game
|1.25
|18
|2
|Scoring
|8.0
|32
|1
|Field target percentage
|.714
|49
|4
|Points responsible for
|32
|79
|4
|Points responsible for per game
|8.0
|94
|5
|Percy Jackson III
|Forced junk per game
|0.67
|11
|1
|Fumble recovery
|1
|19
|2
|Tackles for loss
|1.17
|52
|3
|Pocket per game
|0.33
|179
|11
|Aidan Jakobsohn
|Completions per game
|4.33
|141
|12
|Passing Yards
|161
|141
|12
|Passing yields per game
|53.7
|141
|12
|Total recruiting per game
|82.0
|156
|12
|Brennan Carroll
|Recruit hurrying per game
|48.3
|66
|3
|Recruit
|175
|111
|6
|Total recruiting per game
|58.3
|199
|16
|Alijah Prosser
|Passes defended per game
|1
|44
|3
|Forced junk per game
|0.25
|91
|11
|Interceptions per game
|0.25
|101
|9
|Djouvensky Schlenbaker
|Hasty touchdowns
|3
|34
|3
|Total touchdowns
|3
|64
|6
|Scoring
|4.5
|191
|16
|Dorian Blackwell
|Passes defended per game
|1,00
|44
|3
|Forced junk per game
|0.25
|91
|11
|Elia Graham
|Fumble recovery
|2
|2
|1
|Interceptions per game
|0.50
|22
|1
|Jaiden Haygood
|Fumble recovery
|1
|19
|2
|Total number of tackles
|6.5
|172
|16
|Bow of bowling
|Point returns
|11.6
|15
|4
|Kick Returns
|58
|146
|12
|Logic Hudgens
|Interceptions per game
|0.25
|101
|9
|Seyid Smith
|Forced junk per game
|0.25
|91
|11
|Broderick Taylor
|Total touchdowns
|2
|150
|15
Next
UTRGV opens Southland Conference -game on Saturday 27 September at 6 pm in SouthEasternn, a team that receives votes in the FCS Coaches Poll. Fans can view online online ESPN+ and internationally on Southland International. Fans can also listen locally on Ultra 90.1 FM, in Laredo on Pure Country 95.7 FM, and online via the Radio for my app.
|
