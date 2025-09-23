Racers want to build the APSU Invitational Weekend





The ladies' tennis of Murray State had demolished a large opening weekend for the autumn season due to the weather at the APSU Invitational in Clarksville, Tennessee. The racers were able to compete against Chattanooga and West-Kenskucky, where they went 9-9 in Singles Play and 2-6 in double matches. “We hoped to get more tennis this weekend, but unfortunately it didn't work again”, “Murray State Head Coach Jorge Caetano said. “We certainly felt the rust in our game, which is normal so early in the season. However, we could see many positive things about the 26 total matches we played and we will get back to work with the things we need to improve.” Posted for three days of competitions, the event could only play competitions on Friday and Saturday. The racers go to Normaal this weekend in the Redbird Invitational, organized by Illinois State at Gregory Street Tennis Courts. The racers join colleague Missouri Valley Conference Belmont, Bradley, Drake, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, UIC and Valparaiso. APSU Invitational

19-21 September 2025

Govs Tennis Complex – Clarksville, Tenn. Results Friday

Doubles Murray State vs Chattanooga Emma Pedretti/Savannahpresson (UTC) def. Brain / Valeria Chaikovskaia (MSU) 7-5

Addison Iacono / Happiness to Wait (UTC) def. Sofia / Varvara Alexeyeva (MSU) 6-4

Zara Burns/Ella Mancuso (UTC) def. Yuna Kadowaki / Yu kikawa (MSU) 6-4

Barbora Hermanova / Arden Dethridge (MSU) Def. Margaret Manolach

Molly Null / Rebecca Widan (MSU) Def. Alice Bolton/Ayden option (APSU) 6-3 Results Saturday

Singles Murray State vs Chattanooga

Valeria Chaikovskaia (MSU) Def. Presson Savannah (UTC) 6-0, 6-1

Varvara Alexeyeva (MSU) Def. Emma Pedretti (UTC) 6-3, 6-2 Addison Iacono (UTC) def. Sofia (MSU) 6-3, 6-4

Zara Burns (UTC) def. Yu kikawa (MSU) 7-5, 6-4

Happiness to wait (UTC) def. Barbora Hermanova (MSU) 6-3, 6-1

Jordan Fenton (UTC) def. Rebecca Widan (MSU) 7-5, 6-1

Ella Mancuso (UTC) def. Brain (MSU) 6-3, 6-0

Margaret Manolach. Molly Null (MSU) 3-6, 7-5, 10-8

Arden Dethridge (MSU) Def. Joelle Krikorian (UTC) 6-0, 6-3 Doubles Murray State against West -Kennucky Andra Sirbu/Emily Schut (WKU) def. Sofia / Valeria Chaikovskaia (MSU) 7-5

Barbara Olvera/Virginia Madueno (WKU) def. Yuna Kadowaki / Yu kikawa (MSU) 6-4

Isabelle Einess/Elizabeth Sobieski (WKU) def. Brain / Barbora Hermanova (MSU) 6-4 Singles Murray State vs Western Kentucky

Valeria Chaikovskaia (MSU) Def. Isabelle Euks (WKU) 8-2

Varvara Alexeyeva (MSU) Def. Emily Schut (WKU) 8-4

Yu kikawa (MSU) Def. Virginia Madueno (WKU) 8-7 (5) Barbara Olvera (WKU) def. Rebecca Widan (MSU) 8-0

Elizabeth Sobieski (WKU) def. Barbora Hermanova (MSU) 8-6

Ariadna Fernandez (WKU) def. Arden Dethridge (MSU) 8-4

Molly Null (MSU) Def. Joelle Krikorian (UTC) 8-4 Follow the Murray State Racers on X (@Msuracers), Instagram (@racersathletics) and Facebook to stay up-to-date about everything that happens with Murray State Athletics. For more information about Murray State Women's Tennis on X and Instagram (@Racerswtennis), follow.

