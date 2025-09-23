Tennis starts autumn in rice





Houston Four Sam Houston Damestennis players achieved victories in competitions under a strong area of ​​high -quality Texas Collegiate programs in the annual Rice University Invitational last Thursday up to and including Saturday at the OWL Campus. “Our annual appearance in the Rice Fall tournament is a tradition for Bearkat Tennis”, Sam Houston Head Coach Rob Hubbard said. “Just like in recent years, competition always gives us a strong test when we start the schedule.” Participating in the Kats in the tournament were teams from the University of Houston, SMU, Texas A&M, UTRGV, UTSA and the Host Owl Squad. Senior Jacqueline Schnabel Van Austin, Sara Sadedinovic from Tuzia Bosnia, Junior She fitcher From Melbourne, Australia and first -year Anamaria Kurtsikashvili Van Tbisili, Ga., Post all Singles victories to emphasize the competition. “We have learned a lot about what we should concentrate on when we build for our spring schedule and conference game,” said coach Hubbard. “We had a number of ups and some downs during the weekend when we got our feet wet. We still have three tournaments this fall while we continue to work to improve.” Sam Houston is heading for the ACU Invitational 26-28 September and the ITA Regionals on TCU in Fort WORTH October 9-12 October. SHSU houses the Bearkat Classic in the Beckman Tennis Center from 17-19 October and ends with a trip to San Marcos for the Texas State Invitational 1-2. 2025 Rice Invitational Results – 19-21 September, 2025

A singles flee 1r Tide Power Quumer, Tamu def. Christine Jevicky SHSU 6-0 6-3

Consolation – Netsha Selvara, RCE Def. Jevicky, SHSU 6-1 retired Flight two singles 1r Valerie Krokhotina, Houdef. Nayuma Subba Shsu 6-0 6-1

Consolation – Subba, SHSU Def. Anna Perelman, Tamudefault

Sue Stasny, Smu Def. Subba, SHSU 4-6 6-1 6-3 Flight three sings 1r Anushka ASR, Ricedef. Anamaria Kurtsikashvili SHSU 6-2 6-4

Consolation Anamaria Kurtsikashvili Shsu def. Natalie Drame, Hou6-2 6-3

Casy Castaneda, Houdef. Anamaria Kurtsikashvili SHSU 6-1 6-2 Flight four singles 1R Valentina Ponce, Rice Def. Aaliyah Hohmann SHSU 6-4 7-6 (2)

Consolation – Aaliyah Hohmann Shsu def. Gabriela Cortes, keep standard

Aoka Nagasawa, Utsa def. Aliyah Hohmann, Shsu 6-0 6-0

1R Addison Cominskey, Smu Def. Adithi Krishnan, SHSU 6-1 6-2

Comfort of Nagasawa, Untsa Def. Krishnan, SHSU 6-1 4-6 6-3 Flight five singles 1R Jacqueline Schnabel Shsu def. Mikisavkhevic, Utsa 6-2 6-3

SF Jacqueline Schnabel Shsu vs. Petelinsek, UNT 6-4 6-1

F Danela Chica, Rice Def. Schnabel, SHSU 7-6 6-3

1R Donna Chica, Rice Def. Sara Sadadinovic SHSU 6-0 6-3

Consolation Sara Sadadinovic Shsu vs. Ayra Salim, UTSA 2-6 7-5 6-2 Flight six singles 1R She fitcher Shsu def. Giuliana Giadina, Utsa 6-2 6-1

2R She fitcher Shsu def. Maria Bakhtina, Utrgv 6-1 6-1

3R – She fitcher Shsu vs. Ciangherotti, UNT 6-1 1-6 6-2 1R Cindy Ciangherotti, UNT DEF. Isabella Garza SHSU 6-0 7-6 (5)

1R – Giadina, Utsa Def. Isabellla Garza, SHSU 7-6 (3) 6-3 Flight one doubles 1r Maguina / Ponce, Rice Def. Aaliya Hohmann / Nayuma Subba SHSU 6-4

Consolation Ellie Mireles / Caroline McKijky, Smu Def. Aaliya Hohmann / Nayuma Subba SHSU 6-0

Bakhatina / Makersa, the Utrgv. Aala Hohmann / Nayuma Subba SHSU 6-1 Flight two double 1r Daniela Chica / Nitheca Selvara, Rice Def. She fitcher / Sara Sadadinovic SHSU 6-0

Troost Giardina / Nagaswa, Utsa Def. She fitcher / Sara Sadadinovic SHSU 6-1

She fitcher / Sara Sadadinovic Shsu def. Joffe / Yaiza Vazquez, Utrgv 6-1 Flight Three Double 1R ASR, Rice / Sue Stasny, High School Def. Christine Jevicky / Adithi Krishnan, SHSU 6-4

2r Ciangherotti / Petelinsek Unt def. Jevicky / Krishnan, SHSU 6-4

3R Salim / Milosavljevic Uta Def. Jevicy / Cruhnan, SHSU 7-6 (3)

