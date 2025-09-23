Sports
Tennis starts autumn in rice
Houston Four Sam Houston Damestennis players achieved victories in competitions under a strong area of high -quality Texas Collegiate programs in the annual Rice University Invitational last Thursday up to and including Saturday at the OWL Campus.
“Our annual appearance in the Rice Fall tournament is a tradition for Bearkat Tennis”, Sam Houston Head Coach Rob Hubbard said. “Just like in recent years, competition always gives us a strong test when we start the schedule.”
Participating in the Kats in the tournament were teams from the University of Houston, SMU, Texas A&M, UTRGV, UTSA and the Host Owl Squad.
Senior Jacqueline Schnabel Van Austin, Sara Sadedinovic from Tuzia Bosnia, Junior She fitcher From Melbourne, Australia and first -year Anamaria Kurtsikashvili Van Tbisili, Ga., Post all Singles victories to emphasize the competition.
“We have learned a lot about what we should concentrate on when we build for our spring schedule and conference game,” said coach Hubbard. “We had a number of ups and some downs during the weekend when we got our feet wet. We still have three tournaments this fall while we continue to work to improve.”
Sam Houston is heading for the ACU Invitational 26-28 September and the ITA Regionals on TCU in Fort WORTH October 9-12 October. SHSU houses the Bearkat Classic in the Beckman Tennis Center from 17-19 October and ends with a trip to San Marcos for the Texas State Invitational 1-2.
2025 Rice Invitational Results – 19-21 September, 2025
A singles flee
1r Tide Power Quumer, Tamu def. Christine JevickySHSU 6-0 6-3
Consolation – Netsha Selvara, RCE Def. Jevicky, SHSU 6-1 retired
Flight two singles
1r Valerie Krokhotina, Houdef. Nayuma SubbaShsu 6-0 6-1
Consolation – Subba, SHSU Def. Anna Perelman, Tamudefault
Sue Stasny, Smu Def. Subba, SHSU 4-6 6-1 6-3
Flight three sings
1r Anushka ASR, Ricedef. Anamaria KurtsikashviliSHSU 6-2 6-4
Consolation Anamaria KurtsikashviliShsu def. Natalie Drame, Hou6-2 6-3
Casy Castaneda, Houdef. Anamaria KurtsikashviliSHSU 6-1 6-2
Flight four singles
1R Valentina Ponce, Rice Def. Aaliyah HohmannSHSU 6-4 7-6 (2)
Consolation – Aaliyah HohmannShsu def. Gabriela Cortes, keep standard
Aoka Nagasawa, Utsa def. Aliyah Hohmann, Shsu 6-0 6-0
1R Addison Cominskey, Smu Def. Adithi Krishnan, SHSU 6-1 6-2
Comfort of Nagasawa, Untsa Def. Krishnan, SHSU 6-1 4-6 6-3
Flight five singles
1R Jacqueline SchnabelShsu def. Mikisavkhevic, Utsa 6-2 6-3
SF Jacqueline SchnabelShsu vs. Petelinsek, UNT 6-4 6-1
F Danela Chica, Rice Def. Schnabel, SHSU 7-6 6-3
1R Donna Chica, Rice Def. Sara SadadinovicSHSU 6-0 6-3
Consolation Sara SadadinovicShsu vs. Ayra Salim, UTSA 2-6 7-5 6-2
Flight six singles
1R She fitcherShsu def. Giuliana Giadina, Utsa 6-2 6-1
2R She fitcherShsu def. Maria Bakhtina, Utrgv 6-1 6-1
3R – She fitcherShsu vs. Ciangherotti, UNT 6-1 1-6 6-2
1R Cindy Ciangherotti, UNT DEF. Isabella GarzaSHSU 6-0 7-6 (5)
1R – Giadina, Utsa Def. Isabellla Garza, SHSU 7-6 (3) 6-3
Flight one doubles
1r Maguina / Ponce, Rice Def. Aaliya Hohmann / Nayuma SubbaSHSU 6-4
Consolation Ellie Mireles / Caroline McKijky, Smu Def. Aaliya Hohmann / Nayuma SubbaSHSU 6-0
Bakhatina / Makersa, the Utrgv. Aala Hohmann / Nayuma SubbaSHSU 6-1
Flight two double
1r Daniela Chica / Nitheca Selvara, Rice Def. She fitcher / Sara SadadinovicSHSU 6-0
Troost Giardina / Nagaswa, Utsa Def. She fitcher / Sara SadadinovicSHSU 6-1
She fitcher / Sara SadadinovicShsu def. Joffe / Yaiza Vazquez, Utrgv 6-1
Flight Three Double
1R ASR, Rice / Sue Stasny, High School Def. Christine Jevicky / Adithi Krishnan, SHSU 6-4
2r Ciangherotti / Petelinsek Unt def. Jevicky / Krishnan, SHSU 6-4
3R Salim / Milosavljevic Uta Def. Jevicy / Cruhnan, SHSU 7-6 (3)
