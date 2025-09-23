Braintree League: Is it time for an underdog to rise?





September 23, 2025 | Ron Fosker Would the Braintree Table Tennis League be about to have Leicester City moment? A championship that was won by only three clubs A Netts, Rayne and Liberal in the last 15 years will look wide open this season with Sudbury Nomads pretty certainly in the mix. Happy by uncertainties about availability, nets have decided to merge A and B teams in recent seasons, with title winners Paul Davison, James Hicks and Andy Holmes who share the spotlights with at least three other players. They also lost the services of Mens Singles champion Gary Young, undefeated in the competition last year. Rayne A, competition winners in 2024 and second last year, as well as the six years before their title win, have suffered even more seriously. All three of last year's team, Paul Lucas, Adam Buxton and Maria Boulton, are not available, although Buxton did not exclude a comeback later in the season. All this means that the eyes can turn to the team that finished third last season. The Leicester parallel may not be strictly accurate because Nomads have added players and have gradually climbing in recent years instead of getting out of nothing. Ken Lewis joined in 2018 and Karl Baldwin in 2020. They were accompanied by Aron Jordan for a few games in 2023-24 and last season more often. They rose from seventh to fourth to third to third place before they won the division two title in 2023 and subsequently finished seventh and third in Division One. This year's team will receive the support of Natalie Dodd and Richard Fifield, who both came to the club last season in divisions two and three respectively and quickly showed that they belonged in a higher atmosphere. Much will depend on how Netts chooses to rotate their players, but it is clear that their deficiency defense is strewn with more potential pitfalls than before. Just like Netts, Liberal also drops a team by three Division One teams from last year in two in amalgamation. The chances that their B team repeats their fourth place is therefore slim. Fifth placed Black Notley B (now A), Rayne B (also now A), Liberal A and Rayne C are more or less unchanged, while Black Notleys have transferred a team of Chris Parr, Sean Clift and Adam Clift and Bloc to Earls Colne and will form Netten B-Team. Notley retains two teams in the top division by bringing Rev Matthews, 86 percent in Division Two, last season, with Neil Freeman and Paul Nicol, plus the recurring former Mens Singles champion Steve Kerns, back in action after hip operation. The last place is taken by the Sudburys B team, the Wanderers, who left two with 40 points last season with a division. Last year Squad of Ian Shrubsole, Louise Hartshorn, Colin Moss and David Hitchen stay, with Dodd and Fifield also available for calling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennisengland.co.uk/braintree-league-is-it-time-for-an-underdog-to-rise/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos