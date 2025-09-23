



New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) finally no longer has patience with USA Cricket (USAC). On Tuesday afternoon, the ICC accepted the long-awaited call to suspend the USAC board. A letter on this is sent to his members. Earlier today, the ICC came to a Huddle after receiving various written complaints from different stakeholders in the US Cricket.Writing had been on the wall for a while since USAC during the annual conference last year in Sri Lanka was informed. During this year's conference in Singapore, the Cricket -Body received another three months to get their home in order. Since a few weeks, the ICC had repeatedly warned usac and his chairman Venu Pisike to place honest processes for transparent administration. Even in the third month of notification of the notification, unsolved material conflicts, incorrect selection of candidates and manipulation of processes to meet the needs of specific persons, the talk points for the USAC elections remained.Timesofindia.com has learned that three councils of cricket competitions – New Jersey, Dallas, South California – have written to the members of the Nominations Governance Committee (NGC). The validity of the validity of members in the ethical committee and the “material conflict of interest” were discussed with the NGC that also has Jonathan Hall, General Counsel & Company Secretary at ICC on board.Both NGC members and ICC have not responded to the questions of Timesofindia.com about recent development. The story will be updated when one of them responds.Even the Olympic and Paralympic Committee of the United States (USOPC) had argued for a complete makeover. In an e -mail at the USAC CEO Johnathan Atkeison, David Patterterson, the senior board advisor at USOPC, suggested “the independent members of the USA Cricket Board of Directors Dismissal” and “Independent members are appointed to replace those independent members”.Both ICC and USOPC were on the same page as it was about pressing the reset button and most current office carriers were also of the same opinion. Pisike, however, remained challenging and has been taught to have influenced even other sitting agents not to resign from their position. The mess, the usac decided when the USAC decided to end his contract with American Cricket Enterprises (ACE), the parent company of Major League Cricket (MLC).It is still to look at what the next steps are and how the ICC is planning to restore order and normality in the region prior to the World Cup 2026 T20 and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028. There is no threat to participation of the US in the World Cup of next year, but some crucial decisions will be expected.

