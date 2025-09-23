Sports
UNC has a bad football team is not new. The price it pays is.
After only four games, it is probably too early to say that UNC regrets the buyer when it comes to his new main football coach. But Saturday's 34-9 Beatdown due to the second eruption loss of UCF Carolina in less than a month is certainly not a sign of a smart investment on the field.
This week, Carolina has the first of the two open dates of the team and has infinitely more questions than answers. The Buck stops head coach Bill Belichick, but even the football Savant himself seemed to be loss on Saturday.
“It is still a work in progress, and we will continue to work through it,” Belichick told reporters in Orlando. “It is a good time to evaluate again, look back at all four games, not just the last or the first or another, and try to take a look at the composite and see where we are about everything. Some things we can do better. Some things we probably have to go on. Some things we probably have to add or perhaps do in a different direction.”
For those who have looked at Saturday's game, it is difficult not to interpret the comments of Belichick as a big shift in the UNC attack. It seems that a change will be necessary after starting Quarterback Gio Lopez was injured in the third quarter and had been bent heavily off the field. After a visit to the injury tent, TV cameras caught Lopez who was pulled out of the field with his head in his hands.
Max Johnson, the veteran who himself sustained a devastating injury last fall, was the next man. Johnson was better than Lopez Saturday, although not much: neither of them passed 100 meters.
After the game, Johnson noted that the Tar Heels had to do better to keep their heads up when the ins and outs become difficult. The snowball effect, which UNC flattened during a terrible piece against TCU in week 1, happened again in hot and moist Orlando. But just like the short dismissal between weeks 1 and 2 was a blessing for Carolina, Johnson said he thinks the open date is coming at a perfect moment. With Lopez apparently out of use, what is there a better time to prepare a new starter and install a new game plan?
“I think this week will be super helpful,” said Johnson. “Only for everyone to get healthy, concentrate our mind again, encourage each other. We have just come a heavy loss and have to be able to bounce back this week with the practices we are going to have.”
Johnson, who could not walk at the moment last year and needed his parents to change his clothes, will of course have a more optimistic view of things. The long-suffering Tar whole fan base, which Bergen has been promised and then presented Molshills again and again, may not feel the same.
Former head coach Mack Brown often recognized the considerable spending gap between UNC and the Powerhouse programs in the SEC and Big ten. And while Brown was known to turn a story and turn until it landed to his advantage, he was right about that. A year later, money cannot be used as an excuse.
The Tar Heels waved to the gates that Bill Inclichick brought in. And through four games it seems that the school has paid the striking sum of $ 30 million for a worse version of the same mediocre football program.
Featured image via Associated Press/Phelan M. Ebenhack
