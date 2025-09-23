



Beijing Sinner stands for a former finalist in Beijing -opener Zverev, the Minaur, Musetti in Draw September 23, 2025 Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Jannik Sinner triumphed in 2023 at the ATP 500 in Beijing.

By Sam Jacot Jannik Sinner will be confronted with the China Open opposite Marin Cilic in his first appearance since his US Open Final Nederay against Carlos Alcaraz. The best placed Italian leads the field in Beijing and learned his fate after Tuesday's draw. Sinner has good memories of the ATP 500 Hard-Court event, after he lifted the trophy in 2023. The 24-year-old, 37-5 of the season according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index, will meet 2011 finalist Cilic in his opener and can play at home Zhang Zhizhen in the second round. World No. 10 Karen Khahanov is Sinner's sown quarter -final opponent and he could be confronted with the third seed Alex the minaur or seventh seed Jakub Mensik in the semi -final. The Minaur, who pursues his second ATP 500 title of the season (Washington), starts against the Chinese buyunchocete, while Miami Titlist Mensik plays Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. You may also like it: Alcaraz teaches Tokyo to draw fate In the lower half, the second seed of Alexander Zverev takes on Lorenzo Sonego in the first round and could renew his rivalry with Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals. Medvedev, who starts against Cameron Norrie, leads Zverev 13-7 in the Lexus ATP Head2head series of the couple. Medvedev reached the final in Beijing in 2023 and Zverev is a triple semi-finalist. Fourth seed Lorenzo Musetti and Sixth Seed Andrey Rublev are also in Zverev's half next to Alexander Bublik. Musetti, who stands in the final in Chengdu, meets great serving Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round and Rublev takes on Flavio Cobolli. Musetti, Rublev and Bublik will look for deep runs in China to increase their Nitto ATP Finals qualification. #Nextgenatp Stars Shang Juncheng and student ten are in the draw. The Chinese Wild Card Shang continues its comeback from an injury to a qualification and ten compete with Francisco Cerundolo. The ATP 500 event runs from 25 September to 1 October.

