



Boston, the ice hockey team of the University of Maine Heren will participate in the 2028 Friendship Four Hockey Tournament in Belfast, Noord -Ireland, as announced by the Odyssey Trust on Tuesday afternoon in the State House. Maine, who skated in the Friendship Four 2017, joins Notre Dame, Nebraska Omaha and Dartmouth in the 2028 edition of the tournament, which will be held in SSE Arena, the home of the Belfast Giants. Founded by the Odyssey Trust and held annually in the SSE Arena, Belfast, the Friendship Four is the first and only National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Ice Hockey Tournament that takes place outside of North America. Since its foundation in 2015, the tournament has become a flagship event in the sports calendar of Northern Ireland, which brings collegial hockey from world class to Belfast and at the same time education, cultural exchange and community involvement is promoted. The high-profile tournament is designed to promote education, social well-being and community interaction, building on the Sister Cities agreement between Belfast and Boston, signed ten years ago. The agreement is intended to promote a stronger economic development, trade and investment, young people, cultural exchanges and educational ties between the two cities, and to increase the consciousness of Belfast and Boston, being cities in the associated health and life sciences, creative industries, tourism, financial services and knowledge of the knowledge and knowledge. The annual tournament contains two semi -final matches, followed by a champion match and a consolation game the next day, with the two semi -final winners fighting for the Belpot trophy. In 2017, Maine fell to Providence in the semi -final before he returned to beat RPI in third place. Clarkson defeated Providence in the championship to earn the Belpot trophy. The 2026 edition of The Friendship Four will welcome the University of Connecticut, Providence College, the University of Minnesota Duluth and Colgate University. In 2027, NORTHEESESESTERNOCity, Quinnipiac University, the University of North Dakota and the University of Wisconsin will enter the ice in the pursuit of the Belpot trophy. Tickets and more information for the Friendship Four 2028 will be announced at a later time. Steve Thornton, sports director at The Odyssey Trust, said: “Achieving the 10-year anniversary of the Friendship Vier is a remarkable achievement and a celebration of everything that the tournament has started to represent. In the past decade, Belfast has welcomed some of the best NCAA teams and inspired new generations of fans. While we look at the future, we are very happy to confirm three excellent line -ups for 2026, 2027 and 2028, who promise to deliver more unforgettable hockey memories in the SSE Arena. “ Martin McDowell, Chairman of the Odyssey Trustresponded: “Friendship Vier started as an ambitious idea and has grown into an event that embodies the values ​​of friendship, learning and international cooperation. We are incredibly proud of the impact it has made in Belfast and further over the past decade, from building relationships with American institutions to offering local communities with access to top -level sport. The announcement of the teams of 2026, 2027 and 2028 while we are celebrating for 10 years this year is the perfect way to look ahead with excitement and trust. “

