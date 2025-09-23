DIckie Bird was perhaps the most consistent, the most famous and the most beloved referee in cricket history and yet, when he threw in the field of ambitious provincial teams in the 1970s and 80s, there would often be moans in the Huiskapkamer.

The presence of Dickies would enliven the game, but it would also make it harder to win. Dickie was a cautious referee, who needed certainty before he lifted his finger to send a batsman back to the pavilion (often with a roar that is out). To win games, which usually meant that he took 20 wickets, the daring captain would rather one of the more Cavalier referees on the circuit, who later have his hundred victims by the end of May, to officize.

Dickie married such frivolities; He could consider it an insult to the game that he loved more than whatever. A lifelong bachelor, he would later, perhaps with a shade of regret, declare that he was always married to the game of Cricket.

Until he started the referees in 1970, the professional career of Dickies could not be distinguished. As a young man he played for Barnsley CC next to Michael Parkinson, who remained a constant friend, and soon they were accompanied by Geoffrey Boycott in the team, who was a few years younger but intended to score more points than the other two. Boycott has since recognized the natural talent of birds, while he also refers to the surprise of no one, that he was often impeded by nerves.

In 1959, however, Bird succeeded in grabbing his chance of Bradford against Glamor organ, since the regular opener of Yorkshires, Ken Taylor, played for England. He hit an unbeaten 181, but was dropped immediately before the next game when Taylor returned to the side.

By the start of the following season, Bird joined Leicestershire and after a promising start there the runs dried on, injuries intervened and his confidence baptized. So he left the club in 1964 and spent five seasons as the cricket professional for Paignton CC in Devon in later life that he often returned there for vacations.

Umpiration is usually not recommended for those with a nervous setting, but it soon became clear that Dickie was in a white coat in his element. Sometimes he still gave the impression that he was a nervous wreck, why would he turn up his second game in 1970 five hours before the start, which meant that early risers in Kennington could have seen him trying to climb over the walls to gain access to the ground?

But once on the field he continued to make good decisions and his integrity and dedication to the game was transparent. By 1973 he was a referee at test level and in 1975 he was a natural selection to take the lead over the first World Cup final near Lords. As always it was not very easy for Dickie.

Dickie Bird took the lead for various Ashes series, including the rise of the Great Shane Warne 1993. Photo: Colorsport/Shutterstock

That final was a brilliant match with Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee, Australia last couple, who pursued an unlikely victory against West India in the evening sun. With three overs to go, Lillee was caught on Midwicket by Roy Fredericks.

In an era in which Pitchinvasies were routine, the crowd was not aware that Lilee was caught a no-ball, so Fredericks threw the ball to the stumps to achieve a runout; He missed them and the ball disappeared in an increasingly busy outfield. Thomson and Lillee continued to run until the order was eventually restored, after which Dickie de Batsmen asked how much they had walked. About 17 was the answer. I think the referees have not awarded more than four.

When the game followed a different pitch -invasion, during which Dickies the valued white cap was thrown away from his head. In his autobiography he explains how he picked it up the following year from a bus driver in London.

Things happened with Dickie. In his third test at Lords in 1973 there was a bomb shell, so he chose to sit in the middle of the square on the site during the delay that no bomb could hurt him there. Thinking well, although this turned out to be a hoax. On a beautiful, cloudless test match day in Headingley in 1988, a drain burst under the ground, where the bowlers started their run-up, and Bird had to lead the players from the field to the bewilderment and anger of the spectators. He would tell such stories with a tortured seriousness that was hilarious.

His ability to lure a smile was one of his assets as a referee. He made many, many good decisions, but where he really excited, was in harmless situations in the middle that got out of hand. In an Ashes test, Lilee was (again) enormously frustrated and on his most war -carrying, abuse of everyone. Bird called him for a long -term chat. I am not sure what he said, but towards the end of the conversation, Lilee could no longer contain his laughter. And the game can continue on an even keel.

Sometimes it was difficult to say whether Dickie was unconsciously hilarious or cunningly used humor to his advantage. I suspect it was a bit more often the latter than we first thought. He knew how to tell a good story, such as a brick from an early mobile phone from the new Batsman, Allan Lamb, and then putting in the pocket of his white coat before he was called minutes later by Ian.

His autobiography was spectacularly successful and sold more than a million copies. Just like Neville Carduss Quotes, there may have been the strange embellishment to reveal a higher truth. But the truth is that every cricket enthusiast from Barnsley, Bridgetown or Brisbane Dickie Bird will remember with enormous affection and a smile.